Thai woman searches for foreign motorist involved in brother’s fatal accident

Taxi driver claims she transported injured foreign man after collision

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
58 1 minute read
Thai woman searches for foreign motorist involved in brother’s fatal accident | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A Thai woman is searching for a foreign motorist involved in a motorcycle accident that killed her elder brother yesterday, August 18.

The woman sought assistance from the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page today, August 19. She asked the page to share a photo of the foreign man at the accident scene and provided details of the incident, stating…

“My elder brother died in a motorcycle collision with a foreign man. It occurred at 1.10pm on the bend of Hua Kuan Nue Road in the Kamala area. I would like to ask for cooperation from any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident to share it with me. Please contact 062-214-9499.”

Another Thai woman later commented that her aunt had stopped to help both the victim and the foreign motorist, but did not witness how the crash occurred.

According to this netizen, her aunt reported that no other motorists were present when the accident happened, which might make it difficult to gather evidence about the cause of the crash and the identity of the foreigner.

Thai man dies after motorcycle collision with foreigner
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

She added that the victim initially appeared to be only mildly injured, lying still on the road. However, he suddenly began bleeding heavily, prompting her aunt to call a rescue team.

A Thai female taxi driver also came forward, saying she had recently provided a ride to a foreign passenger and his Thai girlfriend. She had picked them up from Patong Hospital and noticed that the man was wearing the same clothes as the foreigner shown in the photo shared online.

Related Articles
Motorcycle Phuket
Photo by Kent MacElwee via Flickr

The taxi driver added that the girlfriend had told her the foreigner was injured in a motorcycle accident in the Kamala area, though she refused to share further details.

The driver said she could identify the foreign man and would be willing to contact the woman or the Facebook page once she could view the unblurred photograph.

At the time of reporting, no further updates have been made public, and the woman has not clarified which police station is handling the case.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand pushes for UNESCO glory with ancient shadow play | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for UNESCO glory with ancient shadow play

2 minutes ago
Thai woman searches for foreign motorist involved in brother&#8217;s fatal accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman searches for foreign motorist involved in brother’s fatal accident

3 minutes ago
Thailand goes all in on AI—but can it be trusted? | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand goes all in on AI—but can it be trusted?

23 minutes ago
Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal waterworks busted in Jomtien street raid

47 minutes ago
Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger Thailand News

Police accused of embezzlement during gambling raid in Nakhon Si Thammarat

54 minutes ago
Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand taps Polish Airlines to lure big-spending tourists

1 hour ago
Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend&#8217;s girlfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after fatally shooting alleged lover of friend’s girlfriend

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Banthat Thong to become global street food hub

2 hours ago
Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman attacks son-in-law with knife for allegedly making sexual advances

3 hours ago
Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s tourist numbers slide as 2025 forecast cut again

3 hours ago
Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Burmese girl rescued but rejects parents over alleged abuse

4 hours ago
Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese girl trafficks boyfriend to Myanmar, parties in Thailand

4 hours ago
Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam | Thaiger Crime News

Village fund fraud suspect arrested for 8 million baht scam

4 hours ago
Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army asserts Baan Nong Chan is within Thai territory

4 hours ago
Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle

5 hours ago
Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down | Thaiger Crime News

Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down

5 hours ago
Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video)

6 hours ago
Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Father urges army to uncover real motive behind soldier’s fatal rampage

6 hours ago
Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Thailand launches world-first crypto tourist pay scheme

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai backs Paetongtarn amid court ruling on leaked audio | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backs Paetongtarn amid court ruling on leaked audio

7 hours ago
Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman warns community after alleged theft by foreign man

7 hours ago
Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Judicial misconduct cases addressed by Supreme Court in Thailand

7 hours ago
Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tops global Gen Z city list

7 hours ago
Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand News

Chao Phraya River residents warned of potential flooding risk

7 hours ago
Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple abbot denies resignation amid donation scrutiny

7 hours ago
Phuket NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x