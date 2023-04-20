Phuket’s hidden gem restaurants: A guide to off-the-beaten-path dining

PHOTO: Sabai Corner

Phuket, Thailand’s largest island, is renowned for its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant nightlife. Amidst the hustle and bustle of popular tourist spots, the island is also home to a myriad of delightful culinary experiences. With an eclectic mix of traditional Thai cuisine and international flavours, Phuket is a food lover’s haven. For the discerning diner seeking a more intimate atmosphere, we’ve compiled five hidden gem restaurants that will take your taste buds on a tantalising journey. So, let’s dive into the vibrant world of Phuket’s off-the-beaten-path dining scene.

5 Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in Phuket

Kin Dee

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 22:00

Address: 71 6Tambon, Mai Khao, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Situated in the serene Mai Khao area of Phuket, near renowned resorts such as JW Marriott, Anantara, and Sala Phuket, Kin Dee Restaurant offers a delightful open-air dining experience. With its welcoming atmosphere and tantalising selection of dishes, this family-run restaurant invites you to indulge in their exquisite Thai cuisine.

Led by an ex 5-star chef and her sisters, Kin Dee, which translates to ‘eat well’ in Thai, certainly lives up to its name. The menu boasts an array of seafood, curries, soups, and vegetarian options, ensuring that there is something for everyone. Signature dishes include crab cake, smoked shrimp with crispy fern salad, steamed rice, and the irresistible sweet mango with sticky rice for dessert. To elevate your dining experience further, Kin Dee also offers a variety of drinks, beverages, and cocktails.

To find this hidden gem, head towards Phuket’s northernmost point, the Sarasin Bridge, and take a U-turn just before the Police Checkpoint. Next, turn left down the lane past the green supermarket, and you’ll find Kin Dee 150 metres down on the right-hand side of the road. For a certain minimum spend, the restaurant often provides complimentary transport back to your local hotel, adding an extra touch of convenience to your visit.

Café Hill Coffee & Bistro

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 18:00

Address: 287 ม.2 ถนน โคกโตนด Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand

Cafe Hill Coffee & Bistro is a charming and quirky hidden gem in Phuket. It sits amidst the lush greenery of a jungle hill south of Kata Bay, and just a stone’s throw away from the Karon viewpoint. Despite being relatively well-known amongst locals, this delightful cafe merits inclusion for its unique location and impressive menu.

With its wooden and thatch-style architecture, the cafe seamlessly blends into its jungle surroundings, creating a relaxing and laid-back atmosphere. Cafe Hill Coffee & Bistro is renowned for serving a range of generously-sized, decadent drinks and cakes, all beautifully presented and worthy of an Instagram feature. The food is fresh, generously portioned, and simply delicious, with their pancakes being a standout favourite.

Coffee aficionados will be thrilled to discover the high-quality, freshly brewed creations at Cafe Hill Coffee & Bistro. As you sip your coffee or indulge in one of their mouth-watering desserts, take a moment to soak in the tranquil surroundings and connect with nature.

Laem Ka Noi Seafood

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 20:00

Address:66 ซอย สุขสันต์ 2 Rawai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand

For those seeking a truly exclusive dining experience, Laem Ka Noi Seafood is a hidden gem that rewards the adventurous with its exquisite cuisine and stunning views. Located near Rawai, this restaurant specialises in serving a wide array of fresh seafood, masterfully prepared in traditional Thai style.

Reaching Laem Ka Noi is an adventure in itself, with a sign on the left-hand side of the road towards Rawai indicating ‘Ka Noi’. Follow the winding road to its end, taking the time to appreciate the breathtaking scenery. While there is a small car park right at the bottom, it’s advisable to park slightly higher up due to the steep gradient. The restaurant is best visited during high tide, as the adjacent beach can be muddy and rocky.

Laem Ka Noi Seafood takes pride in offering only the freshest seafood, sourced from the sea rather than farmed. The pristine quality of their fish is evident in the clean, white meat and the exquisite flavours that accompany each bite. Moreover, the enchanting atmosphere of Laem Ka Noi Seafood is made even more special by the warm hospitality of its friendly and attentive staff.

Sabai Corner

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00

Address: เลขที่ 21 หมู่ 2 ซอย แหลมมุม ใน กะรน Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand

Sabai Corner is a bar and restaurant that sits in the lush jungle between Nai Harn and Kata. It offers an idyllic escape for those in search of a unique dining experience. With its spectacular panoramic views of Kata Noi, Kata Yai, and Karon beaches, along with Pu Island and the iconic Big Buddha, the ‘wow’ factor at Sabai Corner is undeniable.

While Sabai Corner may not be a fine-dining destination, it serves up a delightful array of wood-fired pizzas from its brick oven, alongside a variety of Thai dishes. The food is satisfying, and the sense of accomplishment in discovering this hidden gem, coupled with the breathtaking views, make for an unforgettable dining experience.

To find Sabai Corner, simply follow the road next to the ‘Three Beaches’ viewpoint in the hills above Kata Noi Beach. The restaurant is located approximately a kilometre down on the left-hand side. This beautiful Thai restaurant, hidden away in Phuket, is a treasure that only a few dedicated travellers will have the pleasure of experiencing.

Le Celtique Phuket

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 16:00 – 23:00

Address:80, 90 Soi Huay Nam Toe, Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Chang Wat Phuket 83100, Thailand

Discover the enchanting Le Celtique, a hidden gem in Rawai offering a delightful fusion of French, Italian, and Thai cuisine. With its no-nonsense approach to traditional dishes and efficient, friendly service, this restaurant is well worth a visit. The unique décor, featuring Buddha images, wall friezes, wooden statues, and Celtic whorls, gives Le Celtique a distinctive atmosphere that sets it apart from other dining establishments in Phuket.

Le Celtique is the creation of Bertrand and Lek, a husband-and-wife team with over 20 years of experience. The lantern-lit patio at Le Celtique serves as a neighbourhood hub for both locals and visitors, hosting special events with grilled pig or lamb on a spit and live music. Starting as a small establishment in Kata Beach in 2000, the restaurant opened its current bespoke venue in Rawai in 2008. This hidden gem boasts an excellent wine list and a selection of European beers rarely found elsewhere. With its delicious comfort food at reasonable prices, Le Celtique invites you to feel at home far from home in this charming culinary retreat.

Phuket’s diverse culinary scene offers a myriad of gastronomic delights to suit every taste. By venturing off the beaten path, you’ll discover Phuket’s hidden gem restaurants that capture the essence of the island’s rich culture and delectable cuisine. Whether it’s a romantic dinner by the sea or an unforgettable meal amidst the lush greenery, these five Phuket hidden gem restaurants are sure to make your holiday a truly memorable one.

