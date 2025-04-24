What to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 25 to 27)

Image via 333Gallery (left) / Siam Paragon (right)

We’ve made it to the last weekend of April! This month has been nothing short of a kaleidoscope. Songkran soaked us, Easter brought the pastels, Earth Day brought us closer to nature, and the city’s galleries have been throwing open their doors for art exhibitions like it’s a full-time job. And just when you thought it might be time to catch your breath, Bangkok says, not yet.

As always, the city doesn’t ask for your plans. It hands you a glittering, slightly chaotic itinerary and dares you not to enjoy yourself (almost impossible). Just to give you a little sneak peek, there’ll be a techno priest in Silom, a fruit carnival that doubles as a fever dream, and a symphonic ABBA show with royal approval this weekend.

Here’s where to be, what to eat, and who to sing along with this weekend in Bangkok.

8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 25 to 27)

In addition to the following events, plenty of international artists are gracing Bangkok this April. Check out our full list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2025

Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2025
Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade. Image via Siam Paragon

Date & Time: Friday, April 25 to Monday, May 5

Location: Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon

Price: 899 Baht (special price) / 990 Baht (regular price) / 869 Baht per person (morning session, April 28 to 30)

Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2025 is back, and it’s riper than ever. The star of the show is the legendary Durian Buffet. For 60 minutes, you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience featuring Monthong, Puangmanee, and Chanee Kai, as well as rare finds like Musang King and Black Thorn.

If you’re feeling bold, try the creative durian dishes like durian lasagna and French Fries. And with seven sessions daily, there’s plenty of time to lean into the madness.

Outside the buffet tent, more than 40 rare durian varieties sourced from orchards across the country are ripe for the tasting. You can find Thong Bangsaphan, Nonthaburi Monthong, and Long Lap lae, among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siam Paragon (@siamparagonshopping)

Not a durian fan? First of all, why? But also, don’t worry. Under the ‘From Farm to You’ theme, the festival serves up a delicious spread of mangosteens from century-old trees, crystal-clear longans, heirloom jackfruits, and GI-certified pineapples, among others.

Swing by the special community market for regional delicasies and artisanal goods. These include GI-certified palm sugar from Phetchaburi, Khanom Mor Kaeng (Thai custard), sun-dried king mackerel from Ao Noi, and coconut chiffon cake, all lovingly made by local producers.

Then, hit the foodie stalls for made-to-order tamarind slushies, Thai-style fruit salads, traditional desserts like Khanom Tuay, and many many more. And don’t miss Golden Hour delas (noon and 5pm daily) for cheeky Buy 1 Get 1s.

Millenial Party at Bardo Social Bistro & Bar

Millenial Party at Bardo Social Bistro &amp; Bar Bangkok
Millenial Party. Image via Bardo Social Bistro & Bar

Date & Time: Friday, April 25, from 7pm

Location: Bardo Social Bistro & Bar, Sathon Soi 10

Price: Free entry

Millennials, this one’s for you. Bardo is turning back time for one night only with a sing-along party full of peak-era bangers, such as Britney, Beyoncé, Coldplay, JT, and yes, Mr. Brightside.

In true Y2K fashion, there will be dancefloor drama, nostalgia-fuelled choruses, and free shots if your outfit screams early-2000s chaos.

Answer Code Request at HORN

Answer Code Request at HORN
Answer Code Request at HORN. Image via theconcert.com

Date & Time: Friday, April 25, from 9pm

Location: HORN Bangkok, Silom Soi 4

Price: 750 Baht

Answer Code Request (Patrick Gräser) lands in Bangkok with a set that smudges the lines between jungle, IDM, and straight-up techno. From his roots in East Germany’s rave rebirth to Berghain residency status, he brings decades of momvent to the booth. In addition, P.O.T and OLLE will kick off the night, so come ready to dance ’til it’s done.

Tickets are available via theconcert.com.

Summer SoulSay at Chapter Market

Summer SoulSay at Chapter Market Bangkok
Summer SoulSay. Image via Chapter Market

Date & Time: Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27

Location: Chapter Market, Sukhumvit 26 (BTS Phrom Phong Exit 4)

Price: Free entry

Chapter Market invites you to drink, drift, and maybe spill your heart to a stranger who gets it at its Summer SoulSay. With live music, special workshops, and intimate corners, it’s the place to be if you want a slow weekend.

What about drinks, you asked? Well, there’s Sad Bar, open each night for emotional damage control, and local craft brews flowing from Chitbeer, Suntree, Mardi, Call Me Papa, and Group B. In addition, a special concert from Kaew Natruja headlines Saturday.

ABBA the Symphonic Celebration at Thailand Cultural Centre

ABBA the Symphonic Celebration at Thailand Cultural Centr
ABBA the Symphonic Celebration at Thailand Cultural Centre. Image via Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra

Date & Time: Saturday, April 26, from 7.30pm and Sunday, April 27, from 2pm

Location: Thailand Cultural Centre

Price: Start from 600 Baht per person

Are you the dancing queen? If yes, ABBA: The Symphonic Celebration is where you want to be this weekend in Bangkok.

Maestro Michael England will be leading the charge, joined by West End vocalists Stevie Doc, Sara Poyzer, Tobias Turley, and Haydn Oakley. TOgether, they breathe new life into beloved anthems like Super Trouper, Dancing Queen, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, Chiquitita, Waterloo, and Mamma Mia.

The celebration is held in honour of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday and produced in association with West End International Ltd.

Tickets are available via Thai Ticket Major.

International Jazz Days 2025 at The Commons

International Jazz Days 2025 at The Commons Bangkok
International Jazz Days 2025. Image via The Commons

Date & Time: Saturday, April 26 (The Commons Thonglor) and Wednesday, April 30 (The Commons Saladaeng), from 7pm to midnight

Location: The Commons Thonglor and The Commons Saladaeng

Price: Free entry

Bangkok gets its groove back as International Jazz Days returns to The Commons for two nights. Curated by the tastemakers at Sweet Recors, you can expect everything from smoky standards to chaotic brass bliss, including Hot Club of Siam, Pawin Special, Pas Lo-Fi, and more.

Astrocartography at Slowcombo

Astrocartography at Slowcombo Bangkok
Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, April 27, from 2pm to 4pm

Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 1,222 Baht

Ever wondered why some places just click? Find out the answer in an Astrocartography session at Slowcombo this Sunday.

You’ll explore the cosmic map of your life and learn how planetary lines influence your destiny, from love and money to the cities you’re better off avoiding altogether. It’s the perfect weekend activity for all the curious minds and starry-eyed people in Bangkok!

Book your spot via @pinky_pyn.official_.

Memory No.22 Duo Exhibition by Korn Doll and 2Dox at 333Gallery

Memory No.22 Duo Exhibition by Korn Doll and 2Dox at 333Gallery
Memory No.22 Duo Exhibition by Korn Doll and 2Dox. Image via 333Gallery

Date & Time: Until Sunday, April 27

Location: 333Gallery, Bangkok

Price: Free entry (Exhibition) / 150 Baht per person (Workshop)

Memory No.22 at 333Gallery brings together two artists in a dialogue of contrast, connection and nostalgia. Korn Doll and 2Dox explore memory through wildly different lenses.

Korn Neeyabhan’s resin and vinyl figures, inspired by vintage toys, function as visual diaries. Their quiet faces and candy-coloured forms hold moments that once passed too quickly.

Beside them, Jakrapong Siririn (2Dox) turns inkblots into emotional mirrors. His Rorschach-inspired works resist certainty, inviting each viewer to bring their own story. Together, the works flicker between the personal and the universal, the playful and the introspective.

Come on Sunday, April 27 for a special closing-day workshop. Korn Doll will guide a stencil and arm patch design session, while 2Dox shares his inkblot technique. Bring paper, fabric, or your favourite old tote. The gallery provides paint, tools and good vibes.

Be sure to register for the workshop beforehand.

A quick overview of 8 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 25 to 27)

No. Event Date & Time Location Price
1 Siam Paragon Tropical Fruit Parade 2025 25 April – 5 May Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon 899 THB (special) / 990 THB (regular) / 869 THB (morning session, 28–30 April)
2 Millennial Party at Bardo Friday, 25 April, from 7pm Bardo Social Bistro & Bar, Sathon Soi 10 Free entry
3 Answer Code Request at HORN Friday, 25 April, from 9pm HORN Bangkok, Silom Soi 4 750 THB
4 Summer SoulSay at Chapter Market 25–27 April Chapter Market, Sukhumvit 26 (BTS Phrom Phong Exit 4) Free entry
5 ABBA the Symphonic Celebration Saturday, 26 April at 7:30pm & Sunday, 27 April at 2pm Thailand Cultural Centre From 600 THB
6 International Jazz Days 2025 Saturday, 26 April (Thonglor) & Wednesday, 30 April (Saladaeng), 7pm–midnight The Commons Thonglor & The Commons Saladaeng Free entry
7 Astrocartography at Slowcombo Sunday, 27 April, 2pm–4pm Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo 1,222 THB
8 Memory No.22 Duo Exhibition by Korn Doll & 2Dox Now – Sunday, 27 April (Workshop on 27 April, 1pm–4pm) 333Gallery, Bangkok Free (Exhibition) / 150 THB (Workshop)

Are you ready for the weekend? With so many events in Bangkok this weekend, the word bored will surely be out of your vocabulary.

Don’t find anything you want to do? How about exploring chocolate shops in Bangkok?

