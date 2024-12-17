Bangkok shots: Drunken cop’s nightclub tantrum goes sky-high

Bangkok shots: Drunken cop’s nightclub tantrum goes sky-high
A viral video surfaced showing an intoxicated officer from Thong Lo Police Station in Bangkok firing a gun into the sky outside a nightclub after being denied entry by security guards.

Several Facebook news pages shared the video, which shows a man dressed entirely in black firing a gunshot into the sky outside an entertainment venue. The incident occurred in front of a group of security guards at a nightclub on Soi Thong Lo 10 in Bangkok.

The gunman was seen engaging in a heated argument with one of the guards, who stood his ground even as the man pointed the gun at him. The gunman threatened to shoot the guard, who appeared unfazed. The video cuts off as the gunman walks away from the area.

Many news pages called for the police to investigate the incident further, warning that the man’s violent behaviour and possession of a firearm could pose a danger to the public.

Channel 3 interviewed the group of security guards at the nightclub and reported that the incident occurred late at night on Saturday, December 14.

The guard who confronted the drunk suspect was a soldier trained to handle such situations and showed no fear.

Thai police shot into the sky outside bangkok nightclub
Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

The security guards confirmed to the media that the gunman did fire into the sky but assured that no one was injured in the incident. As a result, no formal complaint was filed with the police.

The guards explained that they were unaware of the man’s background but knew he suffered from a mental health illness. They stated that he became intoxicated, caused a disturbance, and rampaged inside the nightclub, prompting the guards to escort him out.

The nightclub subsequently banned the man from re-entering to avoid further complications, which enraged him. He then threatened the guard with a gun, as seen in the video.

Thai police caught in viral video shooting into the sky
Photo via Facebook/ Social Hunter 2022

The superintendent of Thong Lo Police Station, Phansa Amaraphithak, later confirmed that the gunman was a police officer under his supervision. The officer was identified as Police Sergeant Major Montri Meedate. However, questioning has yet to take place as Montri was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Phansa stated that Montri became angry after being denied entry by the nightclub guards. His blood alcohol level was recorded at 136 milligrams per cent during the incident.

The superintendent issued a public apology, emphasising that the officer’s behaviour was unacceptable. He confirmed that a special committee was already established to investigate the case. Montri was removed from the government service temporarily during the investigation into his action.

