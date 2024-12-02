Goethe-Institut invites all to its multicultural German Christmas Market

Spend an unforgettable day with loved ones in a magical world where a tropical setting meets Christmas cheer

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: 13:17, 02 December 2024| Updated: 13:17, 02 December 2024
Image via Goethe-Institut

Visiting a Christmas market is a great way to indulge yourself in the holiday spirit. That is why the Goethe-Institut Thailand, together with the Thai-German Cultural Foundation (TDKS), brings back one of German most beloved traditions to Bangkok, inviting all to celebrate the festive season at its German Christmas Market 2024.

Together with this year´s sponsors, namely Lufthansa German Airlines, FC Bayern Munich, Audi, Paulaner, and Tiger Balm, we are enhancing the appeal of this magical Christmas event. Hosted in the unique atmosphere of the Goethe-Institut Thailand forecourt on Sathorn Soi 1, it will be a place where a tropical setting meets Christmas cheer. With 50 booths in total, there’s something to delight every visitor.

Culinary delights

Seasonal treats like mulled wine, gingerbread, roasted almonds, and an exciting mix of European Christmas classics, served by German and Thai restaurants, such as Bavarian Roast Pork, Berlin Döner Kebab, sausages, German bakery items, ice cream and more, all of which can be enjoyed with Paulaner’s famous beer, wine, or apple spritzers.

Raffle prizes

The 2024 raffle is a dazzling highlight, offering a wide selection of great prizes for visitors of all ages, such as FC Bayern Munich merchandise, a free German course, and an e-scooter. The top prize is two Bangkok-to-Munich roundtrip flights, sponsored by Lufthansa German Airlines.

Family fun

A diverse program will entertain visitors of all ages, featuring live music from choirs and bands, along with family-friendly activities. Visitors can learn how to make Christmas decorations and other handmade activities. Festive cheer also means unique gift ideas, jewellery, board games, and handcrafted items that Christmas markets are famous for, making shopping a big part of this year’s event.

Car aficionados can admire Audi’s new model TT, and Tiger Balm will offer short massages to customers at their booth. Football enthusiasts will be treated to a public viewing of the match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Heidenheim, broadcasted live by the market’s sponsor, FC Bayern.

Christmas tree

The centrepiece of every festive market is its Christmas tree, which this year was designed by Thai artist Wishulada Panthanuvong. Created from plastic waste recently collected, Panthanuvong’s work shows how good things can come from what seems impractical and reminds us of the importance of sustainable lifestyles.

Christmas market as a cultural melting pot

As promoters of cultural exchange, the Goethe-Institut Thailand and the TDKS are proud to create another meeting spot and melting pot through the Christmas Market, where people can meet, unite, enjoy the Christmas atmosphere, and discover new experiences.

The German Christmas Market offers a wonderful opportunity to immerse oneself in the festive spirit and experience the charm of the holiday season in a lively setting. The market also symbolises international friendship and cultural understanding.

Visitor support

The entrance fee for adults and children above 12 is 80 baht. Families can enjoy a ticket offer of 120 baht for one adult and up to five children under 12. The entrance includes participation in the raffle. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance of the Christmas market.

Save time on the day by purchasing advance tickets on Ticketmelon. Advance tickets will be fast-tracked at the entrance. If the market reaches capacity, advance ticket holders will have priority entry to this festivity.

Getting here and parking

We recommend taking a 5-minute walk from MRT Lumpini Station (exit 2) for convenient access to The Goethe-Institut Thailand. For those who prefer to drive, paid parking is available at 123 Parking or Q House Lumpini with limited availability. Please note that there is no parking at the market.

For more information, please visit http://www.goethe.de/thailand or https://www.facebook.com/goetheinstitut.thailand/

