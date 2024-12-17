This Thai food can cause serious kidney problems and cancer

Everyone loves delicious food, but sometimes our favourite dishes can be harmful to our health if we eat too much of them. Processed foods, especially meats like sausages, are popular in Thailand, but eating them too often can lead to serious health issues such as kidney disease and cancer. It is important to understand the risks and make mindful choices to protect our health.

The health risks of processed foods

Processed meats, like sausages, are convenient and tasty, but they can be harmful if consumed regularly. They often contain high levels of sodium (salt), phosphorus, and preservatives. These substances put extra stress on our organs, especially the kidneys, and can lead to severe health issues over time.

Sausages, in particular, are high in sodium, which can increase blood pressure and force the kidneys to work harder to remove excess minerals from the blood. Just one sausage can contain about 21% of your daily recommended intake of sodium. When eaten in excess, this can cause long-term kidney damage.

Moreover, processed meats can increase the risk of colon cancer. They can cause inflammation in the digestive system and create harmful chemicals like colibactin, which are linked to cancer. Many sausages also contain preservatives such as sodium nitrite, which can turn into cancer-causing chemicals when cooked at high temperatures.

A real-life warning: Mr. Jin’s story

One young man from Taiwan, Mr. Jin (pseudonym), learnt these dangers the hard way. At just 31 years old, Mr. Jin is now suffering from kidney failure and end-stage colon cancer after years of eating grilled sausages every day. His story is a powerful reminder of the risks associated with unhealthy eating habits.

Mr. Jin’s love for grilled sausages began when he was young. He ate them almost every day, spending most of his money on them, and his fridge was always stocked with his favourite food. Unfortunately, these habits led to serious health problems, including kidney failure at age 25 and eventually colon cancer.

According to Dr. Jiang Shoushan, Mr. Jin’s case was a result of ignoring early symptoms and having an unbalanced diet high in processed meat and lacking in vegetables. His story serves as a cautionary example of what can happen when we ignore the health risks of processed foods.

Staying on top of your health is crucial, especially when it comes to detecting problems early. Health insurance can cover regular screenings for kidney and colon health, helping to prevent serious illnesses before they start.

Exclusive Black Friday extened deal: 10% off for life!

Secure your health coverage before the year ends and enjoy savings for the lifetime of your policy.

T&Cs apply*

The risks of grilling processed meats

The way we cook our food can also impact our health. Grilling sausages over high heat, especially over a direct flame, can make things worse. Cooking meat at high temperatures can create harmful chemicals called HCAs (heterocyclic amines) and PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons), both of which are linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Grilling also releases smoke, dust, and other harmful substances that are bad for our lungs and overall health. Mr. Jin loved his sausages grilled over charcoal, which contributed to his health problems.

Tips to stay safe in Thailand

If you like sausages or other processed meats, you don’t need to completely give them up—but it’s important to be careful. Here are some tips to reduce health risks:

Limit processed meat : Try not to eat too much-processed meat. Instead, choose fresh meats, vegetables, and other healthy foods as much as possible.

: Try not to eat too much-processed meat. Instead, choose fresh meats, vegetables, and other healthy foods as much as possible. Cook safely : Avoid cooking meats at very high temperatures or over direct flames. Consider healthier cooking methods like baking or steaming.

: Avoid cooking meats at very high temperatures or over direct flames. Consider healthier cooking methods like baking or steaming. Pair with healthy foods : Eating garlic, green tea, or fresh fruits with processed meats can help reduce the formation of harmful substances in the body.

: Eating garlic, green tea, or fresh fruits with processed meats can help reduce the formation of harmful substances in the body. Reduce overall processed food intake: processed foods aren’t limited to sausages—many ready-made meals, snacks, and packaged foods can also be harmful. Try to cook fresh meals at home and eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Mr. Jin’s story shows us the importance of making better food choices to protect our health. Eating too much-processed food, especially grilled sausages, can lead to serious problems like kidney disease and cancer. It is possible to enjoy our favourite foods, but we need to eat them in moderation and make sure we are also getting the nutrients our bodies need to stay healthy.

How insurance supports your health journey with kidney problems

While dietary changes and mindful cooking can significantly reduce health risks, having the right health insurance ensures you’re prepared for any surprises. Whether it’s kidney screenings or cancer check-ups, expat-friendly plans like Cigna’s cover essential tests that support your preventive care journey.

Key benefits:

Preventive screenings: Insurance can cover early detection for conditions like kidney disease and colon cancer, which are linked to processed food consumption.

Insurance can cover early detection for conditions like kidney disease and colon cancer, which are linked to processed food consumption. Specialist consultations: Access to gastroenterologists, nephrologists, or dietitians to address dietary impacts on health.

Access to gastroenterologists, nephrologists, or dietitians to address dietary impacts on health. Hospitalisation coverage: Protection against high costs for treatments like dialysis, cancer therapies, or surgeries related to food-related illnesses.

Protection against high costs for treatments like dialysis, cancer therapies, or surgeries related to food-related illnesses. Wellness benefits: Programmes or incentives to encourage healthier cooking methods or eating habits, supporting long-term health improvement.

Programmes or incentives to encourage healthier cooking methods or eating habits, supporting long-term health improvement. Emergency support: Quick assistance for unexpected health crises, such as severe food poisoning or complications from long-term poor diet habits.

Your favourite foods should never come at the expense of your health. With comprehensive health insurance, you can enjoy peace of mind, knowing that routine check-ups and treatments are covered.

Exclusive Black Friday extened deal: 10% off for life!

Secure your health coverage before the year ends and enjoy savings for the lifetime of your policy.

T&Cs apply*

By being mindful of what we eat, how we cook, and making healthier choices, we can reduce the risks and enjoy a balanced diet that supports our overall well-being.

*Cigna Healthcare reserves the right to amend or withdraw a promotion at any time without notice. This discount will apply for the lifetime of the policy and is only eligible to new Cigna Global Individual customers. The discount may only be applied by a sales agent and cannot be applied in conjunction with any other offer, except the 10% discount given to policies paid annually in full. If you choose to pay your policy annually in full, your 10% discount will be applied after the 10% annual discount has been applied. Only Cigna Global Individual Policies are eligible for the 10% discount. A minimum purchase value of $2000 for policies based in Europe is applicable. Policies based in the rest of the world require a minimum purchase value of $3000 to be eligible.