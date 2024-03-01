From fabric to fit: The art of tailoring at Narry Bespoke Tailors

PHOTO: Narry Bespoke Tailors via Facebook

If you’re a menswear enthusiast in Bangkok, chances are you’ve heard the name “Narry Bespoke Tailor” before. Narry Bespoke Tailors has consistently been one of the top bespoke tailors in Thailand, and for good reason. Opening its door for the first time in 1977, they’re the living proof that bespoke tailoring is a timeless art that never goes out of style. Offering custom-made suits, shirts, trousers, dresses, and skirts for both Ladies and Gentlemen, their skilled artisans will bring your sartorial dreams to life

Craftsmanship at Narry Bespoke Tailor Shop

Narry Bespoke Tailors’ long-standing reputation in the tailoring industry is rooted in their exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. The team at Narry is known for their expertise and personalised service. They make sure that each client receives individualised attention throughout the entire tailoring process. From fabric selection to fitting sessions, every step is carefully executed to create a perfect garment that reflects the client’s style and personality.

Narry’s reputation is further enhanced by their wide selection of top-notch fabrics. You can find everything from fine wool to silk to cotton. Plus, you don’t have to worry about quality. Having spent his formative years immersed in all things textile-related, Narined Narry Surya-Amrit, the owner of Narry Bespoke Tailors, possesses an unmatched understanding of quality fabrics. This wealth of knowledge has been passed down to his son, Chandan Suriya-Amrit (Chad), who now works alongside him to manage three tailoring showrooms in Thailand. Together, they ensure that only the finest quality materials are used in every garment they create.

Additionally, you can count on Narry Bespoke Tailors for precise measurements and fittings. They meticulously conduct a thorough measuring process and arrange multiple fittings to achieve an impeccable fit. With four decades of experience, their commitment to precision has consistently earned them a perfect satisfaction rating of 10 out of 10. And despite incorporating some modern technology in their tailoring procedures, Narry Bespoke Tailors primarily focuses on traditional handcrafted techniques. Skilled tailors handle intricate tasks such as hand sewing, creating buttonholes, adding linings, and incorporating personalised details into each garment. This dedication to craftsmanship significantly contributes to the durability of their clothing, surpassing the longevity of machine-sewn garments.

The bespoke tailoring process at Narry Bespoke Tailor Shop

So, what does the process of bespoke tailoring experience at Narry Bespoke Tailors look like? Here’s a glimpse into the process.

1. Appointment scheduling

Whether you’re looking for a new suit or a new dress, the process at Narry Bespoke Tailors starts with scheduling of a private appointment. This guarantees that every client gets dedicated time and focus from a tailor or consultant. You can easily schedule your appointment through various channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, the website, Instagram, and Email.

2. Initial discussion

The next step is initial discussion, in which they will focus on comprehending the purpose of the garment, your lifestyle, and your unique style preferences. They will then assist you in choosing from a variety of fabrics, patterns, and styles. The expert tailors at Narry will provide valuable advice on selecting materials and cuts that align with your individual needs and body shape.

3. Detailed measurements

Once they understand what you’re looking for, they will take detailed measurements of your body to achieve a flawless fit. Their meticulous approach takes into account not only your size but also your posture and unique body characteristics. This is done to guarantee that the end result complements your body perfectly.

4. Customisation and personalisation

The possibilities are endless when it comes to custom tailoring at Narry Bespoke Tailors. Their team is dedicated to creating a one-of-a-kind garment that truly represents your individual style. From buttons to linings, lapels, cuffs, and monograms, you have a plethora of options to choose from. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, that’s what Narry’s expertise is for, right? They’ll guide you in selecting the perfect elements tailored to your body type, fabric preferences, and intended use of the garment. You’ll walk out of their showroom with a new understanding of different suit styles, how various fabrics behave across different seasons, and more.

5. Fitting sessions

The completion time ranges from 2 to 3 days, with the inclusion of 1 to 2 fittings. These fittings consist of basted fittings, where an initial version of the garment is created for necessary adjustments before finalising, and subsequent final adjustments to make sure a flawless fit in all aspects.

6. Final review and delivery

After the garment is finished, a final fitting is typically scheduled to guarantee your full satisfaction with the fit, comfort, and appearance of the piece. Any necessary last-minute alterations can be done during this phase. Additionally, since Narry Bespoke Tailors have their own factory, they can stick to their timeline without sacrificing quality.

7. Aftercare service

After you get your garment from Narry Bespoke Tailors, you can enjoy their aftercare service. This includes advice on how to care for your garment and free adjustments if needed in the future.

Communication is important throughout the entire process. Plus, Narry’s tailors make sure to keep you informed and involved every step of the way.

Narry Bespoke Tailors’ travelling tailor

In addition to running 3 showrooms in Thailand, Narry and Chad also fly all over the world to meet clients and take orders. By doing this, they make their service accessible to clients who may not have the opportunity to visit their physical locations in Thailand. Moreover, regular visits to the same cities allow Narry Bespoke Tailors to build and maintain long-term relationships with international clientele. It also provides ongoing service, adjustments, and consultations to ensure clients’ wardrobes remain perfectly tailored over time.

But Narry Bespoke Tailors’ trunk shows and travelling tailor appointments offer more than just garment purchases. International clients also have the opportunity to participate in fittings, consultations, and educational sessions about fabrics and the bespoke process. Thus, helping them improve their understanding and appreciation of tailored craftsmanship

With its reputation, you can always go into Narry Bespoke Tailors with confidence that your expectations will not only be met but surpassed. To get a firsthand experience of their craftsmanship, be sure to make an appointment with Narry Bespoke Tailors. You can conveniently find them at prime locations in Bangkok on Sukhumvit and Silom, as well as in Patong Beach, Phuket. Head over to Narry Bespoke Tailors’ website for additional details and get ready to be impressed by their exceptional service and exquisite works.

Sponsored