Top 5 things you need to know about medical marijuana in Thailand: “Updated”

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Cannabis, otherwise known as “Ganja” was historically popular in Thailand as a traditional medicine. Once known as one of the world’s most potent, Thai Ganga was often used by labourers as a muscle relaxer. However, the crop was banned in the 1930s – up until 2019 when medical marijuana was legalised once more. While recreational use of cannabis remains illegal, cannabis can be used to treat certain symptoms, relieve chronic pain and reduce anxiety. Below are 5 things you need to know about medical marijuana in Thailand.

Top 5 things to know about medical marijuana in Thailand

1. Approved Treatments Using Cannabis

Certified organisations can now use cannabis oil, pills, or drops to alleviate pain in 38 ailments including cancer, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, depression and a large number of muscle and bone issues. Aside from these, there are multiple other approved conditions as seen HERE. Thailand’s Minister of Public Health suggests for cannabis treatment, in conjunction with standard medical treatment to enhance overall effectiveness. Furthermore, he also stresses the importance of consulting a physician about the risks and benefits before using cannabis to treat conditions to avoid any negative side effects.

Hemp oil for treatment

Photo Via: Mibelle Group

2. Hospitals with Cannabis Treatments

About a month ago, Cancer Alliance Hospital Siracha in Chon Buri Province established a medical marijuana department to improve cancer treatment. Moreover, cannabis oil from the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation can help to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. There are however, several hospitals in Thailand that now prescribe medical cannabis as a treatment option. You can find a list of hospitals that prescribe medical cannabis by simply clicking HERE.

 

 

 

CAH Sriracha

Photo Via: Cancer Alliance.co.th

3. Permission to Grow and Sell Marijuana

Companies can now acquire permission to obtain, grow, create and sell hemp. As a result, they can also use its plant parts to manufacture medications, cosmetics and food. However, official supervision of all cannabis farming is mandatory.

In an interview, Marut Jirasrattasiri, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, states that licensed private medical practitioners will be able to “grow, produce, and export marijuana”. Thus, Thai farmers will have more income options and will further open doors to both domestic and international investments.

Grow cannabis

Photo Via: chiangraitimes

4. Weed is on the menu in Thailand! Medical Marijuana

Since cannabis has multiple benefits in terms of alleviating stress and enhancing moods, many restaurants in Thailand are now incorporating hemp into their menu. From hemp-infused Thai dishes to ‘hilarious french-fries’, ‘giggling bread’ and ‘joyful pork soup’, hemp-flavoured dessert to herbaceous tea. These mouthwatering dishes will leave you wanting more and more. Here are the top 10 hemp-friendly restaurants in Thailand to explore CBD food and drinks.

Is Am Are

Photo Via: Kapook

5. Cannabidiol Treatments at Wellness Centres

About a week ago, Papuri Wellness introduced a new ‘Special Onsen’ package, which drew more attention than usual. This was because the secret ingredient in their package was marijuana.

Panpuri Wellness is popular for their luxury spa facilities in Bangkok. Since Thailand relies on wellness tourism, tourists can now import and export medical marijuana as permitted by the government. Due to legalization, Thailand’s wellness clinics can now harvest and process marijuana. Thus, cannabis could become an important aspect of luxury wellness tourism in Thailand.

Cannabis Cosmetics

Photo Via: Bangkok Post

 

narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Trending