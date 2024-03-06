Making the most of your aquatic adventure at Andamanda Phuket Waterpark, one of the island main tourist attractions

PHOTO: Andamanda Bay, Andamanda Phuket Waterpark

Andamanda Phuket Waterpark brings together all that Phuket has to offer – Thai culture, entertainment, thrill, and relaxation in one destination – making it one of the best things to do with family on the island. Covering 100,000 square meters of land, the colossal playground boasts 25 attractions, an array of restaurants and bars, and shops that will leave you spoilt for choice, so it’s no wonder that it’s one of the biggest tourist attractions in Phuket. Now, with such an enormous area and countless activities at your fingertips, it can be a tad overwhelming. But don’t worry! We’ve got your back on how to conquer this aquatic wonderland and make the absolute most out of your day.

From heart-pounding slides to Rolling Ripples lounging, get ready to dive headfirst into a day of non-stop fun and make waves like never before at Andamanda Phuket Waterpark.

Start with the thrilling rides

As you make your way past Nagon Park (Andamanda Phuket’s gate), you’ll begin to feel excited. First stop? The Angel’s Slides at Emerald Forest. It’s the first duelling Master Blaster in Thailand, equipped with technology to propel riders uphill with jets of water. Plunge down a heart-pounding 6-meter drop and zoom through a labyrinth of dips, tunnels, twists, and turns. It will have you screaming with excitement.

Next up, head to Racing Nagas at Naga Jungle for a thrilling race. Grab your mat and get ready belly down to dive headfirst on the six-lane aquatic raceway. Prepare to show off your lightning-fast skills and challenge your friends to see who reigns supreme in speed!

Then, prepare to splash into Atoll Adventures, the ultimate water playground at Andamanda Phuket that is perfect for the whole family. This three-story play structure is packed to the brim with 8 exhilarating slides and over 300 water activities. From interactive water guns to mischievous nozzles and faucets, there’s no shortage of wet and wild fun here. Oh, and did we mention the star of the show? Every five minutes, a massive water bucket unleashes a whopping 500 gallons of liquid delight upon unsuspecting souls below. And with a super web of slides that will keep you entertained for days on end, boredom will be banished from your vocabulary.

Slow down and relax at the Rolling Ripples

After all the excitement, it’s time to kick back and indulge in a leisurely voyage down the magnificent Rolling Ripples, Phuket’s longest lazy river. Stretching 550 meters, this is your chance to drift along the gentle current, soaking up the awe-inspiring sights of lush jungle landscapes, vibrant coral reefs, and even a cascading waterfall. So go on, take a breather from those heart-pounding adrenaline-fueled rides and enjoy pure relaxation.

Recharge at one of the restaurants

The heart-pounding attractions at Andamanda Phuket Waterpark are bound to make any tourist feel hungry. Thankfully, the waterpark has a range of restaurants that will satisfy even the pickiest of palates, such as The Village. Here, you can indulge in the finest traditional Thai delicacies or international dishes. Give their signature Phuket Pizza a try or sink your teeth into the American-style Beef Burger. Want to immerse yourself in the essence of Thailand? Savour the rich flavours of Massaman Curry and Pad Thai, prepared just the way they were meant to be enjoyed. As you relish these delectable delights, feel your energy being restored and rejuvenated – ready to conquer more thrills that lie ahead.

Go back to the thrill or relax on the beach

Now that your energy is recharged, you’re ready to experience the thrill of Andamanda Bay. This epic man-made sea is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. We’re talking 10,000 square meters of pure adrenaline-pumping action. It’s the biggest of its kind in all of Southern Thailand. Plus, it can create waves reaching an astounding 3-meter high, the highest in Southeast Asia. These giant waves offer an exhilarating challenge against the stunning backdrop of Phuket’s beauty.

But if you prefer to lay back and enjoy views of Koh Tapu’s replica with a drink in hand, the sandy beach of Andamanda Bay is the perfect place. It truly blends relaxation with the excitement of a top Phuket tourist attraction.

Cheers to a day well spent

With spirits high, it’s time to chill out at the Wave Bar. Imagine soaking in the cool water of the iconic infinity-edge pool, sipping on expertly crafted cocktails, while admiring the stunning views of the Andamanda Bay. How can you resist? You’ll find yourself swept away by the salty air as you let go of all worries and simply enjoy the moment. It’s the perfect place to relax, unwind, and reminisce about all the epic adventures of the day.

End your adventure with a spectacular show

Experience the grand finale of your visit to the epic Andamanda Phuket Waterpark with a jaw-dropping spectacle that will leave you speechless: The Andamanda Show! Brace yourself for an enchanting display of theatrics, starring Andamanda Phuket’s legendary mascots. As you say goodbye to this extraordinary tourist attraction in Phuket, you’ll know that the memories created here will stay with you long after you’ve left!

So, are you ready for a splash-tastic adventure that will leave you gasping for air with pure exhilaration? Get your tickets at Andamanda Phuket Waterpark’s website, grab your swimsuit, and prepare for an adventure that will leave you drenched in excitement!

