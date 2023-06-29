Titan submarine investigation: US coast guard finds presumed human remains

Photo courtesy of en.topwar.ru

The US Coast Guard provided an update on the investigation into the sinking of the submarine Titan by OceanGate Expeditions. It was reported earlier that the submarine disappeared with its five visitors during an excursion to the Titanic shipwreck in the North Atlantic. An implosion occurred, thought to be induced by massive underwater pressure, causing the vessel to explode from the outside, and resulting in the total loss of the crew, dating back to June 22.

Investigators have since retrieved the five pieces that surfaced onto the shore of St. John’s city in Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador province yesterday, the BBC reported. It is expected that the remains of the victims will be found within these components. Nevertheless, forensic experts must conduct a thorough examination before confirming whether they are indeed human remains or not.

The American Coastal Authorities report that the parts found include at least one titanium end cap, submarine window glasses, a titanium ring, a gantry structure, and a pod for rear equipment. If human remains are discovered within these pieces, forensic experts will proceed with a detailed analysis.

The Titan submarine investigation into the cause of its sinking is still in its early stages. The American coastal agency stated that the Marine Accident Investigation Committee would forward the evidence to the US port for further analysis and testing, reported KhaoSod.

Jason Neuber, Chairman of the Marine Accident Investigation Committee (MBI) of the US Coastal Agency, said…

“I am grateful for the international coordination and inter-agency support in recovering and preserving this critical evidence. There is still much work to be done to understand what led to the loss of Titan and to ensure that a similar tragedy does not occur again.”

Salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions were returned to St. John’s Harbour, Newfoundland, Canada. ‘Presumed’ human remains were retrieved from the shattered debris of a submersible that imploded while on a trip to the century-old Titanic wreck earlier this month, said the US Coast Guard yesterday.