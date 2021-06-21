Connect with us

Best of

Top 5 Ice Cream Shops in Bangkok

Cita Catellya

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

In a city as hot as Bangkok, ice cream will not only help you cool off but also lift up your mood and soothe your soul. Luckily, Bangkok has an abundance of ice cream shops to choose from. With so many options, though, it can be overwhelming to decide where exactly you can find the best ice cream in the city.

Whether you live in Bangkok or are just travelling through, or if you prefer gelato over soft-serve, this guide is for you. If you are having a hard time finding a spot with the best ice cream, we have narrowed it down for you to the top 5 ice cream shops in Bangkok.

5 Best Ice Cream Shops in Bangkok

The capital’s absolute best ice cream shops, listed below.

1. IceDEA

Situated at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, IceDEA is well-known for its unconventional creations. At this shop, ice cream is treated as a work of art. They love to pour creativity into every ice cream they offer, whether it’s through the flavour, presentation, or both. The unique flavours are enough to make people stop by, such as wasabi ice cream, cigarette ice cream, steak ice cream, and 17 more flavours. Durian ice cream is one of their signatures, which is shaped like an actual durian fruit with spiky green rinds. Even some durian haters love IceDEA’s durian ice cream because it has only a mild smell and sweet taste. Besides ice cream, you should also try their mangosteen, corn, and mango sticky rice.

Opening hours: Open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Closed on Monday.

Address: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, 939 Rama I Rd, Rong Muang, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

IceDEA

IceDEA

2. Farm to Table

Farm to Table Organic Cafe serves their menu from the farm directly onto your table, as the name suggests. They grow their own vegetables out in Phu Chee Fah and make creamy ice cream from their own produce – potato, pumpkin, strawberries, and carrot – certified by IFOAM (International Foundation for Organic Agriculture). This essentially means that the ice cream has no artificial ingredients. Hence, every bite of it offers a close touch to nature. The flavours of the ice cream consist of black sesame, passion fruit, pumpkin, and many more. However, if you prefer simple ice cream flavours, you can choose conventional flavours like strawberry, dark chocolate, and cookies and cream. For vegans, the soy milk ice cream is delicious. Although ice cream is the cafe’s speciality, they also offer other unique options, such as salads, pork rib over organic rice, and spinach sandwiches.

Opening hours: Open from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Closed on Wednesday.

Address: 179 Thanon Atsadang, Wang Burapha Phirom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200.

Farm to Table - One of the best ice cream shops in Thailand

Farm to Table

3. Azabu Sabo

Azabu Sabo serves tasty ice creams of traditional Japanese flavours with modern appeal. Their traditional flavours will give you a first glance at the culinary culture in Hokkaido, such as Matcha, Hojicha, Black Sesame, Hokkaido Cream, Orange Yoghurt, and many more. Aside from the flavours, the strange but captivating presentation of the ice cream also stands out. They serve their ice cream in a triangular cone, something that you may not find in other ice cream shops in Bangkok. Make sure to try their cult-favourite, Milk ice cream and their renowned Mint Chocolate ice cream.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Address: Siam Takashimaya Department Store, Ground Floor, Zone Rose, Food Avenue 399, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600.

Azabu Sabo

Azabu Sabo

4. Ghignoni

Ghignoni is a gelato joint hailed all the way from Italy. The Italian owner has won multiple awards in his home country for the gelato he makes. The gelato here is made of 100% natural ingredients and they don’t have any food colouring or preservatives in them as well. Moreover, they import all of the ingredients directly from Italy and make the gelato using authentic Italian Artisan techniques in order to keep the true Italian taste. As a result, you can delight your taste buds with high-quality Italian gelato. Therefore, if you are looking for authentic gelato flavours, this place should be on the top of your list. You can delve into a wide selection of flavours, such as mascarpone, ricotta, bacio, and more. The best thing is, you can taste different flavours until you find the one you really like.

Opening hours: Open from Tuesday to Sunday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Closed on Monday.

Address: 252/5 Si Lom, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

Ghingnoni - Image from BK Magazine

Ghingnoni – Image from BK Magazine

5. Guss Damn Good

The final ice cream shop on our list is Guss Damn Good. This famous ice cream shop in Bangkok specializes in ‘Boston style’ ice cream. Their ice cream is creamy, smooth, and rich and will have you hooked after the first bite. They offer unique and delicious flavours paired with creative and playful names that will give you an unforgettable ice cream experience. One of their most popular flavours is Here’s Your Damn Good Chocolate Ice Cream, which is made with dark chocolate and is incredibly rich. Other flavours we recommend trying are the Virgin Umeshu (plum sorbet), Crunch Me Crazy (caramel cone), Wet ‘N’ Wild (cream cheese cherry), and Why Can’t Coffee Be White? (white coffee).

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Address: Soi Sathon 2, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

Guss Damn Good

Guss Damn Good

And with that, we have come to the end of our list of the top ice cream shops in Bangkok. So, which one do you want to try out? Keep in mind that the opening hours may change due to Covid-19. Also, some of the ice cream shops may only serve takeaway during the pandemic.

If you’re looking for more places to hang out in Bangkok, check out our article on the Top 8 Local Coffee Shops in Thailand.

Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of19 seconds ago

Top 5 Ice Cream Shops in Bangkok
Best of15 mins ago

Top 5 Japanese Restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand40 mins ago

Bangkok police are “ready” for Thursday’s protests

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Parachutist dies after being smashed into cliff face, falling into forest
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Thailand3 hours ago

Proposed start date now July 15 for “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand4 hours ago

Ministry of Interior backtracks on decision to prioritise ThaiBev for vaccine allocation
Tourism5 hours ago

Hotel association survey shows average occupancy at around 6%
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Another doctor urges caution over hasty reopening plans
Hua Hin5 hours ago

Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket reports sixth Covid-19 death in current outbreak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases and 29 deaths
Chon Buri6 hours ago

Lockdown in 3 Chon Buri locations to control Covid-19 spread
Best of6 hours ago

Top 5 River Cruises to take in Bangkok
Tourism6 hours ago

KLM to increase flights to Middle-East, Asia as border restrictions ease
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending