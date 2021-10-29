Best of
Top 5 Mexican restaurants in Bangkok
Mexico may be a long way off from Bangkok, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t indulge in some delicious Mexican delicacies here. Bangkok has an impressive array of Mexican Restaurants offering some tasty Mexican cuisine in colourful settings that will make you feel as though you’ve been whisked away to Guadalajara.
So, if you’re craving some tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, or margaritas, here are some of the best Mexican restaurants in Bangkok you should definitely try!
1. Charley Brown’s Mexicana
Opened its doors for the first time in 1992, Charley Brown’s Mexicana is one of the oldest Mexican restaurants in Bangkok. Incorporating vibrant colours to reflect Mexican decor, the restaurant is pretty and comfy. Their menu features high-quality Tex-Mex favourites, with chicken taquitos with guacamole on the side and la Baja are two of the most popular dishes here. They also offer a kid’s menu, including mini burritos, chicken nuggets, and numerous other dishes made in appropriate portions for children. What’s unique about this place is that it uses Maseca cornflour and a traditional cast iron tortilla press, which you won’t find anywhere else around Bangkok. The margaritas are also known as some of the best in Bangkok. Come to the restaurant on Tuesday night for half priced margaritas and sangria.
Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
Address: 19/9-10 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Bangkok.
2. The Missing Burro
Most Mexican restaurants in Bangkok tend to offer a Tex-Mex menu. However, The Missing Burro serves truly authentic Yucatan-influenced cuisine in a shipping container-turned-kitchen with garden seating. This restaurant is the brainchild of two Mexican brothers, Itzco and Tlahui Calva, who want to introduce the authentic flavours of their motherland to Bangkok, so it’s a great option if you want to get a true taste of Mexico. Make sure to try their panuchos de cochinita – corn tortillas filled with roasted pork marinated achiote, spices, and sour orange, that are cooked slowly in a banana leaf. Other signature dishes that are also worth trying include chimichangas, sopecitos, and gringas. In addition to the delicious Mexican food, they also offer imported beers and scrumptious margaritas. Tucked within the bustling Thonglor, this Mexican restaurant is comfy and welcoming. However, it’s relatively small. Therefore, make sure you book ahead of time if possible.
Opening hours: Open daily from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
Address: 145 Sing Want Lom Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
3. La Monita Taqueria
Vibrant colours meet super-flavourful tacos and burritos in La Monita Taqueria. It’s one of the longest running original taquerias in Bangkok, serving all classic Mexican cuisine from quesadillas to fajitas. In addition, they offer a fantastic all-day breakfast as well, with generous portions of huevos rancheros on tap, served with plenty of salsa, guacamole, and chorizo. One of their most popular dishes is the carne asada taco, which consists of flavourful New Zealand rib-eye steak inside. The burrito is also fantastic, with its tender steak, creamy guacamole, and luscious cream, making it both a comforting and exciting food. With your first bite, you’ll be able to tell that the food here is produced with top quality ingredients and carefully made to perfection. Additionally, they serve some excellent margaritas.
Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 am to 9:30 pm.
Address: Mahatun Plaza, 888/25-26 Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok.
4. Margarita Storm
Margarita Storm is always filled with a large crowd of diners, thanks to their diverse menu. The creative and innovative menu includes hot and spicy Mexican cuisines with a hint of American sensibilities. Some of the most popular are tacos with braised pork carnitas, tacos with spicy grilled shrimp, and jalapeno cheese balls served with marinara sauce. Situated just a street over from Soi 11, the Mexican restaurant has both an indoor and outdoor lounge. In addition, they are open 24 hours a day. Therefore, no matter how late or how early you crave Mexican food, Margarita Storm can always be your choice.
Opening hours: Open daily for 24 hours.
Address: 2 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok.
5. Slanted Taco
Slanted Taco makes almost every dish on their menu from scratch, including the delicious corn tortillas. The menu of this Mexican restaurant may seem small, consisting of only three pages. However, each one is full of mouthwatering and authentic Mexican food. These include burritos, fajitas, Ponzole corn soup, and many more. The homemade recipes that the Slanted Taco offers are best paired with a classic margarita. In addition, the restaurant has Taco Tuesday, where you can enjoy discounted margarita and mojito pitchers, as well as specials on traditional and premium tacos. Besides the tasty food, the restaurant also boasts a colourful design, with a vibrant wall mural and excellent music.
Opening hours: Open daily from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
Address: 16 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok.
If delicious burritos and tasty margaritas are your things, then make sure to visit every one of our favourite Mexican restaurants in Bangkok!
Want to start eating healthy? Check out our article on the top 5 healthy restaurants in Bangkok.
