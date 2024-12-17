December 16 lottery results announced: 6 million baht first prize

Yesterday’s lottery draw results have been announced, with many eagerly checking their tickets. The winning number for the first prize, worth 6 million baht, is 097863. Additional prize categories include the three-digit front and back numbers, the two-digit numbers, and various other prizes.

The first prize was awarded to the ticket with the number 097863, granting the winner a substantial 6 million baht. The three-digit front numbers, which are awarded 4,000 baht each, were 290 and 742. Similarly, the three-digit back numbers were 339 and 881, also offering 4,000 baht for each winning ticket. The two-digit number, with a prize of 2,000 baht, was 21.

Prizes adjacent to the first prize number, each with a value of 100,000 baht, went to the ticket numbers 097862 and 097864. This proximity to the winning ticket gives participants an additional chance at a considerable sum.

The second prize category includes five awards, each valued at 200,000 baht. The winning numbers were 077335, 142161, 208137, 773959, and 885770.

In the third prize category, 10 tickets each won 80,000 baht. The numbers for this category were 132601, 164003, 214955, 232859, 346727, 431928, 543369, 546762, 579783, and 882472.

The fourth prize saw 50 winners, each receiving 40,000 baht. The numbers drawn for this category included 005170, 142726, 226962, 351494, 512221, 601662, 665998, 739701, 807334, 934591, and several others.

Lastly, the fifth prize category had 100 winners, each securing a prize of 20,000 baht. The numbers for these winners included 000720, 126272, 188327, 277818, 381363, 518176, 643234, 738784, 840150, and 924064, among others.

For those checking past results, the lottery office provides access to previous draws, allowing participants to check numbers from earlier dates in December, November, and October of this year. This service ensures that even if tickets from previous months have not been checked, there is still an opportunity to verify any potential winnings, reported Sanook.

It is strongly advised that all participants who check their lottery results and find that they have won a prize should verify their ticket numbers with the lottery office for accuracy. This step is crucial to ensure that there are no discrepancies or errors before claiming any prizes.

