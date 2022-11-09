Connect with us

Travel

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Shimmer

Phuket is a beautiful island in Thailand with stunning beaches, clear blue water and lush greenery. It’s no wonder that this popular destination is also home to some of the best restaurants in the country. Whether you’re looking for fresh seafood, traditional Thai dishes or international cuisine, you’ll find it all here. Here are our picks for the best restaurants in Phuket.

The Kata Rocks

Best restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Kata Rocks

Opening Hours: Daily, 07:00 – 22:00

Address:186/22, Kok Tanode Road, Mueng, Phuket 83100

The Kata Rocks is one of the best restaurants in Phuket. Why? The answer is simple: because it’s fun, delicious, and has an incredible view. The Kata Rocks is located in the heart of Kata Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on the island. The restaurant itself is open-air, with a fantastic all-white Greek-inspired decor. But what really makes it special is the view: you can see the Andaman Sea from every table.

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: The Kata Rocks

As for the food, the Kata Rocks serves a mix of seasonally inspired Mediterranean cuisine and Thai favourites. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a green curry or a grilled Australian lamb chops and don’t forget to order one of their famous cocktails to enjoy while watching the sunset.

Black Ginger, The Slate

Best restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Black Ginger

Opening Hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:00

Address: The Slate Resort, 116 Moo 1, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket 83110

The Black Ginger is a fantastic Thai restaurant with a wonderful location, situated in the center of a tiny lake inside the Slate Resort on Bangtao beach. After you arrive, a raft will take you across waters that are lit by flames to the restaurant, where you can savor delectable traditional Thai dishes with contemporary twists.

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Black Ginger

We strongly recommend trying the Crispy Prawns with battered cha-plu leaves, Tom Yum, Som Tam, and Panaeng curry. Another dish you must try is Poh Pia Sod Phuket, a specialty of Black Ginger. Moreover, their wine list is meticulously designed to be in harmony with traditional Phuket cuisine. Thus, don’t forget to pair your meal with the perfect wine.  You will have an amazing eating experience thanks to the restaurant’s décor and delicious food. It’s a great place to go to celebrate any special occasion.

Pru

Best restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Pru

Opening Hours: Thursday – Monday, 18:00 0 22:30

Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

The acronym “PRU” stands for “plant, raise, understand,” and it permeates every aspect of this sophisticated restaurant. What sets Pru apart from other restaurants is its commitment to using only the freshest ingredients sourced from Thailand’s diverse ecosystems, including Phang Nga, Krabi, and its own organic farm. This dedication to quality has earned Pru a Michelin star, making it one of the best restaurants in Phuket.

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Pru

Everything is fresh and delicious, from the Wagyu beef to the lobster and oyster. Want to indulge in the creative menu? Try the 7 courses Pru Experience. For vegetarians, the restaurant also offers a 5 courses cuisine journey. If you’re looking for a truly unique dining experience, look no further than Pru Phuket. You won’t be disappointed!

Sam’s Steaks and Grill

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Sam’s Steaks and Grill

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: Holiday Inn Phuket Resort, 52 Thaweewong Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket 83150

The tastiest steaks and grilled meats in Thailand can be found at the upscale steakhouse Sam’s Steaks and Grill. The menu includes a wide range of delicacies and classic European dishes that are prepared by a professional chef and his team. There are racks of lamb, salmon, and lobster on the menu in addition to the best Wagyu beef and prime steaks imported from Australia. You could also sample their well-known dessert, which is cooked right at your table: crepes Suzette with vanilla ice cream.

Best restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Sam’s Steaks and Grill

In addition to the wonderful food, Sam’s Steaks and Grill also offers classy decor, refined ambience, and fantastic service. Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening out or a night with friends, this is one of the best places to eat in Phuket.

Shimmer

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Shimmer

Opening Hours: Daily, 08:00 – 23:00

Address:29/86 Kamala Beach Road, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 8315

If you’re looking for the best beachfront dining in Phuket, look no further than Shimmer Restaurant. With stunning views of the Andaman Sea and mouthwatering Thai and international cuisine, Shimmer is the perfect place to enjoy a romantic meal or celebrate a special occasion.

Best restaurants in Phuket

PHOTO: Shimmer

Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, vibrant salad, or juicy burgers, Shimmer has something for everyone. And don’t forget to try one of their signature cocktails – the perfect way to watch the sun set over Phuket’s famous beaches.

Blue Elephant Phuket

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Blue Elephant

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:30 – 21:30

Address: Krabi Road 96, Talat Nuea, Phuket 83000

Blue Elephant is one of the most well-known names in Thai cuisine. They provide a sumptuous and unusual concoction of flavors that were formerly exclusively developed for the Royal Palace. Each dish on the restaurant’s extensive and inventive menu is flavorful and beautifully presented. The Seng Wa Goong Pla Duk Foo, a Royal Thai cuisine with shrimp as the main ingredient, is a must-try.

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Blue Elephant

In addition to the food, the restaurant has lovely interior design. It’s based in a splendid old Phra Pitak Chinpracha Mansion that used to belong to a governor. This gives fine dining a new dimension because the opulent old mansion adds a luxurious touch. Finally, Blue Elephant offers cooking classes, allowing you to learn more about the art of Royal Thai cuisine.

Mizu Teppanyaki

best restaurants in phuket

PHOTO: Mizu Teppanyaki

Opening Hours: Monday – Thursday, 18:00 – 22:00; Friday – Sunday 12:00 – 15:00 and 18:00 – 22:00

Address: Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort, 16/12 Moo 6 Kamala Amphur, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

If you’re craving delicious Japanese cuisine while in Phuket, then look no further than Mizu Teppanyaki Restaurant. The menu features all your teppanyaki favorites, like Wagyu beef and Angus tenderloin. But the real star of the show is the fresh seafood. The fish is caught locally and is simply grilled to perfection. Add in some beautifully prepared veggies and rice, and you’ve got a meal that’s fit for a king or queen.  Mizu’s experienced chefs are passionate about providing diners with an unforgettable culinary experience. They cook right in front of you, putting on an impressive show that’s sure to delight.

best restaurants in phuket

PHOTO: Mizu Teppanyaki

Not only is the food at Mizu Teppanyaki Restaurant top-notch, but the service is as well. The waitstaff are attentive and accommodating, making sure that your dining experience is a pleasant one from start to finish. And with its convenient location between Kamala and Patong, Mizu is the perfect place to enjoy a meal after exploring all that Phuket has to offer.

Palm Seaside

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Palm Seaside

Opening Hours: Daily, 17:00 – 22:00

Address: Bang Tao Beach, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience with stunning views of the ocean, then you need to head to Palm Seaside in Phuket. This beachfront restaurant offers an extensive menu of mouth-watering Southern Thai dishes, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Be sure to try Mee Hoon Geang Poo and Tom Yum Goong if you’re in the mood for soup and curry. For something extra delicious, the fried rice with seafood (Khao Pad) is absolutely delicious.

best restaurants in phuket

PHOTO: Palm Seaside

Palm Seaside is the perfect spot for a romantic dinner or a night out with friends. The atmosphere is casual yet chic and the service is outstanding. Trust us, this is one dining experience you won’t want to miss.

While there are many great places to eat in Phuket, these 8 restaurants stand out from the rest. Whether you’re looking for Thai food, seafood, or international cuisine, these best restaurants in Phuket will not disappoint.

If you want to dine with a view, check out these beautiful beachfront restaurants in Phuket.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Travel1 min ago

Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Patong5 mins ago

Patong venue staffer tests positive for drugs
Thailand24 mins ago

Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
Sponsored6 days ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Thailand36 mins ago

12 people injured by illegal fireworks in Loy Krathong event
Expats54 mins ago

Expats welcome online visa extensions?
Crime59 mins ago

Police in central Thailand offer cash reward to help nab gold shop robber
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
China1 hour ago

Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Tourism2 hours ago

Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Crime2 hours ago

Police seize 1,000s of weapons, calming APEC delegates
Thailand2 hours ago

Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Crime2 hours ago

Chon Buri man attacks beachgoer with knife
Crime18 hours ago

Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
Thailand18 hours ago

Thai actress defies laws to build house on Koh Samui mountain
Economy18 hours ago

Over 3 million people in Thailand living below poverty line, census shows
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending