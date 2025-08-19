Thai woman searches for foreign motorist involved in brother’s fatal accident

A Thai woman is searching for a foreign motorist involved in a motorcycle accident that killed her elder brother yesterday, August 18.

The woman sought assistance from the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page today, August 19. She asked the page to share a photo of the foreign man at the accident scene and provided details of the incident, stating…

“My elder brother died in a motorcycle collision with a foreign man. It occurred at 1.10pm on the bend of Hua Kuan Nue Road in the Kamala area. I would like to ask for cooperation from any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident to share it with me. Please contact 062-214-9499.”

Another Thai woman later commented that her aunt had stopped to help both the victim and the foreign motorist, but did not witness how the crash occurred.

According to this netizen, her aunt reported that no other motorists were present when the accident happened, which might make it difficult to gather evidence about the cause of the crash and the identity of the foreigner.

She added that the victim initially appeared to be only mildly injured, lying still on the road. However, he suddenly began bleeding heavily, prompting her aunt to call a rescue team.

A Thai female taxi driver also came forward, saying she had recently provided a ride to a foreign passenger and his Thai girlfriend. She had picked them up from Patong Hospital and noticed that the man was wearing the same clothes as the foreigner shown in the photo shared online.

The taxi driver added that the girlfriend had told her the foreigner was injured in a motorcycle accident in the Kamala area, though she refused to share further details.

The driver said she could identify the foreign man and would be willing to contact the woman or the Facebook page once she could view the unblurred photograph.

At the time of reporting, no further updates have been made public, and the woman has not clarified which police station is handling the case.