Top 10 Restaurant-Bars in Bangkok

Bangkok’s reputation as a popular foodie destination is now such that there’s almost too much choice. In fact, we venture to say that Bangkok is one of the best gastronomic cities in the world. But why do we love it? Not only can you find amazing food but also a selection of delicious cocktails as well, and all in the same joint! We’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite restaurants where the cuisine is just as good as the cocktails. Whether you come for the bar, or just to eat you’ll be sure to get a full culinary experience at one of these spots. restaurant

10 Best Restaurant-Bars in Bangkok

1. Eat Me Restaurant

Eat Me is number 1 on our list due to its distinct, delicious flavour. Founded in 1998, it has won multiple awards; most notable of which is its ranking on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. For 10 years, American chef Tim Bulter has overseen the restaurant; and his inventive, mouth-watering dishes and transcontinental cuisine have attracted thousands of diners. Their cuisine has a kaleidoscope of “bold” and “daring” flavours and ingredients; as seen in starters such as the Alaskan Scallops with avocado, yuzu and pancetta. However, they do have more classic dishes as well, including the Black Truffle and Parmesan Risotto and Pappardelle with Rabbit Ragu, exhibiting a well-rounded menu. Finally, the menu changes per season, in turn keeping things fresh and the food is delivered with 5-star service.

Here, drinks are served by mixologist Buntanes Direkrittikul otherwise known as “Pop”. His creations don’t shy away from robust Thai flavours and often uses ingredients such as green chilli paste, toasted rice, and even shallots. The Som-Tum Poo Pla-ra especially packs a punch and comes fully loaded with garlic. In summary, for those looking for a dinner full of innovative and delicious food and drink, Eat Me is the place to go.

The Venue: The 3-story restaurant is a wonderful mix of modern and nature – part gallery, part lounge bar – offering a welcome respite from Silom’s chaos. The interior is sleek and has a muted colour scheme whilst the restaurant’s bar is donned with bamboo. The dining area on the 2nd floor is softly lit, creating an intimate atmosphere. This space is typically animated with diners of a diverse crowd of both locals and expat visitors. Or if you prefer, have a drink on their balcony and take in the fresh air and scenic views.

Address: 1/6 Soi Phiphat 2, Convent Road, Silom, Bangkok 10500.

2. JUA Bangkok

Tucked away down a residential Charoenkrung road, JUA is a modern izakaya restaurant. It is located in a 3-story building, that previously served as a “baan kaanphanan”, or illicit gambling house for more than 25 years. In fact, JUA is a Thai word that loosely translates to “hit me”, referring to the game of Siamese blackjack. This name is a witty reference to the buildings shady past.

JUA specialises in the art of yakitori, a traditional Japanese technique that grills meat and vegetable skewers over charcoal. Additionally, a selection of tapas is also available, such as their Yellowfin Tuna with sriracha sauce or Tonkatsu Rib Chops, ideal for sharing among friends over a few drinks. Overall, their cuisine is characterised by simple, rich flavours (some of their meats are marinated for over a week) at affordable prices. We recommend trying their dishes that pay homage to Southeast Asian ingredients, such as the Grilled Prawn with fermented local durian butter. Whilst its menu is relatively small, its shared platters means you’ll be able to explore more of JUA’s cuisine and flavours.

Moreover, JUA’s delicately crafted cocktails complement the food perfectly. One of our favourites is the “Miss Ozawa”, a bright pink drink made with gin and dry vermouth. Alternatively, finish your meal off with the ‘Namba Sour’ made with Japanese white whiskey, yuzu, lemon juice and cherry liqueur. Aside from these, there is also a selection of Japanese beer and ale.

The Venue: As you walk into the restaurant, you’ll notice its minimalist design. The stone, black terrazzo bar is simple, yet the tall bar stools add an elegant touch. Behind the bar hangs the prints of co-owner Jason Lang’s photography, fitting perfectly with the restaurant’s authentic Japanese feel. The space is intimate yet comfortable and facilitates up to 40 guests.

Address: 672/49 Charoean Krung Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

3. Penthouse Bar + Grill

Penthouse Bar + Grill is a “triplex penthouse” consisting of various bars, a grill and a lounge. The venue has won multiple awards – in 2020 it was voted “Best Bar and Rooftop Bar” in the HELLO Taste Awards.

On level 34, you’ll find The Grill. Here, Chef Dominic Hong Dongxie serves only the best charcoal-grilled meat and seafood. There is a lot of choice on the menu and their produce is sourced from all around the world. For a light starter, try the Fine de Claire oysters from France. But if you want a thick juicy steak, there are lots of options. These include grass-fed prime tenderloin from the US to grass-fed Ranger’s Valley ribeye from Australia. Moreover, on special occasions or for bigger groups go for the giant wagyu beef tomahawk. They also offer a private chef’s table service for those interested.

After dinner, make your way up to the 35th floor for some drinks. Here you’ll find 3 distinct rooms each with a different drinking experience. The Cocktail Bar serves “reinvented classics”, such as 250 CC, a “spirits-forward drink” that mixes Martin Miller’s gin with ingredients like vermouth, chocolate bitters and lychee syrup. Although if that doesn’t sound appealing, try the Granny Fizz for a sweet and sour taste.

Next, if you’re seeking a more intimate setting, head to The Mezzanine, or for some live jazz go to the Whiskey Room (only from Wednesday-Saturday). The vibe here is quieter and there is a range of 120 bottles of whiskey to choose from.

Whilst each venue offers something unique, they all offer exceptional drinking and dining experiences. This is especially due to its location on the 34th and 35th floor of the Park Hyatt Bangkok that makes for spectacular, panoramic views.

.

The Venue: Penthouse Bar + Grill is a collection of 6 venues: The Grill, Chef’s Table, The Cocktail Bar, Whisky Room, and The Mezzanine. The interior for each room draws inspiration from Chicago and New York penthouses and thus has a design concept that is classy, lavish and sophisticated.

Address: 34th – 36th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Witthayu Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

4. Happy Endings

This colourful Vietnamese-themed bar gives tired and touristic Silom a new lease on life. Indulge in a selection of variations of Banh Mi and Banh Cuon that are cheap and cheerful. Other great choices are their Spicy Pork Salad or Beef Wrapped in Betel Leaves. Happy Ending is especially unique due to their live weekend DJ performances. As such, they are possibly the only restaurant in Bangkok where you can eat noodles while listening to Hip Hop music.

Check out their extensive drinks menu designed by Bank Watcharapong Suriyaphan (one of the founders of Backstage Cocktail Bar). Some of their cocktails, such as the Curry Expression, come with an Asian twist. This drink is made with a blend of tequila, dill syrup and pineapple juice infused with curry powder, black pepper and lime. Although if this is out of your comfort zone, the Jasmine Collins (a floral gin) is a delicious choice. These cocktails pair well with their Vietnamese food but if you want something more traditional, they have beer or wine as well.

The Venue: The dining room at this venue shines under neon lights. Upon entering, you’ll notice the blue furniture, concrete walls and simple block colours. The venue is decorated with Asian-inspired furniture and their collection of faux flowers adds a cosy touch.

Address: 1/5 Sala Daeng, 1 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

5. Bunker Restaurant

Bunker is a 3-story restaurant nestled in a small, trendy street in Sathorn. They serve “New American” cuisine that “takes themes and techniques from multicultural, metropolitan cities of America and adds exotic ingredients from around the world”. Typically there is a choice between the set menu and a la carte (featuring a 7-course meal). Some notable mentions for food include their Wagyu Beef Tartar and Veal Agnolotti with Black Truffle. But they have some more unconventional choices as well like their Grilled Beef Tongue served with snails. However, the desserts are just as good as the mains. The Tropical Meringue with coconut, dried mango and passion fruit sorbet is full of flavour. And for chocolate lovers, the Malagos Chocolate Torte with black sesame, marshmallow and blackcurrant sorbet will hit the spot.

A short drinks menu at the bar features reprised nostalgic cocktails and modern classics; along with a well-curated craft beer selection. Their wine menu focuses on small-producer wines and lesser-known varieties – the Huckleberry and the Yuzu Whisky Sour are 2 standout cocktails.

Overall, the Bunker is the perfect place to wind down with friends on the weekend. Its selection of food is broad enough so that there’s something to suit everyone’s taste. Further, while their drink menu is relatively small, the flavours are larger than life. We have to give a special mention to the staff, who are efficient while also attentive and friendly. Some have even said that Bunker’s team offer the best service in Bangkok.

The Venue: As the name suggests, the design inside is simple. Outside, you’ll see a scorched concentre exterior while the inside has grey, distressed concrete walls and concrete pillars. However, soft lightning makes it appear more warm and cosy. The tables are sprawled out so that each one is isolated, thus making it more intimate.

Address: 118/2 Sathorn Soi 12, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

6. Koi Lounge

On the top floor of the Sathorn Square Building, floating in the Bangkok sky is Koi Lounge. This restaurant is a one-stop eating and drinking venue. Here, friends, colleagues or clients can enjoy a gourmet meal. You can even go clubbing without leaving the venue as The Club by Koi is next door. In addition to its 2 Bangkok branches, they have restaurants in Los Angeles and Dubai.

At Koi Lounge they serve a selection of American-Japanese fusion bites. Japanese chef, Hisashi Iwata creates minimalist dishes that are rich in taste. The Spicy Tuna on crispy rice cakes or Wagyu Beef with mashed potato are some of our favourites.

For drinks, stop over at their stylish bar where you can sip on beverages and dance all night. For those who prefer a darker cocktail, try The Cognac Addicted, a blend of cognac, dry & bianco vermouth and orange bitters. Alternately, a drink for the ladies is the Lychee Rose Martini, a cocktail made with vodka and lychee liqueur.

The Venue: This space is swanky, to say the least. The restaurant is designed in a Zen-inspired style that incorporates Feng Shui principles. With leather cushioned seats, dark wood furnishings and a sleek polished bar, its long, narrow room sets an elegant tone. The large windows filter in plenty of light and in the middle of the venue sits a koi pond. Lastly, the dining area is spacious and if you sit at the counters you can watch the chefs as they prepare your meal.

Address: 39th Floor, Sathorn Square Building, 98 North Sathorn Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

7. FooJohn

FooJohn is a retro jazz bar located at the entrance of Charoenkrung Road. This venue is one-of-a-kind with both restaurants and bars inside. It offers 3 menus, 3 interiors and 3 atmospheres that coexist in a rebuilt 1960’s postmodernist structure. Their bistro, Fou de Joie, is located on the 1st level and serves crepes, wine and charcuterie. Next, on their 2nd floor, you’ll find their jazz club that features live jazz every Thursday. This bar offers a wide range of jazz music, ranging from Swing, Vocal to Latin jazz. Finally, Spare Parts Smokehouse, located on their 3rd floor and rooftop, serves authentic Texas smoked BBQ, draught beer and bourbon beverages.

One of their best selling dishes is their Roasted Chicken that is juicy and tender. Some of their other bistro-style dishes include their Grilled Smoked Ribs and the Basil Burgers. In addition to the food, there is a selection of cocktails from the 1920s-1930s to enjoy. These are inspired by the classic “The Savoy Cocktail Book” and are not only fun but amusing to try.

The Venue: As mentioned above, this building is designed with a retro style. Each venue has its own interior however all come complete with “soft lighting, strategically placed mirrors, and classic mosaic tiles”. We especially like their prohibition-era-themed cocktail bar that transports you into a different age.

Address: 831 Charoen Krung 31 Allley, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100.

8. La Dotta Restaurant

8th on our list is La Dotta, an artisanal pasta bar in Thonglor. With the support of Vesper and Il Fumo’s head chefs, Sicilian chef Giampiero Quartararo heads up the kitchen. Their menu is full of authentic Italian dishes but with a twist.

They serve fresh pasta that they make from scratch in-house every morning. Additionally, they have a selection of pasta to choose from; and each is paired with a sauce that is “meticulously designed to enhance the overall flavour”. Their Tortelloni, filled with 4 different kinds of cheese has an intense, delicious flavour. Aside from their freshly made choices, the restaurant also uses high-quality dried pasta imported from Italy, such as Paccheri. Best of all, the dishes are fairly priced and come in relatively big portions.

To go with your plate of pasta, their “award-winning sommelier” handpicks a variety of Old World natural wines that are biodynamic and sustainable. They also have a selection of revisited Italian cocktails made with fresh fruit that are perfect for a hot sunny day.

They have been on the Michelin guide for 3 consecutive years (2019-2021) attesting to their high standard. Moreover, they also offer cooking classes every Saturday where you can learn how to make authentic pasta just like the Italians.

The Venue: This rebuilt shophouse-eatery is small but cosy. The 1st floor features eye-popping blue walls and an open-plan kitchen so you can watch a team of chefs prepare your meal right in front of you. On the other hand, the 2nd floor offers a larger dining area and a small bar.

Address: 161/6 Thonglor 9 Road, North Klongtan, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.

9. Il Fumo

Choti & Debby Leenutaphong and Chef Partner Nelson Amorim founded Il Fumo in 2015, and it has come a long way since then. They’ve established themselves as one of Bangkok’s top fine dining restaurants and have won multiple awards. One of which includes: L’Assiette MICHELIN in Thailand’s MICHELIN Guide for 4 consecutive years (2018-2021). Other awards are the BK Magazine’s TOP TABLES (2016-2019) and Thailand Tatler’s Best Restaurants (2016-2018).

As a restaurant, they were the first to bring Chianina and Rubia Gallega beefs from Italy and Spain to Thailand. Some of our food highlights are the Tagliolini with summer truffle, Barossa Beef from Portugal aged for 40 days and other meats like their Suckling Pig. In terms of beverages, their selection of wines hails predominately from Italy, Portugal and Spain. Additionally, their cocktails are “integral to their offering as [they] are the same team that brings you Vesper Cocktail Bar (no. 11 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2020 & no. 62 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020)”.

The Venue: Inside you’ll see dark wood furnishings and a sleek round bar, creating a sophisticated vibe. Or if you prefer, take a seat on their terrace or dine near the open kitchen.

Address: 1098 Rama IV Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120.

10. Sorrento

Sorrento has long been a go-to for rustic Italian food. But it’s also a go-to for cocktail lovers looking for one of Bangkok’s top drinking experiences.

Run by Diageo World Class 2015/2018 winner Pongpak “Ton” Sudthipongse, the bar serves classic cocktails that are worth a try. We recommended trying the Flower Garden – a drink infused with sake and yuzu, tonic and rosewater. Alternately, for something sweet go for the Peach Tea Blossom.

Is there anything more comforting than pasta and cheese? Everyone’s going crazy for the signature Cacio E Pepe pasta made in a cheese wheel. It’s the ultimate comfort food. The Burrata Salad, a soft drop of burrata cheese served on top of tomatoes is also delicious.

The Venue: The restaurant is simply designed with dark brown leather seats and hardwood furniture. In addition, the light walls, family pictures and rectangular windows create a welcoming ambience that makes you feel at ease.

Address: 73 North Sathorn Road, Soi Sathorn 10 Silom Bangrak Bangkok 10500.

With so many culinary delights, Bangkok surely doesn’t disappoint when it comes to its selection of restaurants and bars. If you are in search of the best bars elsewhere, check out our article on the Top 10 Sunset Bars in Phuket.

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates