Sinkhole shocker: Road caves in on Jomtien road

A gaping hole on Phra Tamnak Road near Soi 5 in Pattaya has left locals stunned and worried after a section of road suddenly caved in, creating a dangerous hazard for drivers, pedestrians, and motorcyclists.

When the Jomtien municipal enforcement team was alerted to the sinkhole, they sprang into action, promptly inspecting the scene and coordinating with other city departments to assess the damage.

Upon arrival, it was clear that the situation was more serious than initially expected. One official was able to insert his leg into the hole, emphasising just how deep the subsidence had become. The road’s collapse was severe enough to pose a serious risk to anyone using the area.

In response, the team quickly implemented temporary safety measures, including warning signs and barricades, to ensure no one would accidentally fall into the hole.

City engineers were immediately contacted, and plans for road repairs are already in motion. These efforts will restore the road and prevent further erosion from worsening the damage, reported Pattaya Mail.

Residents of the area were full of praise for the swift response.

One local said, “Thank you for inspecting the area and putting public safety first. We appreciate the hard work of our municipal officers.”

The professionalism and speed of the municipal team ensured that the area was secured quickly, alleviating concerns of further accidents.

Pattaya City officials have urged all residents to stay vigilant and report any similar incidents, whether involving road damage, flooding, or other public hazards. For fast assistance, they encourage locals to use the City Hotline at 1337, a 24/7 service that helps connect the public with municipal teams for a rapid response to emergencies.

“The hotline is a crucial tool for maintaining safety across the city,” said a municipal spokesperson. “By reporting any issues, residents help us act faster and more effectively to resolve problems before they escalate.”