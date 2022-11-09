Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss

Phuket is a beautiful island in Thailand with stunning beaches, clear blue water and lush greenery. It’s no wonder that this popular destination is also home to some of the best restaurants in the country. Whether you’re looking for fresh seafood, traditional Thai dishes or international cuisine, you’ll find it all here. Here are our picks for the best restaurants in Phuket.

The Kata Rocks

Opening Hours: Daily, 07:00 – 22:00

Address:186/22, Kok Tanode Road, Mueng, Phuket 83100

The Kata Rocks is one of the best restaurants in Phuket. Why? The answer is simple: because it’s fun, delicious, and has an incredible view. The Kata Rocks is located in the heart of Kata Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on the island. The restaurant itself is open-air, with a fantastic all-white Greek-inspired decor. But what really makes it special is the view: you can see the Andaman Sea from every table.

As for the food, the Kata Rocks serves a mix of seasonally inspired Mediterranean cuisine and Thai favourites. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a green curry or a grilled Australian lamb chops and don’t forget to order one of their famous cocktails to enjoy while watching the sunset.

Black Ginger, The Slate

Opening Hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:00

Address: The Slate Resort, 116 Moo 1, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket 83110

The Black Ginger is a fantastic Thai restaurant with a wonderful location, situated in the center of a tiny lake inside the Slate Resort on Bangtao beach. After you arrive, a raft will take you across waters that are lit by flames to the restaurant, where you can savor delectable traditional Thai dishes with contemporary twists.

We strongly recommend trying the Crispy Prawns with battered cha-plu leaves, Tom Yum, Som Tam, and Panaeng curry. Another dish you must try is Poh Pia Sod Phuket, a specialty of Black Ginger. Moreover, their wine list is meticulously designed to be in harmony with traditional Phuket cuisine. Thus, don’t forget to pair your meal with the perfect wine. You will have an amazing eating experience thanks to the restaurant’s décor and delicious food. It’s a great place to go to celebrate any special occasion.

Pru

Opening Hours: Thursday – Monday, 18:00 0 22:30

Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

The acronym “PRU” stands for “plant, raise, understand,” and it permeates every aspect of this sophisticated restaurant. What sets Pru apart from other restaurants is its commitment to using only the freshest ingredients sourced from Thailand’s diverse ecosystems, including Phang Nga, Krabi, and its own organic farm. This dedication to quality has earned Pru a Michelin star, making it one of the best restaurants in Phuket.

Everything is fresh and delicious, from the Wagyu beef to the lobster and oyster. Want to indulge in the creative menu? Try the 7 courses Pru Experience. For vegetarians, the restaurant also offers a 5 courses cuisine journey. If you’re looking for a truly unique dining experience, look no further than Pru Phuket. You won’t be disappointed!

Sam’s Steaks and Grill

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: Holiday Inn Phuket Resort, 52 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150

The tastiest steaks and grilled meats in Thailand can be found at the upscale steakhouse Sam’s Steaks and Grill. The menu includes a wide range of delicacies and classic European dishes that are prepared by a professional chef and his team. There are racks of lamb, salmon, and lobster on the menu in addition to the best Wagyu beef and prime steaks imported from Australia. You could also sample their well-known dessert, which is cooked right at your table: crepes Suzette with vanilla ice cream.

In addition to the wonderful food, Sam’s Steaks and Grill also offers classy decor, refined ambience, and fantastic service. Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening out or a night with friends, this is one of the best places to eat in Phuket.

Shimmer

Opening Hours: Daily, 08:00 – 23:00

Address:29/86 Kamala Beach Road, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 8315

If you’re looking for the best beachfront dining in Phuket, look no further than Shimmer Restaurant. With stunning views of the Andaman Sea and mouthwatering Thai and international cuisine, Shimmer is the perfect place to enjoy a romantic meal or celebrate a special occasion.

Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, vibrant salad, or juicy burgers, Shimmer has something for everyone. And don’t forget to try one of their signature cocktails – the perfect way to watch the sun set over Phuket’s famous beaches.

Blue Elephant Phuket

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:30 – 21:30

Address: Krabi Road 96, Talat Nuea, Phuket 83000

Blue Elephant is one of the most well-known names in Thai cuisine. They provide a sumptuous and unusual concoction of flavors that were formerly exclusively developed for the Royal Palace. Each dish on the restaurant’s extensive and inventive menu is flavorful and beautifully presented. The Seng Wa Goong Pla Duk Foo, a Royal Thai cuisine with shrimp as the main ingredient, is a must-try.

In addition to the food, the restaurant has lovely interior design. It’s based in a splendid old Phra Pitak Chinpracha Mansion that used to belong to a governor. This gives fine dining a new dimension because the opulent old mansion adds a luxurious touch. Finally, Blue Elephant offers cooking classes, allowing you to learn more about the art of Royal Thai cuisine.

Mizu Teppanyaki

Opening Hours: Monday – Thursday, 18:00 – 22:00; Friday – Sunday 12:00 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 22:00

Address: Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, 16/12 Moo 6 Kamala Amphur, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

If you’re craving delicious Japanese cuisine while in Phuket, then look no further than Mizu Teppanyaki Restaurant. The menu features all your teppanyaki favorites, like Wagyu beef and Angus tenderloin. But the real star of the show is the fresh seafood. The fish is caught locally and is simply grilled to perfection. Add in some beautifully prepared veggies and rice, and you’ve got a meal that’s fit for a king or queen. Mizu’s experienced chefs are passionate about providing diners with an unforgettable culinary experience. They cook right in front of you, putting on an impressive show that’s sure to delight.

Not only is the food at Mizu Teppanyaki Restaurant top-notch, but the service is as well. The waitstaff are attentive and accommodating, making sure that your dining experience is a pleasant one from start to finish. And with its convenient location between Kamala and Patong, Mizu is the perfect place to enjoy a meal after exploring all that Phuket has to offer.

Palm Seaside

Opening Hours: Daily, 17:00 – 22:00

Address: Bang Tao Beach, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience with stunning views of the ocean, then you need to head to Palm Seaside in Phuket. This beachfront restaurant offers an extensive menu of mouth-watering Southern Thai dishes, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Be sure to try Mee Hoon Geang Poo and Tom Yum Goong if you’re in the mood for soup and curry. For something extra delicious, the fried rice with seafood (Khao Pad) is absolutely delicious.

Palm Seaside is the perfect spot for a romantic dinner or a night out with friends. The atmosphere is casual yet chic and the service is outstanding. Trust us, this is one dining experience you won’t want to miss.

While there are many great places to eat in Phuket, these 8 restaurants stand out from the rest. Whether you’re looking for Thai food, seafood, or international cuisine, these best restaurants in Phuket will not disappoint.

