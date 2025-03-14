What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 14 to 16)

The Wonders of Wine. Image via EKKALUCK Bangkok (modified)

The weekend arrives, and with it, the question of what to do. Maybe you’re the planner for your group or maybe you’re looking for something just for yourself. Well, no need to scratch your head in confusion since Bangkok is full of fun things to do this weekend!

From adrenaline-pumping fights and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to fine wine and art exhibitions, here are the best events happening in Bangkok from March 14 to 16.

8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 14 to 16)

In addition to the following events, plenty of international musicians are coming to Bangkok this March. Check out our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

ONE Friday Fights 100 at Lumpinee Stadium

Date & time: Friday, March 14, from 7.30pm

Location: Lumpinee Stadium, 6 Ram Inthra Rd, Anusawari, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220

Price: Start from 1,000 baht

Bangkok’s fight scene doesn’t get bigger than this. ONE Championship is marking its 100th Friday Fights event at Lumpinee Stadium with a stacked card featuring 24 fighters from around the world.

Headlining the night, Muangthai PK Saenchai takes on Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov in a 137-pound Muay Thai showdown.

Elsewhere on the card, two-time ONE title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee runs it back with Nieky Holzken under kickboxing rules. Xiong Jing Nan, reigning women’s strawweight MMA champion, drops to atomweight to face Meng Bo in what promises to be a war. Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Denis Puric, Shadow Singha Mawynn, and Stephen Irvine are also stepping into the ring.

Tickets are available via Thai Ticket Major.

St. Patrick’s Festival at Trader Vic’s Bangkok

Date & time: Friday, March 14 to Monday, March 17, from 4pm

Location: Trader Vic’s Bangkok, 2571-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Samrae, Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600

Price: Free entry

St. Patrick’s Day is a full weekend at Trader Vic’s Bangkok! From March 14 to 17, this riverside spot is rolling out a menu packed with Irish classics and pouring unlimited beer during happy hour. There’ll be live music, too, so grab your friends and have some fun.

The Wonders of Wine with Must Wine Bar

Date & time: Saturday, March 15, from 6.30pm to 9pm

Location: EKKALUCK Bangkok, 22 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: 2,053++ baht per person

If you’re into good wine and even better food, this one’s worth marking in your calendar. MUST Wine Bar and EKKALUCK are teaming up for a night of fine drinking and Thai-inspired bites.

You can try six carefully selected wines from France, Austria, Portugal, and Spain, each paired with flavourful dishes. The menu includes seared scallops, Thai wagyu beef, and an array of cheeses and charcuterie.

Up for a challenge? There’s also a blind tasting competition with prizes on the line.

Leon Vynehall & Moxie at BEAM

Date & time: Saturday, March 15, from 9pm

Location: BEAM, 72 Thong Lo, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Price: 500 baht (online) / 700 baht (at the door)

Leon Vynehall is coming to BEAM this Saturday. Known for blending deep house, ambient textures, and cinematic beats, he’ll make your weekend full of immersive music.

Sharing the bill is Moxie, a selector with a gift for groove-driven sets that feel effortless yet deeply considered. A longtime NTS Radio resident and founder of On Loop, she’s played everywhere from Panorama Bar to Glastonbury.

Joining them are Bangkok’s Yoongying, bringing deep, soulful selections, and LA’s Accidental District, who fuses house, bassline, and breaks into genre-bending sets. BEAM’s sound system will do the rest.

Espresso Martini Day at Hemingway Bangkok

Date & time: Saturday, March 15, from 3pm to 8pm

Location: Hemingway, 19 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Price: Free entry

If you’re the type who takes their cocktails with a side of caffeine, this one’s for you. Hemingway Bangkok is celebrating Espresso Martini Day with a Brew & Savor Takeover.

The star of the show is the Ticonnie Coffee Liqueur, which brings ich, aromatic depth to every pour. Moreover, Deepak from Crafted Spirits has put together a menu that balances the classic with the unexpected. There’s the signature Hemingway Espresso Martini, staying true to the smooth, velvety original. Then come the three twisted versions, each playing with bold flavours and unexpected ingredients.

Infinity Saga Concert Experience at Prince Mahidol Hall

Date & time: Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16 at 3pm

Location: Prince Mahidol Hall, Mahidol University, Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Rd, Salaya, Phutthamonthon District, Nakhon Pathom 7317

Price: Start from 1,000 baht

Marvel fans in Bangkok, don’t miss out on the Infinity Saga Concert Experience this weekend. MCU’s most iconic moments will be brought to life with a full orchestra and massive screen at the concert.

Conducted by Thanapol Setabrahmana and performed by the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra, the concert spans all 23 films, from Iron Man’s origin to Endgame’s finale.

In addition to scores by acclaimed composers like Alan Silvestri and Tyler Bates, it will also feature a mix of classic rock athems that defined the MCU. The Guardians of the Galaxy drop in with their signature mixtape, including Hooked on a Feeling and Guardians Inferno. AC/DC’s Back in Black makes an appearance too, because, well, Tony Stark.

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

Bangkok International Performing Arts Meeting (BIPAM)

Date & time: Until Sunday, March 16

Location: Various venues across Bangkok, including the Jim Thompson Art Center

Price:Starts from 3,700 baht (full pass) / Performance tickets are free or up to 800 baht

BIPAM (Bangkok International Performing Arts Meeting) is back for its sixth edition. Running under the theme The Tip of an Iceberg, this year’s programme highlights how what we see on stage is only a fraction of the labour, collaboration, and social context behind it.

While the full pass has already sold out, there are still tickets for two performances. The first one is MANUAL. It’s an intimate, one-on-one experience set in a library, where subtle cues and quiet interactions make the familiar feel almost otherworldly.

The second one is RIDDEN. Choreographed by Indonesia’s Leu Wijee, it turns movement into storytelling, exploring the human spirit’s ability to recover after natural disasters.

Tickets are available via BIPAM 2025.

MOCANA at The Corner House

Date & Time: Friday, March 14 to Saturday, March 22, from 2pm to 2am

Location: The Corner House, 951, Chai Phatthanasilp, 35 ถ. เจริญกรุง Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

Price: Varies by event (some workshops are free!)

Originally making waves in New York back in 2022, MOCANA is making its Bangkok debut this March and you’ll want to be there for it. The nine-day showcase brings together some of the most exciting names in contemporary art.

Highlights include lighting installations by Kob and Kor Bor Vor, fine art from Gongkan and Teddy Maithai, and floral sculptures by Inbloom. There’s even an entire food installation courtesy of Her Name Is Nala and Sarnies (because yes, art should also be edible). Music-wise, expect live sets from Wildealer, Dott, Paulie, and a full Transport DJ takeover.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

A quick overview of 8 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 14 to 16)

Bangkok is alive with things to see, taste, and experience, so be sure to have a lot of fun this weekend!

For more exciting events, see our list of things to do in Bangkok this March 2025.