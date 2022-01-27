Hemp-Friendly restaurants to try in Thailand 2022 – Updated

Today, hemp is all the rage in the food and beverage industry; and it’s no different in Thailand, with many restaurants incorporating it into their menu. According to research conducted over the years, it has been discovered that cannabis has multiple purported benefits. It has helped in relieving chronic pain as well as assisted in the treatment of conditions such as depression and cancer. Furthermore, it’s rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins making it nutritious as well. From hemp-infused Thai dishes, hemp-flavoured desserts to herbaceous tea, here are the top hemp-friendly restaurants in Thailand to explore CBD food and drink.

Best Hemp-Friendly Restaurants in Thailand

1. La Maison by Chef Billy

Good moods are on the menu at La Maison by Chef Billy. It’s a charming little restaurant serving delicious western comfort food located at Lasalle Road in Bang Na. The Green Pesto, Happy Burger and the mouthwatering Wagyu Juicy Steak with Cannabis Butter are the popular dishes from the cannabis menu. So favour your taste buds by trying out some of these delectable cannabis-infused dishes. We recommend that you reserve a table in advance before you make your way there because the restaurant is usually packed.

Opening hours: 11 am- 9 pm

Address: 1561 Lasalle Rd, Khwaeng Bang Na, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260

2. Kiew Kai Ka

Everyone can enjoy traditional Thai dishes with healthy cannabis leaves at Kiew-Kai-Ka. The café serves tea, coffee and a cannabis-based bakery. Kiew Kai Ka, which means “celadon green” in Thai, features two glasshouse structures that display tropical greenery at their best. It makes you feel like you’re in a forest. Enjoy unique delicacies crafted with local ingredients in one of the three zones: the dining room, outdoor patio, or cosy café. Phalo Bolan (stewed streaky pork with duck egg) and Pla Chon Na Jam Sin (snakehead fish with Tha) are two of the most popular dishes here. There are two branches, one in Chiang Mai and another one in Bangkok.

Opening hours: Ladprao Nak Niwat branch daily from 11.00 – 22.00 and Chiang Mai branch daily from 11.00 – 22.00.

Address : 33 Nakniwas Soi 3 Nakniwas Road, Ladprao Bangkok 10230.

3. CoCo Chaophraya hemp-friendly restaurants

With a stunning view of the Chao Phraya River, this luxury restaurant is a must-visit. The menu features more than ten cannabis-infused dishes, the majority of which are fusion-style dishes with exceptional flavour. Some of the dishes with Cannabis includes Wagyu Beef Larb, Fried Shrimp Spring Rolls, Wagyu Beef Salad, Wagyu Beef Basil Sea bass, Hemp leaf omelette, Fish & Chips and Truffle Mushroom Pizza. If you need a sweet drink to cool down in Thailand’s hot and humid weather, the restaurant also has Cannabis-Infused Honey Lemon and Cannabis-Infused Thai tea.

Opening hours: Daily from 10.00-23.00.

Address: Phra Sumen Road, Chana Songkhram Sub-District, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok.

3. Wizard Brewery – hemp cafe and bar in Pattaya

Spicy food lovers, please look here! If you’re planning a weekend beach trip to Pattaya, don’t forget to stop by Wizard Brewery for some delectable Thai cuisine. Throughout your meal, the exhilarating spicy Tom Yum soup will put a smile on your face. Try the cannabis-infused Yum Salmon Hunsa while you’re there. It’s a spicy salad with sashimi, garlic, and marijuana. You will be elated after eating this dish.

Opening hours: 6 PM- 2 AM Daily

Address: Moo 10, 397/42, Phatthayasaisong 14 Alley, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

4. Koko Japanese Restaurant

Koko Japanese Restaurant is considered to be the first Japanese restaurant in Thailand to use cannabis leaves as an ingredient in food. One of the popular dishes here is the Omakase course. It’s a dish that assures limitless laughter for everybody who has tried this set menu. This course is priced at 3,555++ baht and has 15 menus. An example of an Omakase course is the Kyuri Sunomono Hemp which is a soft snow lotus top served with Hokkaido scallops and boiled hemp leaves, Kinmedai Hemp, Himedai sushi served on yuzu zest and sprinkled with hemp powder on top. There is also a cannabis-induced tea known as “tea of happiness”.

Opening hours: Open 3 times a day daily at 12.00, 17.00 and 19.00.

Address: Behind Harinthorn Building, Soi Sathorn 4, North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok.

5. Shin Shabu hemp-friendly restaurants

Shin Shabu Buffet” A shabu restaurant you must not miss! The must-try menu includes cannabis-based soup, wagyu beef, Kurobuta pork, bacon, seafood, shrimp, bonchon chicken, nuggets and french fries. Many snacks are offered starting at 399 baht and free hemp tea to keep you fully satisfied.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11.00-21.00.

Address: Soi Premier 1, Nong Bon Subdistrict, Prawet District Bangkok.

6. IS AM ARE

IS AM ARE adds a unique twist by roasting cannabis leaves overheating them to extract the THC oil and mixing them with seasonings to add flavour to the dishes. Snapper lollipops, Hilarious French fries, Super paplern, Spicy pork Sweet Smile Omelette and Mocktail zuza. Just reading the menu names already sounds interesting! You can even request the cook if you want to add more cannabis leaves to your dish.

Opening hours: Open every day from 18.00-24.00.

Address: Chan Road, Chong Nonsi Subdistrict, Yannawa District, Bangkok.

7. Roddeeded By Khun Nop

A perfect place for meat lovers! Roddeeded Baan Khun Nopa beef noodle restaurant famous for their premium grade grilled beef. It’s a jaw-dropping pan of meat that greets you as you enter the shop. The restaurant now has a special menu that mixes hemp in their food to enhance the taste to leave craving more and more. The menu set also comes with a “happy drink”.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10.00-22.00 hrs.

Address: Soi Chula 9 Building near Sam Yan Market, Rama 4 Road, Wang Mai Sub-district, Pathumwan District, Bangkok.

8. Baan E-san Nakhon Sawan

The popular dish at Baan E-san Nakhon Sawan is the omelette served with marijuana. The first restaurant in Nakhon Sawan to launch a menu that uses cannabis leaves for cooking. This place will surprise and delight you with fantastic dishes that leave you in a good mood all day long. The restaurant adds a twist to the names of their dishes on the menu. For instance, “Braised Pork with basil leaves that relieves stress” or “curry to enhance your mood”. The restaurant is located in Nakhon Sawan.

Opening hours: Open every day from 10:30 AM to 10 PM.

Address: Moo 4, Sawanvithi Road. Nakhon Sawan Tok Subdistrict Mueang Nakhon Sawan Municipality District Nakhon Sawan Province.

9. Ton Kaprow

As one of the most iconic dishes in Thai cuisine and the ultimate comfort food, Pad Kaprow is known and loved by foodies around the world. Ton Kaprow serves Kra Pao dishes with cannabis leaf. When you order Kra Pow, you can choose whatever meat you like – pork, chicken, shrimp, and sometimes beef. This delightful dish tastes spicy, sweet, and savoury, all at once. Mouthwatering desserts include Dark cannabis brownies, fragrant cannabis tea, and finely-flavoured cannabis ice cream. The service is outstanding. You’ll feel welcomed from the moment you walk through the door.

Opening hours: Open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The shop is closed every Sunday.

Address: Sud Banthat Road, Kaeng Khoi Subdistrict, Kaeng Khoi District, Saraburi Province.

10. HOP Beer House Korat

So, for those who are looking for a place to achieve ultimate zen vibes, we’d recommend you head up to HOP Beer House Korat, the first hemp restaurant in the area. HOP Beer House Korat’s hemp menu features traditional western dishes such as pasta and pizza, some of which are topped with fresh cannabis leaves. Mai pen rai translates to “not a thing,” which is the antithesis of the restaurant’s Thai menu, as HOP Beer House Korat also serves local favourites with hemp. This restaurant is only a 3-4 hour drive from Bangkok; interested visitors can also fly from Bangkok to Isan’s Nakhon Ratchasima Airport for 1.5 hours, then drive for an hour to the HOP Beer House Korat.

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:00 – 00:00.

Address: Sri Nakhon Rd, Tambon Nai Mueang, Amphoe Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima, Chang Wat Nakhon Ratchasima 30000.

Each of these hemp-friendly restaurants offers a variety of CBD dishes to sample. With its earthy taste, it can elevate any meal and provide new dining experiences. However, if you’re looking for a more traditional culinary experience, check out our articles on the top 5 Thai restaurants in Bangkok and Krabi.