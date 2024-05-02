Thailand’s MRTA tests smart parking system for free

Bangkok motorists have the opportunity to utilise the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s (MRTA) innovative smart parking system free of charge during its testing phase. Starting yesterday, May 1, the Orange Line’s 10-storey Park’n’Ride facility on Ramkhamhaeng Road and a parking ground at the MRTA station on Rama IX Road are open for the public to test out.

The complimentary parking will be available round the clock, catering to users for up to 48 hours. If parking exceeds this period, a fee of 100 baht for cars and 50 baht for motorcycles will be charged per day.

During this trial run, the parking building’s first and second floors are set to accommodate 190 cars and 150 motorcycles, while the parking ground can hold up to 200 cars simultaneously, stated Vithaya Punmongkol, the MRTA Deputy Governor, yesterday.

The MRTA’s smart parking system enables patrons to find and secure available parking spots and manage any applicable parking payments via the MRTA Parking mobile app.

To ensure user comfort and safety, restrooms, a parking space guidance system, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and security personnel are provided.

Electric vehicle (EV) chargers, EV taxi parking slots and additional amenities such as vending machines are said to be available in the near future.

Vithaya revealed that the introduction of the smart parking system aligns with the MRTA’s commitment to the Ministry of Transport’s campaign, encouraging motorists to utilise the electric train service where possible. This effort aims to tackle the capital’s prevalent issue of hazardous ultra-fine PM2.5 dust pollution.

In related news, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) embarked on an initiative to replace its ageing fleet with 3,390 electric buses, announced Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

During a recent board meeting, it was revealed that the BMTA has prioritised the urgent acquisition of new electric buses, aligning with its commitment to mitigate environmental impact across the metropolitan area.

