What to do in Bangkok this weekend (21st – 23rd April)

PHOTO via Unsplash

Are you confused about how to spend your time this coming weekend? Fear not! We have created a list of exciting and engaging activities perfect for a fun-filled weekend. So let’s dive deep into our list of events that may meet your taste!

Events in Bangkok this weekend (21st – 23rd April)

Friday (21st April)

The Cannex Asia 4/20 Community Event is the most “high-ly” anticipated gathering of cannabis enthusiasts in Thailand and the first to launch since Thailand’s legalisation of the herb. Whether you’re a seasoned stoner or a newbie enthusiast, or simply cannabis curious, the event is the place to be to connect with like-minded individuals and celebrate all things cannabis. Get ready to learn about everything from growing practices to industry trends.

Date: 20th-22nd April, 2023

Thursday 20th starts 3.00 pm at Flamenco bar, 9th-floor Emquartier

Friday 21st starts 3.00 pm at 5th Floor Helix Garden, Emquartier

Saturday 22nd starts 12.00 pm at 5th Floor Helix Garden, Emquartier

Price: FREE

Location: EmQuartier, 695 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

If you are a fan of live music shows, and also like to sip in some drinks and snacks while listening, this event is the perfect one for you. This live music show is featured by the star singer May Fonpa as main vocalist, and it is a well mixture of elegance, creativity and musicality. If you don’t want to miss this event, book now at Foojohn Jazz Club!

Date: 21st April, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM – 11:59 PM

Price: 150 THB

Location: Foojohn jazz club, 831 Charoen krung 31 Bangkok, Thailand 10100

Saturday (22nd April)

A unique fusion of Eastern and Western sounds, combining traditional Chinese instruments like the Guzheng with the smooth rhythms of Western jazz. This innovative musical blend is brought to life by talented young musicians, such as Auii Punnakrid, who excels in Chinese music, and Pipe Taweesak, a skilled multi-instrumentalist specializing in wind instruments. Together with their dedicated band members, JADE SATIN consistently delivers captivating, original music, masterfully crafted and intricately woven to create a truly remarkable listening experience.

Date: 22nd April, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM

Price: 300 THB

Location: Smalls, 186, 3-4 Suan Phlu 1 Alley, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats of psychedelic trance music at the renowned Sonic Trip event, held in the eclectic Khao San Road neighborhood. This exhilarating gathering is a perfect opportunity to let loose and dance the night away with fellow music aficionados from around the world. The event typically features a lineup of talented local and international DJs who will transport you to a world of mesmerizing sounds and hypnotic rhythms.

Date: 22nd April, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM – Till late

Price: 300 THB (free 1 drink)

Location: Tropical Galaxy, 32 Khaosan Rd, Talat Yot, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Sunday (23rd April)

This event has the theme of solar, a celebration of music, life and culture, with a purpose of bringing the underground club culture of London and the ecstatic dance jungle parties of Koh Phangan to Bangkok. It has three different parts; ecstatic dance, cacao ceremony, and sound healing. It is a unique kind of experience that begs to differ from regular music events, and it will make you feel alive and liberated at the end of the event. So, if you want to experience new things, make sure to join this event!

Date: 23rd April, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Price: 1,000 THB

Follow us on :













Location: People of Ari, 46/1 Noble Lite, Ari Soi 1, Phahonyothin 7, Bangkok 10400

If you want to spend your time, discovering various international cuisine, check out our article on the international cuisine tour in Bangkok.