December 16 lottery results announced: 6 million baht first prize

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:21, 17 December 2024| Updated: 09:21, 17 December 2024
74 2 minutes read
December 16 lottery results announced: 6 million baht first prize
Photo courtesy of Money and Banking Journal

Yesterday’s lottery draw results have been announced, with many eagerly checking their tickets. The winning number for the first prize, worth 6 million baht, is 097863. Additional prize categories include the three-digit front and back numbers, the two-digit numbers, and various other prizes.

The first prize was awarded to the ticket with the number 097863, granting the winner a substantial 6 million baht. The three-digit front numbers, which are awarded 4,000 baht each, were 290 and 742. Similarly, the three-digit back numbers were 339 and 881, also offering 4,000 baht for each winning ticket. The two-digit number, with a prize of 2,000 baht, was 21.

Advertisements

Prizes adjacent to the first prize number, each with a value of 100,000 baht, went to the ticket numbers 097862 and 097864. This proximity to the winning ticket gives participants an additional chance at a considerable sum.

The second prize category includes five awards, each valued at 200,000 baht. The winning numbers were 077335, 142161, 208137, 773959, and 885770.

Related news

In the third prize category, 10 tickets each won 80,000 baht. The numbers for this category were 132601, 164003, 214955, 232859, 346727, 431928, 543369, 546762, 579783, and 882472.

The fourth prize saw 50 winners, each receiving 40,000 baht. The numbers drawn for this category included 005170, 142726, 226962, 351494, 512221, 601662, 665998, 739701, 807334, 934591, and several others.

Lastly, the fifth prize category had 100 winners, each securing a prize of 20,000 baht. The numbers for these winners included 000720, 126272, 188327, 277818, 381363, 518176, 643234, 738784, 840150, and 924064, among others.

Advertisements

For those checking past results, the lottery office provides access to previous draws, allowing participants to check numbers from earlier dates in December, November, and October of this year. This service ensures that even if tickets from previous months have not been checked, there is still an opportunity to verify any potential winnings, reported Sanook.

It is strongly advised that all participants who check their lottery results and find that they have won a prize should verify their ticket numbers with the lottery office for accuracy. This step is crucial to ensure that there are no discrepancies or errors before claiming any prizes.

What Other Media Are Saying

  • Narinjara News highlights an Arakanese fisherman in Thailand winning 6 million baht in the lottery, intending to fund a business and support the Arakan revolution, showcasing migrant resilience. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why do people continue to buy lottery tickets despite low odds of winning?

The thrill of chance, potential life-changing wins, and societal influence drive participation.

How do lottery systems ensure fairness and transparency in their draws?

Regulations, audits, and live broadcasts maintain integrity and public trust in lottery draws.

What if lotteries were replaced with alternative forms of community funding?

Communities might explore sustainable funding models, potentially impacting public projects and social services.

What psychological factors contribute to the excitement of lottery participation?

Anticipation, social dynamics, and the allure of sudden wealth influence the emotional appeal of lotteries.

How might winning the lottery impact an individual’s long-term financial habits?

Sudden wealth can alter spending behaviour, investments, and lifestyle, depending on financial literacy and planning.

Latest Thailand News
Family feud in Samut Sakhon ends in fatal shooting Bangkok News

Family feud in Samut Sakhon ends in fatal shooting

10 minutes ago
Rain check: Heavy downpours set to soak seven Thailand provinces Thailand News

Rain check: Heavy downpours set to soak seven Thailand provinces

29 minutes ago
Yasothon man wins 12 million baht in lottery draw Eastern Thailand News

Yasothon man wins 12 million baht in lottery draw

36 minutes ago
AMLO seizes assets worth 4.5 billion baht in major fraud case Crime News

AMLO seizes assets worth 4.5 billion baht in major fraud case

44 minutes ago
December 16 lottery results announced: 6 million baht first prize Economy News

December 16 lottery results announced: 6 million baht first prize

50 minutes ago
Bangkok shots: Drunken cop&#8217;s nightclub tantrum goes sky-high Bangkok News

Bangkok shots: Drunken cop’s nightclub tantrum goes sky-high

57 minutes ago
Charity motocross in Pattaya fuels hope for schools and hospitals Pattaya News

Charity motocross in Pattaya fuels hope for schools and hospitals

1 hour ago
Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party Thailand News

Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party

16 hours ago
Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN Politics News

Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN

16 hours ago
Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone Crime News

Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone

16 hours ago
Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December Crime News

Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

17 hours ago
Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing Crime News

Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

17 hours ago
Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support Economy News

Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support

17 hours ago
Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

17 hours ago
Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season Thailand News

Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season

17 hours ago
Living the Thai life: Kingdom rolls out red carpet for big spenders Business News

Living the Thai life: Kingdom rolls out red carpet for big spenders

18 hours ago
Motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler claims life in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler claims life in Ayutthaya

18 hours ago
Thai girl suffers fractured rib and spine after falling off octopus ride Thailand News

Thai girl suffers fractured rib and spine after falling off octopus ride

18 hours ago
Boat capsizes in Songkhla, search for missing crew continues Thailand News

Boat capsizes in Songkhla, search for missing crew continues

18 hours ago
Gold rush: Prices dip, enthusiasts dig in for a buying spree Business News

Gold rush: Prices dip, enthusiasts dig in for a buying spree

18 hours ago
Start 2025 right with a relaxing New Year&#8217;s escape to Novotel Koh Si Chang Events

Start 2025 right with a relaxing New Year’s escape to Novotel Koh Si Chang

18 hours ago
Excise Department to reassess retail prices for higher tax revenue Business News

Excise Department to reassess retail prices for higher tax revenue

18 hours ago
Singapore-sling blunder leaves Phuket Airport officials red-faced Phuket News

Singapore-sling blunder leaves Phuket Airport officials red-faced

19 hours ago
How to legally change your licence plates in Thailand Automotive

How to legally change your licence plates in Thailand

19 hours ago
Siblings flee drug-addicted father only to be targeted by rapist Crime News

Siblings flee drug-addicted father only to be targeted by rapist

19 hours ago
Economy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Yasothon man wins 12 million baht in lottery draw

Yasothon man wins 12 million baht in lottery draw

Published: 09:35, 17 December 2024
AMLO seizes assets worth 4.5 billion baht in major fraud case

AMLO seizes assets worth 4.5 billion baht in major fraud case

Published: 09:27, 17 December 2024
This Thai food can cause serious kidney problems and cancer

This Thai food can cause serious kidney problems and cancer

Published: 09:20, 17 December 2024
Bangkok shots: Drunken cop&#8217;s nightclub tantrum goes sky-high

Bangkok shots: Drunken cop’s nightclub tantrum goes sky-high

Published: 09:14, 17 December 2024