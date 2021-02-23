image
image
Connect with us

Tourism

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

25 mins ago

 on 

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Nimz, our new Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a tour of some uniquely Phuket foods, although you may find them in other provinces these days as well. A lot of southern Thai food can be very spicy and features a lot of seafood, but Nimz went for the ‘less’ spicy (mai phet) options.

Tell us about your favourite Thai treats and if you’d tried something special in Phuket.

Locations…

Arpong – https://goo.gl/maps/arfbjUkF8eK3SZnPA

Ao aew – https://goo.gl/maps/kb6B1iC8XXT9Wfxb9

Bicomoi – https://goo.gl/maps/CKqQvvs84zongamh9

O Tao – https://goo.gl/maps/cT3w4QWvt51QTXmG8

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Tourism

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

By

In search of Cat &#038; Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Nimz, our Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a weekend tour of Phuket Town, in search of cat and dog cafés. Stroke the cats, tickle the cat’s tummy, pat the cats, take selfies with the cats. Whilst Phuket has a number of registered cat and dog cafés, only one appeared to open during Nimz’s search through the streets of Phuket Town, the main commercial capital of the island (on the opposite side of the island to Patong).

And. yes, they also serve up some great food too.

Location: B Cat Cafe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BCatCafePhuketTown

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Tourism

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, February 22, 2021

By

Flying high and fine dining in a re-purposed old jet in Bangkok | VIDEO | The Thaiger

This could actually be the only time you enjoy dining on a plane. Na-Oh Bangkok re-purposed a decommissioned L-1011 Lockheed aircraft, turning the old jet into a fine dining restaurant located within the ChangChui Project, just a few minutes away from downtown Bangkok. With it’s eclectic interiors and their signature Thai-fusion courses, the restaurant offers quite a memorable experience.

Chris, our Thaiger Vlogger, takes you on a tour. Let’s check it out!

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Bangkok

DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

Friday, February 19, 2021

By

DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Located in the heart of Bangkok City, Thailand. Just a few metres away from the Saphan Khwai BTS station, ‘DUMBO BKK’ offers a fine mixture of jazz, great food and original cocktails. Bringing you back to the urban tenors of the late 1940s – early 1950s, New York. Som, one of our new Thaiger Vloggers sneaks in, and brings us her impressions of the place. Let’s check it out!

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending