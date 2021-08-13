Top 5 things to do in Khao Sok National Park

Khao Sok National Park is one of the best places to see Thailand’s natural rainforests. Set in the middle of Surat Thani Province, this national park is full of jungle-covered, limestone mountains, caves, and wild animals. Those who think they have seen it all will be surprised as the park is quite remote, allowing visitors to see how local Thais live. Moreover, there are many activities that travellers can join such as cooking classes with locals, kayaking, elephant visits and epic tours.

5 Top Things To Do In Khao Sok National Park

1. Elephant Sanctuary

Get up close and personal with these gentle giants and experience ethical animal tourism at its best. Visitors here will prepare elephant cakes, banana, and pineapples before walking with the elephants to a skin-caring mud bath. In addition to watching them splash around, visitors can also help the elephants bathe in the large pool.

As there are many companies that allow tourists to take part in interactive ethical elephant visits at Khao Sok, it is also a great educational opportunity for everyone. All of these elephants are retired or rescued from the logging and entertainment industry, making it all the more important to help support these elephants’ new homes away from hard labour.

2. Kayak on the river

In order to truly see the wonderous beauty of Khao Sok, it is always recommended to go kayaking down the Cheow Lan Lake. Here is where the magic begins as many flora and fauna can be seen.

Tapirs, king cobras, hornbills and even elephants can be seen by taking this route through the national park. Furthermore, this way of seeing the tropical rainforests allows travellers to go through untouched places that are away from the hoards of tourists. A night kayak ride is a unique experience that allows you to take in the jungle life underneath the beautiful, starry sky. thus

3. Jungle cooking class

Learning how to cook authentic Thai food with the backdrop of a jungle is quite amazing. Thus, many who have tried the experience highly recommend it. Visitors can meet a local family who will show them the ropes of how to make an absolutely delicious meal.

From shrimp coconut soup to banana blossom tempura, the meal choices are diverse. Moreover, just getting to know a Thai family who have lived in the national park their whole lives is an experience in itself. Thus, visitors can see how people live in the jungle and survive through taking a memorable jungle cooking class.

4. Stay the night in the jungle

Travellers who want to spend the night in the jungle can do so as the park has many places to stay. From a budget bungalow to a luxury floating cabin, the park has many riverside and Cheow Lan Lake accommodations. Waking up in the middle of the jungle is unlike anything else, and is an experience that many travellers have on their bucket lists. With a beautiful sunrise and the sounds of Gibbons, staying in the heart of the jungle is a must-try.

5. National Park tour

Taking a Khao Sok National Park tour is a great way to learn more about the wildlife. Here, guests can set out with a guide on the Cheow Lan Lake, where they can see wildlife, birds, monkeys, elephants, and other exotic animals.

Moreover, everywhere you look during your tour you’ll see amazing views of the limestone rocks and lush rainforests. Many tours will also let you stop along the way at a local floating village for an authentic Thai meal. thus

Khao Sok National Park is one of the most popular places for travellers in Thailand. As it has such a protected status, coming here makes guests feel like they are entering a dream jungle world. Moreover, exotic plants abound and visitors can enjoy the emerald green waters broken up by limestone cliffs. Waterfalls, lakes, and plenty of exotic animals truly make Khao Sok one of the best places to experience Thailand’s natural beauty.