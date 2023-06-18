The 5 best properties for rental in Phuket

PHOTO: 4 Bedroom Villa at Baan Chalong Residences via FazWaz

Thinking about spending some serious quality time in an island paradise? Sounds like you’re ready to pack your bags and head to Phuket for an extended stay. This Thai island has got it all – stunning beaches, amazing food, and plenty of fabulous villas waiting for you to call them home. And to give you a taste of what’s in store, we’ve rounded up our top 5 villas for rentals in Phuket.

4 Bedroom Villa at The Coolwater Villas

Price for sale: $2,310 (฿80,000) per month for 1 year contract

Located in the quaint Kamala village, this 300 SqM villa for rental in Phuket boasts four bedroom suites, each adorned with their own en-suite bathroom, providing the perfect haven for anyone who lives there.

Elevate your senses with breathtaking ocean and mountain views that make this villa a relaxing retreat from the world. Dive into the unique half-moon infinity pool that not only provides unparalleled entertainment opportunities but also elegantly separates the main bedroom from the living space. Moreover, the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open up to the semi-detached living area on the top floor. Thus, making it a perfect space for a spectacular dinner party, allowing you to bask in the beauty of the Andaman Sea while entertaining your guests.

Entertain in style with a fully equipped and modern open-plan kitchen. It gives you the ultimate freedom to host and dine in extravagance. With an eight-seater lounge and seating for up to 12 at the dinner table, this space is both functional and fabulous. A small bar and barbecue area outdoors offers even more options for inside-outside entertaining. Best of all, it’s complete with polished wooden floorboards and a modern television and sound system.

4 Bedroom Villa at Baan Chalong Residences

Price for sale: $2,600 (฿90,000) per month for 1 year contract

Next on our list of the best villas for rental in Phuket is a delightful 266 SqM property. Combining a pristine, all-white aesthetic with an array of phenomenal facilities, this 4-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom villa is the ideal choice for anyone seeking a dreamy escape. Here you’ll experience the perfect blend of charm and luxury.

One of the standout characteristics of this villa is the sheer amount of natural light that floods each room. All thanks to the abundance of windows framing the gorgeous outdoors. Therefore, you can bsk in sunlight as you take in the stunning views of the island from your very own bedroom. Moreover, every corner of the property has been meticulously designed to maximise the comfort and joy of its occupants.

In terms of amenities, this villa goes above and beyond. On top of the essential facilities like Wi-Fi, microwave, and TV, you’ll have access to your own private gym, lift, and rooftop terrace. Cool down in your private pool, or spice things up by taking advantage of the outdoor showers. And when you want to unwind after a long day, slide into the luxury bathtub and let your worries melt away.

4 Bedroom Villa at Ocean Palms Villa Bangtao

Price for sale: $4,330 (฿150,000) per month for 1 year contract

This magnificent 800 SqM villa, boasting four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, provides luxurious living in a haven. It’s available for rent starting from 1 August 2023.

This villa is everything you could hope for with design elements blending alluring floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden furnishings, achieving perfect harmony between modern minimalism and traditional Thai charm. As you step out, let the picturesque vast garden embrace you, a space where green grass and tranquility abound. It’s an idyllic spot for meditation or morning yoga. In addition, families also have endless outdoor activities to enjoy together in this beautiful oasis.

Equipped with a host of fantastic amenities, this villa offers unparalleled comfort and relaxation. Some of these amenities include a private pool, Jacuzzi, covered parking, terrace, Wi-Fi, and private garden. With necessities like microwave, TV, cable TV, and Truevision also provided, your stay will be as convenient as it is luxurious. Moreover, gardening is included, ensuring a lush and well-maintained environment for you to cherish.

3 Bedroom Apartment at O’Reilly Seaview Apartment

Price for sale: $6,350 (฿220,000) per month for 1 year contract

Swinging in at number four on our list, we bring you a remarkable alternative to a traditional villa: a luxurious, spacious 200 SqM apartment in the highly sought-after O’Reilly Seaview Apartment project in Karon, Phuket. Perfectly situated in the bustling shopping area of Karon, living here means you’re in close proximity to Karon beach. You’ll also be near an array of delightful local and international restaurants.

Don’t let the fact that it’s an apartment deter you; this gem offers all the perks and ambiance of a lavish villa. Exceptionally designed with a modern sensibility, this open-plan apartment features plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows that beautifully maximize its sense of space while providing splendid sea views. Imagine waking up, stepping onto your balcony, and breathing in the fresh ocean air as you gaze upon the serene waves.

Decked out with all the conveniences of a deluxe villa experience, this apartment includes a range of fantastic amenities. These include balcony, Wi-Fi, bathtub, washing machine, microwave, and TV. With everything you need right at your fingertips, this lovely abode becomes the perfect home base for your adventures in Phuket.

3 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Phuket

Price for sale: $1,730 (฿60,000) per month for 1 year contract

Finished in January 2018, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom property is nothing short of charming and can be your lavish long-term rental for just $1,730 per month.

The villa’s enchanting design elegantly combines natural elements such as wood and neutral colours. That’s why it has a warm, cosy, and homey atmosphere. It’s impossible not to feel relaxed and at ease in such a lovingly crafted space. One of the highlights of this lovely abode is the sparkling swimming pool. Spend your days basking in the sun while indulging in your favourite book or cocktail, as you relax on the sun loungers lining the pool area.

Among the exceptional features that come with this villa are a private pool, Jacuzzi, private garden, terrace, balcony, bathtub, TV, and cable TV. As an added bonus, pool cleaning is included in the rental. Thus, ensuring a pristine and inviting swimming environment for you and your loved ones.

This harmonious and inviting villa is the ideal sanctuary for those looking to immerse themselves in the captivating beauty of Phuket. With its blend of luxury and warm, homely touches, this enchanting villa is the perfect place to call home.

Each of these exceptional accommodations showcases the best of Phuket living, from stunning ocean views to lush tropical surrounds. Whether you seek a villa, an apartment, or a mix of the two, these five properties are sure to exceed your expectations and transform your stay in Phuket into an unforgettable experience.