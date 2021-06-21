In a city as hot as Bangkok, ice cream will not only help you cool off but also lift up your mood and soothe your soul. Luckily, Bangkok has an abundance of ice cream shops to choose from. With so many options, though, it can be overwhelming to decide where exactly you can find the best ice cream in the city.

Whether you live in Bangkok or are just travelling through, or if you prefer gelato over soft-serve, this guide is for you. If you are having a hard time finding a spot with the best ice cream, we have narrowed it down for you to the top 5 ice cream shops in Bangkok.

5 Best Ice Cream Shops in Bangkok

The capital’s absolute best ice cream shops, listed below.

1. IceDEA

Situated at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, IceDEA is well-known for its unconventional creations. At this shop, ice cream is treated as a work of art. They love to pour creativity into every ice cream they offer, whether it’s through the flavour, presentation, or both. The unique flavours are enough to make people stop by, such as wasabi ice cream, cigarette ice cream, steak ice cream, and 17 more flavours. Durian ice cream is one of their signatures, which is shaped like an actual durian fruit with spiky green rinds. Even some durian haters love IceDEA’s durian ice cream because it has only a mild smell and sweet taste. Besides ice cream, you should also try their mangosteen, corn, and mango sticky rice.

Opening hours: Open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Closed on Monday.

Address: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, 939 Rama I Rd, Rong Muang, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

2. Farm to Table

Farm to Table Organic Cafe serves their menu from the farm directly onto your table, as the name suggests. They grow their own vegetables out in Phu Chee Fah and make creamy ice cream from their own produce – potato, pumpkin, strawberries, and carrot – certified by IFOAM (International Foundation for Organic Agriculture). This essentially means that the ice cream has no artificial ingredients. Hence, every bite of it offers a close touch to nature. The flavours of the ice cream consist of black sesame, passion fruit, pumpkin, and many more. However, if you prefer simple ice cream flavours, you can choose conventional flavours like strawberry, dark chocolate, and cookies and cream. For vegans, the soy milk ice cream is delicious. Although ice cream is the cafe’s speciality, they also offer other unique options, such as salads, pork rib over organic rice, and spinach sandwiches.

Opening hours: Open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Closed on Wednesday.

Address: 179 Thanon Atsadang, Wang Burapha Phirom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200.

3. Azabu Sabo

Azabu Sabo serves tasty ice creams of traditional Japanese flavours with modern appeal. Their traditional flavours will give you a first glance at the culinary culture in Hokkaido, such as Matcha, Hojicha, Black Sesame, Hokkaido Cream, Orange Yoghurt, and many more. Aside from the flavours, the strange but captivating presentation of the ice cream also stands out. They serve their ice cream in a triangular cone, something that you may not find in other ice cream shops in Bangkok. Make sure to try their cult-favourite, Milk ice cream and their renowned Mint Chocolate ice cream.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Address: Siam Takashimaya Department Store, Ground Floor, Zone Rose, Food Avenue 399, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600.

4. Ghignoni

Ghignoni is a gelato joint hailed all the way from Italy. The Italian owner has won multiple awards in his home country for the gelato he makes. The gelato here is made of 100% natural ingredients and they don’t have any food colouring or preservatives in them as well. Moreover, they import all of the ingredients directly from Italy and make the gelato using authentic Italian Artisan techniques in order to keep the true Italian taste. As a result, you can delight your taste buds with high-quality Italian gelato. Therefore, if you are looking for authentic gelato flavours, this place should be on the top of your list. You can delve into a wide selection of flavours, such as mascarpone, ricotta, bacio, and more. The best thing is, you can taste different flavours until you find the one you really like.

Opening hours: Open from Tuesday to Sunday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Closed on Monday.

Address: 252/5 Si Lom, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

5. Guss Damn Good

The final ice cream shop on our list is Guss Damn Good. This famous ice cream shop in Bangkok specializes in ‘Boston style’ ice cream. Their ice cream is creamy, smooth, and rich and will have you hooked after the first bite. They offer unique and delicious flavours paired with creative and playful names that will give you an unforgettable ice cream experience. One of their most popular flavours is Here’s Your Damn Good Chocolate Ice Cream, which is made with dark chocolate and is incredibly rich. Other flavours we recommend trying are the Virgin Umeshu (plum sorbet), Crunch Me Crazy (caramel cone), Wet ‘N’ Wild (cream cheese cherry), and Why Can’t Coffee Be White? (white coffee).

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Address: Soi Sathon 2, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

And with that, we have come to the end of our list of the top ice cream shops in Bangkok. So, which one do you want to try out? Keep in mind that the opening hours may change due to Covid-19. Also, some of the ice cream shops may only serve takeaway during the pandemic.

