Thai man shoots wife dead after being caught raping daughter

Friday, March 14, 2025
291 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

A Thai man surrendered to police after shooting his wife dead at a house in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok, reportedly because she caught him raping her 15 year old daughter.

Officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station were called to the house in the Phra Samut Chedi district at 12.30am yesterday, March 13, following reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found 34 year old Rattiya Saeng-in in critical condition, with gunshot wounds to her head and stomach.

Por Teck Tung Foundation transported her to a hospital, where medical staff performed CPR. However, Rattiya lost a significant amount of blood and died from her injuries 30 minutes later.

Rattiya’s mother told police that the perpetrator was Rattiya’s husband, 42 year old Chaiwasit Kaewphakdee. He committed the crime in front of her and two children, a 10 year old boy and a 15 year old girl. The boy was their son, while the girl was Rattiya’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Chaiwasit fled the scene with the girl on a red and black Honda Wave motorcycle, which was later found abandoned 300 metres from the house.

Rattiya’s older sister revealed that Rattiya and Chaiwasit had been in a relationship for approximately eight years. They previously lived together at Chaiwasit’s home in the Isaan province of Sisaket before Rattiya moved to her own home in Bangkok to work as a food delivery rider.

Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

The two children remained with Chaiwasit in Sisaket, and the girl only recently arrived in Bangkok to continue her education.

After spending time alone with her mother, the girl told the mother that her stepfather, Chaiwasit, repeatedly raped her. Rattiya informed her sister, and they planned to pursue legal action against Chaiwasit for sexual assault.

Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

To proceed with the legal action, Rattiya demanded a divorce from Chaiwasit, which he refused. He reportedly denied the sexual assault allegations.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the area and discovered that Chaiwasit switched from the motorcycle to a black pickup and was heading towards his home province of Sisaket.

Chaiwasit subsequently contacted the police and expressed his intention to surrender. Officers arranged to meet him at a petrol station in Bangkok.

Photo via Facebook/ น้าหนวดนิวส์

PPTV HD reported that Chaiwasit denied raping his stepdaughter, claiming that the actual rapist was a teenager in Sisaket. He alleged that he killed his wife because she was unfaithful and persistently demanded a divorce.

Police initially charged Chaiwasit with intentional murder, which carries a potential sentence of the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years, under Section 288 of the Criminal Law. Further investigations into the sexual assault allegations are ongoing.

Photo via Facebook/ นมสด จอมป่วน โฮ่งโฮ่ง

Thai man shoots wife dead after being caught raping daughter

Bangkok News Crime News Thailand News
Petch Petpailin Friday, March 14, 2025
291 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

