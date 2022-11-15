PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up

Another one of Phuket’s food festivals is coming up this week. The festival, titled PHUKET TASTIVAL Seafood & Gastronomy: Dive Thru Seafood, will be held from November 17-21.

The festival will be held at Patong Beach at the Dolphin Public Park (Loma Park) from 11am to 8pm each day.

Locals and tourists alike can taste fresh seafood, and there will be a ‘Go Green Active’ diving event. This event is expected to attract over 4,000 participants for environmental activities, The Phuket News reported.

The TASTIVAL aims to promote tourism in Phuket and support the island province’s economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phuket introduced the TASTIVAL festival for the first time back in April. The festival featured several stalls with fresh seafood sold by the kilogram, as well as live music and cultural entertainment. There was traditional Thai food, as well as Japanese Yakisoba.

Tastival, Roi Rim Lay, and similar food festivals in Phuket have been devised to revive the island’s battered local economy. Officials hope that the income derived from these festivals will help local farmers, fishermen, and vendors. As Phuket has primarily run on a tourism economy, Covid-19 has devastated the province’s livelihood.

Another major festival in Phuket was the annual Vegetarian Festival held for nine days in September and October. The festival made a comeback after a two-year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The PHUKET TASTIVAL is another fun event for Phuket dwellers to look forward to.