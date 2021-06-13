Tourism
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn attended a meeting with Phuket officials yesterday following months of vacillation by local tourism officials and central government departments. The tug-of-war between public health imperatives and Thailand’s battered tourist industry has caused a constant barrage of changes to announced details.
“There will be no quarantine for foreign visitors under the Phuket Sandbox scheme and their 2 week confinement to the island will suffice.”
A media release from the TAT yesterday afternoon says that… “the Phuket Sandbox, is meant for fully vaccinated tourists from countries with a low or medium risk of Covid-19 transmission.”
That list, along with a number of other open questions, weren’t announced following the workshop.
“I assure you there will be no quarantine. The TAT will support Phuket’s efforts to restore its tourism industry.”
The “no-quarantine” narrative of the Sandbox, which punctuates the main difference between previous attempts for Thailand to open up to inbound international travel, will still confine arrivals to the island province of Phuket for 14 days before being able to travel to other parts of the country.
Travellers will be required to stay at hotels registered with the TAT’s SHA program (the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration). There are currently 465 hotels in Phuket already registered under the program. You can check out the lists for registered hotels and businesses HERE.
Hotels are also displaying their SHA registration on other online accommodation booking websites. Prices start as low as 800 baht per night (if you are booking on an OTA make sure your hotel choice is covered under the SHA registration scheme otherwise your COE will not be issued).
Mr. Yutasak also announced that there would be 3 screening procedures for travellers during their stay and a mandatory use of tracking apps on mobile phones.
He also said that the Standard Operating Procedures of the Sandbox program would be presented to the CCSA next Friday. And, The Thaiger assumes, the Thai Cabinet the following week with a rubber stamp in the Royal Gazette to follow. This will leave foreign Thai embassies around the world little time to issue Certificates of Entry and process paperwork for the Sandbox’s early adopters.
The TAT is hoping to attract 129,000 tourists to Phuket from July and September this year and use the information from the pilot program to open up other tourist-dependent economies in the country. Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai tourism pundits have already expressed interest in using local versions of the Sandbox model to reopen their areas to tourists.
As well as foreigners, the TAT intends to promote the destination to vaccinated Thais in a new marketing campaign set to be discussed next week, he added.
Bhummikitti Raktaengam, Phuket Tourist Association president, following yesterday’s workshop, said… “everyone must remember this is a process that must be undertaken step by step”.
Thai Airways has announced flights from European cities – Paris, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, London and Zurich – to Phuket will begin during the first week of July.
British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates and El Al will also operate flights to Phuket beginning in July.
The success of the Sandbox will frame the rest of this year’s softening of government restrictions and recovery for Thai tourism. In 2019 up to 20% of Thailand’s GDP was generated by tourism revenue.
SOURCES: TAT | Bangkok Post | c9hotelworks
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 2,804 new infections and 18 Covid-related deaths
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Pfizer vaccine application received, review process begun
Covid-19 prevention leads to 14 arrests of longterm overstays
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Red tape and restrictions suggest a slow Phuket reopening
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths
8.3% of Thailand’s 50 million vaccine target reached so far
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
Phuket Sandbox to be approved by Cabinet on Monday
Package set to fly to New Zealand has 520g of meth
Labour party urges UK to close borders to Thailand, Vietnam
Confidence low in Phuket as sandbox hopes marred by rules and restrictions
TAT proposes eased restrictions and 10 year visa to key groups
Private hospitals in Thailand to confirm price of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine today
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Foreign driver detained following alleged road rage incident in Pattaya
Thai airports to use machines more, humans less
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Last WWII Thai airman died at 102 years old
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business3 days ago
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
- Phuket2 days ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- Phuket20 hours ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Phuket3 days ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- South4 days ago
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox