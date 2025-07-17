Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown

Crackdown targets rogue drivers as chaos grips tourist-packed shopping hotspots in central Bangkok

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

More than 800 tuk tuk drivers have been busted for clogging traffic outside Bangkok’s busiest malls in just the first half of July, as police ramp up efforts to clear key roads of the iconic but unruly three-wheeled rides.

Police Colonel Sirichat Chanpromma of Pathumwan Police Station confirmed that from July 1 to 15, a staggering 824 tuk tuks were nabbed for obstructing traffic in the Pathumwan district, home to some of the capital’s top shopping destinations, including Siam Paragon, MBK, and CentralWorld.

The surge in arrests follows a strict order from National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Phanphuet, who directed Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and Police Major General Samart Phromchat to crack down on tuk tuks violating traffic laws across Metropolitan Police Division 6.

Deputy Commissioner of the division, Police Colonel Nitiwat Saensing, held a high-level briefing with local station heads, focusing enforcement on notorious choke points like Phaya Thai Road and Rama 1 Road, hotspots where tuk tuks routinely park illegally to pick up tourists.

Police Lieutenant Nattawut Panjachai led Pathumwan’s response, instructing officers to ramp up patrols and enforce all traffic laws relating to tuk tuk conduct. With over 300 of the three-wheelers registered in the area, police say rule-breaking drivers have long caused headaches for residents and motorists alike.

Police are warning drivers to stick to designated pick-up and drop-off zones, drive safely, and hold valid public driving licences, reported KhaoSod.

“Tuk tuk drivers must not block lanes or park haphazardly. Violators will be fined or arrested,” said Col. Sirichat. “We are serious about reducing congestion and keeping traffic flowing.”

The crackdown comes after a new regulatory law came into effect yesterday, July 16, specifically targeting tuk tuk operations in high-traffic areas. With shopping centres already bracing for holiday crowds, the police are under pressure to keep roads moving — and they’re not pulling any punches.

If the numbers from early July are any indication, Bangkok’s iconic tuk tuks may soon find that breaking the rules comes with a steep price.

Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown

