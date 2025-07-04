Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs

Donald Trump has fired the starting gun on a global trade showdown, ditching complex negotiations in favour of one-size-fits-all tariffs that could hammer dozens of economies, including Thailand.

From today, July 4, the US will begin sending formal letters to countries across the world, listing fixed tariffs on their exports into America. The blanket rates will range from 20% to a whopping 50%, depending on each country’s trade status and willingness to strike a deal.

Before boarding a flight to Iowa on Thursday, Trump said fired a warning.

“There are 170 countries, how many deals can you make?”

He said it was “quicker” to tell nations what they’ll pay rather than haggle with each one.

Only a select few will escape the tariff trap. Vietnam is among the lucky ones, securing a deal on Wednesday that gives its goods duty-free access to the American market. Britain is the only other country to ink a deal, locking in a 10% tariff and preferential terms for certain industries.

But for others, including Thailand, the outlook is grim.

Under Trump’s new plan, Thailand faces a painful 36% tariff on its exports to the US unless a deal is made before a strict July 9 deadline. That would hit major Thai industries like electronics, seafood, textiles, and auto parts, all of which rely heavily on the US market.

Economists warn that such a high tariff could cost Thai exporters billions of baht, spark job losses, and put pressure on an already shaky baht. It could also dent American firms operating in Thailand or relying on Thai supply chains.

Trump’s team had previously floated 90 trade deals in 90 days, but trade experts scoffed at the timeline, pointing out how long such negotiations usually take, Bangkok Post reported.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said up to 100 countries might still qualify for the low 10% rate — but warned that most would face steeper tariffs if they don’t act fast.

For Thailand, the clock is ticking.