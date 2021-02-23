Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Nimz, our new Thaiger Vlogger takes you on a tour of some uniquely Phuket foods, although you may find them in other provinces these days as well. A lot of southern Thai food can be very spicy and features a lot of seafood, but Nimz went for the ‘less’ spicy (mai phet) options.

Tell us about your favourite Thai treats and if you’d tried something special in Phuket.

Locations…

Arpong – https://goo.gl/maps/arfbjUkF8eK3SZnPA

Ao aew – https://goo.gl/maps/kb6B1iC8XXT9Wfxb9

Bicomoi – https://goo.gl/maps/CKqQvvs84zongamh9

O Tao – https://goo.gl/maps/cT3w4QWvt51QTXmG8

