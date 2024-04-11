Where to celebrate Songkran 2024 in Phuket

PHOTO: Songkran Foam Party at Lub d Phuket Patong (left) / Four Points by Sheraton Phuket (right)

Songkran is (almost) here! If you’re in Phuket but still unsure about where to celebrate this vibrant festival, then you’ve come to the right place. From pool parties to water fights to special Songkran buffets, here are the best Songkran events in Phuket for 2024.

The best Songkran events in Phuket for 2024

Songkran Warm Up Pool Party at Zenmaya Oceanfront Phuket

When: April 12, from 11.00

Where: Zeabreeze Pool Bar, Zenmaya Oceanfront Phuket

How much: 499 THB per person including free flow drink

Kickstart your Songkran celebrations at Zenmaya Oceanfront Phuket’s Songkran Warm-Up Pool Party. Escape the heat and cool off in the crystal-clear waters of their infinity pool. You can also enjoy live entertainment and tropical vibes as you sip on free-flowing drinks under the warm sunshine.

Songkran Pool Party Edition and Buffet Dinner at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

When: April 12 to 14, from 13.00 to 19.00 (Songkran Pool Party Edition) / April 13, from 18.00 to 22.00 (Songkran Buffet Dinner)

Where: Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

How much: Free Entry (Songkran Pool Party Edition) / 1,399++ THB per person including free-flow soft drinks (Songkran Buffet Dinner)

Are you a fan of pool parties, delicious snacks, and live DJ music? Then you absolutely cannot miss the Songkran Pool Party Edition at The Deck Beach Club Patong at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket! You’ll get to groove by the pool and enjoy refreshing drinks while soaking up the sun.

If your idea of the perfect Songkran celebration involves having a feast, then you should book a seat at the hotel’s Chao Leh Kitchen for their amazing Songkran Buffet Dinner feast. You can savour a wide variety of dishes, from fresh seafood on ice and pasta to international and authentic Thai cuisine. While you eat, you’ll get to enjoy the Thai Dance of the Four Regions and Kohn Performance.

Songkran Dinner at Banyan Tree Phuket

When: April 12, from 18.30 to 22.30 (Songkran Dinner with Ko Chai) and April 13, from 18.30 to 22.30 (Songkran Buffet Dinner at The Watercourt)

Where: Banyan Tree Phuket

How much: 1,900 THB per person (Songkran Dinner with Ko Chai) / 3,200 THB per person (Songkran Buffet Dinner at The Watercourt)

Want to have a special feast? Visit Banyan Tree Phuket on April 12 for an evening of Southern Thai cuisine featuring Khun Sittichai Jitnatham’s (the hotel’s General Manager) family recipes. Enjoy a set menu filled with delectable dishes and share in the fun anecdotes and laughter during the family-style dinner.

Return the next day for a lavish Thai buffet at The Watercourt offering a variety of dishes from Southern curries to savory Northern specialties. Experience a sizzling Thai BBQ spread while being entertained by dazzling performances and a mesmerizing fire show to complete your unforgettable dining experience.

Songkran Festivities at Metadee Phuket

When: March 13 – 14

Where: Metadee Concept Hotel Phuket

Metadee Phuket has an eventful day planned for celebration and cultural experiences this Songkran. The festivities will begin in the morning with Traditional Dances featuring the lively Kong Yao dance accompanied by Oriental drums. Next, join in the exciting Water Boxing activity in their pool where two participants balance on a bamboo stick, engaging in playful boxing until one falls into the water. You can then participate in the Monk Blessing ceremony Tak Baht, offering food to receive blessings for the new year.

Moreover, you can also enjoy traditional Thai Temple carnival games and water fights at the main pool area, as well as try delicious food from the food stalls.

Alive Beach on Cloud at Blue Tree Phuket

When: April 13 to 15, from 13.00

Where: Blue Tree Phuket

How much: Start from 799 THB per person

For a one-of-a-kind music experience and unique parties amidst stunning natural surroundings, head to Blue Tree Phuket for the Alive Beach on Cloud Songkran Music Festival. You’ll get to dance under the stars with your feet in the water, surrounded by breathtaking views. The party atmosphere is set to be electric with a lineup of renowned global artists like Oui Buddabless x Naina x Tossakan, Wonderframe, NICEcnx, P-Hot, and Pokmindset. In addition to the exceptional musical performances, you can also look forward to engaging in various fun activities.

Songkran Wonders at Blue Tree Phuket

When: April 13 to 15

Where: Blue Tree Phuket

How much: 700 THB per adult / 270 THB per child

There’s almost no better place in Phuket to celebrate Songkran than in Blue Tree Phuket’s famous crystal blue lagoon. It offers the perfect backdrop for a water-soaked adventure filled with exciting activities and vibrant festivities. Feel the rush of adrenaline as you slide down the Superfly water slides or zip line across the lagoon and indulge in refreshing beverages and delicious food options. Moreover, there will be the Party Foam festivities, promising a lively atmosphere that resonates with the spirit of Songkran.

MINT Me Water Party

When: April 13, from 13.00 to 23.45

Where: MINT Bar & Restaurant

All-you-can-eat pizza and free-flow soft drinks for Songkran? Yes, please! At MINT Me Water Party, you can enjoy all that along with popcorn, BBQ, and drink buckets. You can also look forward to fun games, a lively DJ, and a live band to keep the party going. It’s the perfect way to make your Songkran experience one to remember.

Songkran Foam Party at Lub d Phuket Patong

When: April 13, from 14.00

Where: Lub d Phuket Patong

Dreaming of a foam-filled fun this Songkran? Then Lub d Phuket Patong’s poolside Foam Party is for you. Let loose and engage in thrilling water fights amidst a sea of bubbles. Plus, a range of exciting pool games and activities will keep you entertained all day long. And don’t miss out on the chance to win fantastic prizes in their special lucky draw.

Songkran Bikini Beach War 2024 at Central Phuket

When: April 13 to 15, from 17.00

Where: Outdoor Arena, Central Phuket Floresta, Central Phuket

The outdoor arena of Central Phuket Floresta will be transformed to make you feel like you’re on the beach, and you’re invited to flaunt your sexiest body in your best bikini! Top international DJs will be spinning the most exhilarating EDM beats for three days and nights of non-stop fun. The atmosphere will be bursting with lights, colours, and music. And, of course, water elements will add an extra splash of excitement to the event.

The Andamanda Phuket Songkran Festival

When: April 13, from 18.00 to midnight

Where: Andamanda Phuket Waterpark

How much: Start from 999 THB per person (night party only)

Looking for a lively way to celebrate Songkran this year? Consider attending the Andamanda Phuket’s Songkran Festival on Saturday. The festival is set to take place in the breathtaking Andaman Bay, a sprawling man-made sea spanning over 10,000 square meters. Prepare to dance the night away with live performances by renowned DJs such as Vini Vici, Acraze, Summer James & Ryan Marciano, and Julian Jordan. The party starts from 18.00, but you can get an all day package to try the waterpark’s slides and rides.

Experience Songkran at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket

When: April 13, 18.00 to 22.00

Where: Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

How much: 1,200++ THB per person

Parade, DJ, game stations, Thai dance, water fight, and a BBQ Thai buffet in Patong Beach? Songkran couldn’t get any better in Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort!

You can sample delectable dishes like Yum Gai Yang and Tom Yum Goong alongside Swordfish Steaks and roasted whole Chicken. Seafood lovers will delight in the variety of seafood on ice served with tasty dipping sauces. Then, end your feast on a sweet note with mouthwatering desserts, such as Tub Tim Grob and Coconut Bread Pudding.

HGI Songkran Retro Carnival

When: April 13, from 18.00 to 22.00

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao

How much: 1,399 THB net per person

HGI annual Songkran event is back! This year’s theme is the exciting Songkran Retro Carnival. Step back in time as you enjoy classic carnival games, indulge in delicious Thai Fusion Buffet, and have fun with the Thai whiskey tasting. Additionally, there will be live music sessions throughout the day.

Songkran Buffet Dinner Celebration at The Slate Phuket

When: April 13, from 18.30 to 22.30

Where: The Slate, Phuket

How much: 1,600++ THB per adult / 800++ THB per child (10 to 14 years)

The rich flavours of authentic Thai cuisine, mesmerising Thai classical performances, and awe-inspiring fire dance show – The Slate Phuket is ready to transport you to ancient Thailand this Songkran 2024. It will be an evening filled with vibrant culture and mouthwatering dishes.

No matter which you choose to attend, it’s going to be a Songkran experience filled with laughter, splashing, and non-stop excitement. Happy Songkran!

If you’re planning to celebrate the Thai New Year in Bangkok, check out our article on the best hotels to stay in Bangkok this Songkran.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.