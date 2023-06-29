First-Ever GREEN COMEDY Night at Izumo Green: A dazzling blend of comedy and culture

Green Comedy presented by Izumo Green & The Comedy Club Bangkok

This Saturday, July 1st, Izumo Green and the Comedy Club Bangkok, in collaboration with The Thaiger present the first-ever ‘GREEN COMEDY’ night.

Join a night of laughs, ‘influence’, and an after-party with an international line-up of Bangkok’s finest local stand-up comedians. Hosted by The Thaiger’s Alex Latour, the night will leave you with plenty to talk about as you mingle with the comedians after the show for a late-night after-party with our hot DJs, hotter geishas, and a wide range of GREEN and liquid premium products for your pleasure.

Since 2014, The Comedy Club Bangkok has been putting on a wide range of shows all across Thailand, including weekly open mic nights and headliner events at Bangkok’s only dedicated comedy venue and theatres with comedians such as Jimmy Carr, Kumar, and Neal Brennan to name a few.

Here are some of the talented comedians that will be hitting the stage this Saturday night.

Prepare to be entertained by a diverse lineup of comedic talent! Kenny Simmons, a London-born comedian immersed in Chinese culture, effortlessly blends British wit with an understanding of life in Asia. Igorlito, a Ukrainian comedian, guarantees a raunchy ride with his quick-minded observational humor in Bangkok’s comedy scene. Dynamic comedy couple Canadian Justin St-Denis and Thai Fah Sriraporn light up the stage with their infectious energy, sharp comedic timing, and engaging banter. Lastly, Chris Wegoda, with Thai and British roots, brings a refreshing and uproarious perspective, navigating the complexities of identity, family dynamics, and cultural quirks. These comedians offer laughter transcending cultural boundaries and captivating audiences with their unique styles and hilarious anecdotes.

When you enter Izumo Green, you’ll be welcomed by friendly budtenders who will greet you warmly with an ‘Irasshaimase‘ and acquaint you with a realm that is entirely organic and exceptionally welcoming. Their premium selection includes locally cultivated blossoms and luxurious Japanese whiskey, available at their cozy bar and lounge. By supporting the local Thai economy, this dispensary demonstrates a remarkable fusion of two cultures with elegance.

All of these comics and more are ready to light up the stage this Saturday, July 1st at 8pm with a killer after-party till late. Buy your advance ticket now at ComedyClubBKK.com for a chance to win FREE TICKETS to one of TWO upcoming One Fight Night events.