Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs

Bob Scott38 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
Donald Trump has fired the starting gun on a global trade showdown, ditching complex negotiations in favour of one-size-fits-all tariffs that could hammer dozens of economies, including Thailand.

From today, July 4, the US will begin sending formal letters to countries across the world, listing fixed tariffs on their exports into America. The blanket rates will range from 20% to a whopping 50%, depending on each country’s trade status and willingness to strike a deal.

Before boarding a flight to Iowa on Thursday, Trump said fired a warning.

“There are 170 countries, how many deals can you make?”

He said it was “quicker” to tell nations what they’ll pay rather than haggle with each one.

Only a select few will escape the tariff trap. Vietnam is among the lucky ones, securing a deal on Wednesday that gives its goods duty-free access to the American market. Britain is the only other country to ink a deal, locking in a 10% tariff and preferential terms for certain industries.

But for others, including Thailand, the outlook is grim.

