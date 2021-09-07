Thailand offers numerous spectacular beaches that are worth visiting at least once in your lifetime. Approximately 86million tourists visit Thailand each year making it one of the most visited countries in the world. Thailand has so much to offer ranging from exotic temples, tropical jungles, historical landmarks, and glamorous beaches. There are almost 2,000 miles of coastline and 8,000 islands to select from, many of which include magnificent white sand, inviting warm water, and stunning landscape.

Along with sunbathing or swimming at the sea, there are numerous other beach activities you can participate in such as snorkelling, parasailing, banana boat ride, jet skiing, and chilling at beach bars. We have compiled a list of the 8 most beautiful beaches in Thailand recommended by locals that you should definitely visit.

Top 8 Beaches in Thailand – Local Edition

1. Koh Lanta (Mu Ko Lanta), Krabi Province

Koh Lanta is located in the south of Thailand on the west coast of the Andaman sea. It’s one of the most beautiful coral reefs making it one of the top destinations for divers from all over the world. It was even once listed on Forbes magazine in 2012 as one of the 6 most peaceful beaches in the world and is currently one of the most visited beaches over the past 5 years. Attractions that make Koh Lanta unique include impressive landscapes, amazing viewpoints, enchanting jungle, and magical sunsets.

Apart from diving, a good starting point to spend your time in Koh Lanta is to visit Klong Nin Beach. Here you will find a variety of colourful beach bars and restaurants, as well as countless cosy and reasonable lodging options. affordable accommodations. locals have recommended Andalay Boutique resort as it’s a small hotel at the prime location of the beach. Another ideal way to spend your evening at Koh Lanta is to stroll and do some shopping at the night market at Baan Saladan.

2. Phra Thong Bay, Phang Nga Province

It may take leaps and bounds to get here, but once you arrive at “The Golden Buddha Island,” you will be surprised by its diverse scenery. The island is separated from the mainland by a 7 metre deep canal. Locals suggest that once you arrive, you will get a taste of Africa, as the land’s interior features lush vegetation broken up by skinny canals.

When you arrive, you will be greeted by friendly locals that live off of fishing and gathering cashew nuts. The island hasn’t grown much in recent years, and the longer one remains, the more isolated one feels from the rest of the world. Thai visitors have said that the beach is so tranquil that they feel as if time has stood still.

Outside of the so-called African savannah, lies thick mangrove forests which lead to white, powdery-soft beaches. Lined with rocks, the shorelines could be the start of your safari on this unique piece of land. Speaking of unique, the island’s nickname of the “The Golden Buddha Island,” has its own piece of history. Local legend says that previously pirates buried a precious, stolen golden buddha statue on the island which was never recovered.

3. Railay Beach, Krabi Province

Grab your book and prepare to relax at one of Thailand’s top attractions known as Railay Beach! This beach is only accessible by longtail boat since it’s located on a narrow peninsula, but it is well worth the effort! Railay Beach is bordered by limestone monoliths, forest landscapes, lagoon-like swimming spots, as well as cliffs and caves. Aside from admiring the gorgeous scenery of Railay Beach, you can also participate in rock climbing, swimming, and snorkelling. Railay is known as a paradise for rock climbers in Thailand. When you are there, you can learn the fundamentals of sport climbing from a variety of climbing schools.

Furthermore, there are several smaller beaches that makeup Railay Beach. This stretch of coast is perfect for combining traditional beach time with some exploration around the island.

4. Phi Phi Island (Ko Phi Phi), Krabi Province

Koh Phi Phi is one of the most famous islands in the world. The aerial perspective of the beach demonstrates why it was chosen as the scene for Leonardo DiCaprio’s film The Beach. The stunning group of islands, Koh Phi Phi boasts some of the most breathtaking scenery on the planet. Even though it is likely to be packed with guests and longtail boats when you go, the steep hills that surround the sea make it feel like a private sanctuary.

Snorkelling is one of the most popular activities here, and you’ll see a lot of tropical species as the bay is surrounded by massive coral reefs. The best time to visit is during the peak season, which runs from November to April when the seas are calmer.

Tonsai Beach, which has dozens of beach bars and restaurants, and Tonsai Village, which is a maze of shops, bars, and restaurants, provide a thriving nightlife on Koh Phi Phi. Smaller beaches on the island are suitable for honeymooners, families, budget travellers, and those seeking the ultimate luxury resort hideaway.

5. Phang Nga Island (Phang Nga Bay), Phang Nga Province

Phang Nga Bay is located between the mainland of the Malay Peninsula and the island of Phuket. James Bond Island is a well-known landmark in Phang Nga Bay. It made its mark on the international tourist map thanks to its starring role in the James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun. The quantity of high limestone cliffs that vertically jut out of the emerald-green water is a distinguishing feature of this famous harbour. Beautiful views surround the region, beckoning people to come to explore deeper. You’ll find native wildlife, unspoiled rivers, and some of the most fascinating caves in the area.

The majority of visitors arrive in Phang Nga by flying into Krabi or Phuket International Airport. From both locations, Phang Nga Bay is easily accessible by boat. There are many boat cruises to the bay, and the usual tours will take you to James Bond Island and the gipsy community of Koh Panyee.

6. Koh Phayam, Rayong Province

Known by travel channels as the “Koh Samui of the 70’s,” this island is the place to go when you want to fall off the grid. As none of the major international chains has been developed on the island, finding an ATM is not possible. Thus, here is the place to totally disconnect from life as you know it on any of the island’s several, pristine beaches.

Buffalo Bay, located on the south end of Ao Khao Kwai, is quite possibly the most secluded and tranquil beach in which to visit. Its vast cove features lavish mangroves that can be best viewed by kayaking. Moreover, if you come during low tide, you can move your way towards a private beach facing the Burmese-Andaman archipelago.

When compared to other prominent Thai beaches, Koh Phayam is spacious and uncrowded, which is one of the reasons why Thai visitors keep coming.

7. Koh Lipe, Satun Province

If you’re looking for an unforgettable experience along the white sandy beach, then Koh Lipe is a must-visit! Koh Lipe is literally a tropical paradise located in Southwest Thailand, close to the Malaysian border. Many consider Koh Lipe to be one of the most amazing islands in Thailand due to its natural splendor and chilled-out atmosphere.

Get ready to get lost in its picturesque beaches, unique forests, and colourful coral reefs! The three main beaches of Koh Lipe are Sunset Beach, Sunrise Beach, and Pattaya Beach. The island and its surroundings are well-known for snorkelling and scuba diving; the island’s coral reefs are easily accessible, beginning just a few meters from each of the 4 main island beaches. Other activities you can participate in here include kayaking and trekking. If you want to go exploring, there are also several tiny beaches nearby that you can walk to. Furthermore, the beach offers bustling restaurants and hotels that will ensure that your stay is more enjoyable.

8. Malibu Beach, Koh Pha Ngan

Malibu Beach is Koh Pha Ngan’s best-kept secrets. In the northern fishing village of Chaloklum, the beach allows visitors to chill out in peace. A beach bar sits in the sand, offering reggae music against the backdrop of the turquoise water. Although it has been gaining popularity, this beach is still one of the quietest, especially during low season.

Famous among locals for its mushroom-shaped trees, this is one of the best places to relax in the shade. With white sands and palm trees, Malibu offers a serene experience inclusive of mountain views. Additionally, if you are looking for a beach that isn’t part of tourists’ main itineraries while staying on Koh Pha Ngan, this is the one for you.

Thailand offers some of the world’s most stunning and peaceful beaches. The beaches on the list above were chosen by locals, so you can rest assured that you will have a memorable experience. Apart from sunbathing and swimming at the beach, Thailand’s beaches offer a variety of activities such as snorkeling, island visits, kayaking, scuba diving, and lounging at hippy-style beach bars.

The best time to visit Thailand is anytime from December to February as you can expect pleasant weather. The temperature is however blistering hot from March to May, making it ideal for individuals who wish to spend their vacation in the sun. Except for the odd one-hour downpours in the afternoons, June and July are pleasant shoulder months. The rainy season runs from August through November.

