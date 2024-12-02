Thailand debates Cambodia MoU to avoid political unrest

Anutin Charnvirakul with supporters during last year's campaign | Photo via Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo

The Bhumjaithai Party pledged its support for a proposal by Pheu Thai list MP Noppadon Pattama to convene a general debate on the 2001 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Thailand and Cambodia concerning joint development in the Gulf of Thailand.

This proposal aims to preempt political unrest by allowing open discussions among MPs and senators during the upcoming Parliamentary session.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, responded affirmatively to Noppadon’s proposal under Section 152 of the constitution. He emphasised that it is within Parliamentarians’ rights to initiate such discussions, stressing that they should be based on facts and genuine intentions.

“The government under His Majesty the King will never concede national benefits or territory to others for financial gains, so the public should rest easy.”

Anutin further expressed confidence that no national concessions would occur, as they have not occurred in the past.

The necessity of holding a House debate remains a topic of discussion, with Anutin indicating that it is ultimately the decision of Parliament members. He assured that the government is ready to address any issues that might arise during the debate.

In contrast, Chousak Sirinil, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, argued that the debate may be unnecessary since the issue has been extensively discussed since it first emerged. He dismissed concerns that Sondhi Limthongkul, a former leader of the now-defunct People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), might organise protests demanding the revocation of the 2001 MoU if the debate does not proceed.

Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed that Noppadon’s suggestion warrants consideration but highlighted the importance of consulting with coalition parties first. He mentioned the ongoing formation of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) between Thailand and Cambodia, which will facilitate negotiations under various legal frameworks, including international maritime laws.

Phumtham also reassured that Cambodia recognises Thailand’s sovereignty over Koh Kut island in Trat province. He downplayed concerns about opposition pressures in Cambodia to claim the island, noting that differing views are typical in democratic societies.

Efforts are being made to verify information and counter misinformation to promote mutual understanding between the two nations. This initiative underscores the importance of factual accuracy in fostering diplomatic relations, reported Bangkok Post.