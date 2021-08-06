Lifestyle
Top 5 things you need to know about medical marijuana in Thailand: “Updated”
Cannabis, otherwise known as “Ganja” was historically popular in Thailand as a traditional medicine. Once known as one of the world’s most potent, Thai Ganga was often used by labourers as a muscle relaxer. However, the crop was banned in the 1930s – up until 2019 when medical marijuana was legalised once more. While recreational use of cannabis remains illegal, cannabis can be used to treat certain symptoms, relieve chronic pain and reduce anxiety. Below are 5 things you need to know about medical marijuana in Thailand.
Top 5 things to know about medical marijuana in Thailand
1. Approved Treatments Using Cannabis
Certified organisations can now use cannabis oil, pills, or drops to alleviate pain in 38 ailments including cancer, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, depression and a large number of muscle and bone issues. Aside from these, there are multiple other approved conditions as seen HERE. Thailand’s Minister of Public Health suggests for cannabis treatment, in conjunction with standard medical treatment to enhance overall effectiveness. Furthermore, he also stresses the importance of consulting a physician about the risks and benefits before using cannabis to treat conditions to avoid any negative side effects.
2. Hospitals with Cannabis Treatments
About a month ago, Cancer Alliance Hospital Siracha in Chon Buri Province established a medical marijuana department to improve cancer treatment. Moreover, cannabis oil from the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation can help to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. There are however, several hospitals in Thailand that now prescribe medical cannabis as a treatment option. You can find a list of hospitals that prescribe medical cannabis by simply clicking HERE.
3. Permission to Grow and Sell Marijuana
Companies can now acquire permission to obtain, grow, create and sell hemp. As a result, they can also use its plant parts to manufacture medications, cosmetics and food. However, official supervision of all cannabis farming is mandatory.
In an interview, Marut Jirasrattasiri, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, states that licensed private medical practitioners will be able to “grow, produce, and export marijuana”. Thus, Thai farmers will have more income options and will further open doors to both domestic and international investments.
4. Weed is on the menu in Thailand! Medical Marijuana
Since cannabis has multiple benefits in terms of alleviating stress and enhancing moods, many restaurants in Thailand are now incorporating hemp into their menu. From hemp-infused Thai dishes to ‘hilarious french-fries’, ‘giggling bread’ and ‘joyful pork soup’, hemp-flavoured dessert to herbaceous tea. These mouthwatering dishes will leave you wanting more and more. Here are the top 10 hemp-friendly restaurants in Thailand to explore CBD food and drinks.
5. Cannabidiol Treatments at Wellness Centres
About a week ago, Papuri Wellness introduced a new ‘Special Onsen’ package, which drew more attention than usual. This was because the secret ingredient in their package was marijuana.
Panpuri Wellness is popular for their luxury spa facilities in Bangkok. Since Thailand relies on wellness tourism, tourists can now import and export medical marijuana as permitted by the government. Due to legalization, Thailand’s wellness clinics can now harvest and process marijuana. Thus, cannabis could become an important aspect of luxury wellness tourism in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 things you need to know about medical marijuana in Thailand: “Updated”
Thailand News Today |Details about death of Swiss woman, private vaccines | August 6
Top 5 Adventure Tours in Samui
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Friday Covid Update: 21,379 new cases; provincial totals
Group of teenagers arrested, police seize knives and explosives
Missing swimmer’s body possibly found, officials await positive ID
Former local school official in Chon Buri found dead, neck slashed
Nonthaburi doctor arrested for allegedly collecting “commission fees”
List of etiquette and rules in Thailand
Survey shows nearly half of Thai businesses expect return to normality in early 2022
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Government to allow private sector to import 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
Thailand’s top 10 golf resorts
Provincial hospitals treating nearly 100,000 Covid-19 patients from Bangkok
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Phuket20 hours ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Cambodia3 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Bangkok4 days ago
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Train Market official says they will reopen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Controversial food delivery only rule faces criticism