Artists sell work at Phuket exhibition to help underprivileged children

Several artists are selling their work at an exhibition in Phuket, with proceeds going to help underprivileged children. The “1st Andaman Art Creation” exhibition opened on November 18, and will run until November 30. It is being held at Central Floresta in Kathu.

The exhibition includes over 80 items from 50 artists. The proceeds will go to children in the northern provinces Chiang Rai and Nan, and the northeast province of Khon Kaen.

The exhibition hopes to not only raise money for a good cause, but also to benefit tourism and raise awareness and appreciation of art. It is also hoped that the exhibition will serve as a networking opportunity for artists from across Thailand to exchange ideas.

One artist featured is Boy Wachirawit Samart, or ‘Armani Phuket,’. The artist brought along his work titled, “Queen of the Deep Sea,” The Phuket News reported.

Phuket Governor Narong presided over the exhibition’s opening ceremony. Governor Narong said the exhibition showcases Phuket as an art city, capable of holding similar events in the future. He proposed hosting a Thailand Art Biennale or a Phuket Art Biennale to continue promoting Phuket’s culture and boosting tourism.

A large crowd of tourists, locals, and students were in attendance.

This year, several events held in Phuket have helped to promote tourism and culture on the island province. From November 17 until today, a food festival has been held at Patong Beach at the Dolphin Public Park. The festival, titled PHUKET TASTIVAL Seafood & Gastronomy: Dive Thru Seafood, has allowed locals and tourists alike to taste fresh seafood.

Phuket introduced the TASTIVAL festival for the first time back in April. The festival featured several stalls with fresh seafood sold by the kilogram, as well as live music and cultural entertainment. There was traditional Thai food, as well as Japanese Yakisoba.

The 1st Andaman Art Creation exhibition is a reminder that Phuket not only has great food, but also a thriving art and cultural scene. On top of this, the proceeds will go to children in need.