What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 26 to 28)

Image via Vino Vibes - Bottega Edition at W Lounge, W Bangkok

How do you plan to spend this weekend in Bangkok? Are you planning to escape the rain by cheering your favourite teams at a sports bar? Or is your idea of a good weekend is dancing all night? No matter what you choose, there’s no chance to feel bored in this city. If you’re still trying to figure out how to spend your time, we’ve rounded up our top picks of things to do in Bangkok for a fun (and relaxing) weekend from July 26 to 28, 2024!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 26 to 28)

Weekly live sports schedule and Friday Football Free Flow at The Clubhouse Bangkok

When: Daily, 09.30 to 00.00. Sports screenings depend on game schedules.

Where: The Clubhouse Bangkok, 21/1-3 Soi Sukhumvit 23

This weekend, The Clubhouse Bangkok is the place for sports lovers to be! They’re showing a whole bunch of games, including UFC 304, Aussie Rules AFL, Rugby Union Internationals, the F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Football Friendlies, NRL matches, and Cricket. If you support any of these sports, make sure to swing by and join other fans in cheering for your favourite teams. The sports bar features large HD TVs and projectors, so you won’t miss a single exciting play.

Relax in the cool indoor area or enjoy the outdoor terrace; either way, the atmosphere at The Clubhouse Bangkok will be lively. While you’re there rooting for your teams, treat yourself to tasty international dishes like chicken parmigiana and their special Clubhouse wraps. And don’t forget to grab a drink from their bar. There’s everything from beers to house wines available. For football fans, there’s a fantastic deal on Fridays called the Friday Football Free Flow for just 575 THB. This lets you enjoy two hours of unlimited Singha beer, house spirits, and wines while watching AFL and NRL games.

For the latest updates and sports event schedules, visit The Clubhouse Bangkok’s Facebook page.

Vino Vibes – Bottega Edition at W Lounge

When: Friday, July 28, from 18.00 to 21.00

Where: W Lounge, W Bangkok, 106 N Sathorn Road Silom

How much: 990 THB per person including apertivo snack menu and 4 wines from Bottega winery (Regular Package)

Spending your Friday night sipping glass after glass of vino? Now, that’s what makes for a fantastic start to the weekend! At W Lounge’s Bottega Apertivo Evening, serious wine lovers and casual drinkers can dive into a specially chosen range of top-notch wines from Bottega Winery. You can sample four delightful wines, including Amarone, all whilemunching on tasty aperitivo snacks from a buffet. Plus, there will be live music to enhance the experience!

Sip n Spin: Vinyl Sessions at Scarlett Bangkok

When: Friday, July 26, from 19.00 to 22.00

Where: Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant, Silom, Bangkok

How about hitting the dance floor and groove this weekend? Scarlett Bangkok’s famous Sip & Spin DJ Vinyl night is back, and you can immerse yourself in some old-school vibes with music from the 80s and 90s. While you enjoy the nostalgic tunes, be sure to grab your favourite drinks to sip on!

Cuban Revolution Day Fiesta at Havana Social

When: Friday, July 26, from 18.00

Where: Havana Social, Sukhumvit Road

How much: 400 THB per person, including 1 drink

July 26 is Cuban Revolution Day, a historic celebration of freedom and unity. And you can celebrate it right here in Bangkok – just head over to Havana Social! The lively Latin music by DJ Henry Knowles and live percussion beats will get you dancing, the Cuban vibe will wrap around you like a warm hug, and the tropical spirit will set your soul free. Don your finest tropical attire for a chance to snag a 2K voucher!

Doggies Brunch at Gigi – Dining Hall & Bar

When: Saturday, July 27, from 11.30 to 16.30

Where: Gigi – Dining Hall & Bar, Soi Sukhumvit 45

How much: Free entry

This one’s for all the dog lovers (and foodies) in Bangkok. Grab one of the limited spots available with Manu, a skilled dog trainer with more than 15 years of experience. As you enjoy a delicious brunch, your beloved pets can feast on their very own special menu. Plus, every time you buy Tito’s drink or bottle, a portion goes to help the Soi Dog Foundation.

Nicola & Andrew Weekend at Jelly Roll Jazz Club

When: Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28, from 20.30

Where: Jelly Roll Jazz Club, Phahon Yothin

How much: 2,100 THB per person (3 classes workshops with Andrew and Nicola)

Still looking for things to do this weekend? Well, are you up for some fresh challenges? Why not try curated dance classes at Jelly Roll Jazz Club to strengthen your basics and add some flair to your dance? Coming all the way from Singapore, Nicola and Andrew will bring their vibrant energy to Bangkok. There are three exciting workshops lined up, plus a lively social night featuring the Yusu Jazz Band. Just a heads-up: you need to have completed Lindy Hop 2 to participate in any of the classes.

Tribute to Kendrick Laman, Damn by Jun Charoenloet at Glass Half Full Bar

When: Saturday, July 27, from 20.00

Where: Glass Half Full Bar, Yowarat Road

This Saturday is about to be so DAMN good at Glass Half Full Bangkok. The bar is about to turn into a hip-hop-inspired mixology, thanks to Jun Charoenloet. He’s bringing vibes inspired by Kendrick Lamar’s legendary album, so you can enjoy delicious drinks while grooving to some great beats. Every sip is packed with fun!

Tequila Week, Fiesta of Flavour at El Santo Bangkok

When: Until Monday, 29 July, from 18.00 to 02.00

Where: El Santo Restaurant and Bar Bangkok

Did you know that July 24 is Tequila Day? El Santo, a Mexican restaurant in Bangkok, is throwing a fun and tasty party for this occasion. From July 22 to 29, 2024, they’re hosting the Fiesta of Flavour, a whole week packed with deliciousness for tequila fans and lovers of Mexican dishes. To celebrate Tequila Day, El Santo has a special deal: buy one, get one free on their Margaritas de la Casa. So make sure to swing by before these offers are gone!

Mastering Home Recycling in Bangkok at Earth House

When: Sunday, July 28, from 14.00 to 16.00 (first round) and 16.00 to 18.00 (second round)

Where: Earth House, Sukhumvit Soi 53

How much: 250 THB (pre-registration) / 300 THB (at the door)

If you’re trying to be more eco-conscious, there’s probably no better thing to do this weekend than learning about home recycling in Bangkok. This 1.5-hour course and workshop will cover the basics of recycling at home. You’ll get easy-to-follow guidance on setting up a system that suits your needs. Plus, there’ll be handy tips and tricks tailored to different areas of Bangkok to make recycling simpler for everyone!

Thankyouversary at Birdies Bangkok

When: Sunday, July 28, from 18.00

Where: Birdies Bangkok, 3rd floor of Siam Green Co., 663 Sukhumvit

Birdies Bangkok is celebrating its first birthday! Join the fun at their Thankyouversary party, where they want to show appreciation to everyone who has supported them. Expect awesome goodie bags, tasty snacks, yummy food, and refreshing cocktails. And guess what? Everyone will get a free glass of bubbly, too!

With all the awesome things to do in Bangkok lined up for this weekend, all that’s left for you to do is enjoy yourself!

Want to sing along to your favourite bands and singers? Check out our updated list of Concerts in Bangkok in 2024.