Dental Tourism with Allied Health (Thailand): Smile brighter in the Land of Smiles

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: 17:10, 06 December 2024| Updated: 17:10, 06 December 2024
84 4 minutes read
Image by Anastasia Kazakova via Freepik

Thailand is no stranger to tourism. Its pristine beaches, vibrant cities, and world-renowned cuisine have made it a bucket-list destination. But there’s another side to Thailand that’s rapidly gaining attention: its role as a global leader in medical and dental tourism. With over 2 million international patients arriving annually for treatments ranging from dental care to life-saving surgeries, the country has firmly cemented itself as a hub for high-quality, affordable healthcare.

Seeing this growth, Allied Health (Thailand) took the role of a guide, offering international and local patients free guidance in accessing the best healthcare options in Thailand.

The Thaiger sat down with Lt. Col. Dr Chockchai Suwanakijboriharn and Asst. Prof. Dr Pakawat Chatriyanuyoke, D.D.S., about their work with Allied Health (Thailand) and Thailand’s growing prominence in medical and dental tourism.

Related news

Who is Allied Health (Thailand)?

Lt. Col. Dr Chockchai Suwanakijboriharn
Lt. Col. Dr Chockchai Suwanakijboriharn. Image via Allied Health (Thailand)

Often mistaken as an insurance company, Allied Health (Thailand) is actually a medical and tourism company that matches patients with the best doctors.

With over two decades of experience in the medical field, Dr Chockchai envisioned a service to simplify healthcare decisions for international patients. While Thailand offers an extensive range of healthcare services, the abundance of options can overwhelm patients unfamiliar with the system. So, rather than relying solely on hospital marketing or third-party opinions, Allied Health (Thailand) offers personalised advice based on thorough assessments of hospitals, doctors, and facilities.

“We’re not an insurance company,” Dr Chockchai clarifies. “We offer second medical opinions and provide accurate, reliable information so patients can make informed choices.” From heart surgery to dental implants, Allied Health (Thailand) can get you connected to the right specialist at the right hospital.

Asst. Prof. Dr Pakawat explained how Allied Health addresses a common problem in patient decision-making:

“Mostly, patients choose the brand of the hospital, but they don’t know which doctor they actually need. And so that’s where Allied Health comes to help. We will find the best hospital for you.”

Why do people travel to Thailand for dental treatments?

Affordability is undeniably a draw for most dental tourists—those who travel abroad for dental treatment—coming to Thailand. However, the country’s appeal goes deeper.

“We [Thailand] are very famous for dental treatment because overseas, the cost for dental treatment is quite expensive, and some cannot get treatment because the waiting lists are so long.

In Thailand, we offer quick and affordable dental treatment. We also have a reputation for good quality and highly experienced dentists. Patients are highly satisfied, and they tell others to come here. That’s why we’re booming in dental tourism, not just medical tourism,” says Asst. Prof. Dr Pakawat.

Unlike in many Western countries, where waiting lists for dental procedures can stretch for months, Thailand offers remarkably short waiting times. This means that you can receive timely care. Moreover, the country boasts an impressive pool of highly qualified dental professionals. Many Thai dentists have trained at top global universities, gaining advanced skills and certifications that meet international standards. This global education, paired with extensive clinical experience, has helped position Thailand as a trusted destination for dental care.

Adding to its appeal, Thai hospitals and clinics are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities that rival or even surpass those found in Europe and the U.S. From high-tech diagnostic tools to innovative treatment methods, patients benefit from a world-class healthcare experience.

What dental treatments are popular in Thailand?

Asian expert dentist doctor wear PPE and mask examine patient's teeth at dental clinic. Dental assistant use suction to keep young girl's mouth dry due treatment procedures during Coronavirus pandemic
Image by Kiwis via iStock

Thailand’s dental care options are incredibly comprehensive. From routine cleanings and cosmetic procedures like teeth whitening to complex surgeries and orthodontics, you can pretty much get anything here. One of the most popular among Allied Health (Thailand)’s clients is dental implants. And nowadays, the country offers cutting-edge advancements like same-day dental implants, which significantly reduce treatment time.

Asst. Prof. Dr Pakawat explains, “Dental implants used to take a couple [of] months until you can put on a teeth prosthesis, so you have to be without teeth for a certain [time]. But you don’t want to be without teeth, right, especially in the front teeth. But now we can put the crown on the same day that we put the implant, single or full mouth, we can do that.”

This innovation allows patients to walk out of the clinic with a complete smile in just one visit. In addition, the introduction of same-day crowns for cracked teeth means patients can have their dental issues resolved in mere hours, sparing them the hassle of multiple visits.

Aside from dental implants, treatments like teeth whitening and veneers are particularly popular. Both offer quick results that enhance aesthetics. Many also come for full-mouth rehabilitation, which combines multiple procedures to restore the function and appearance of the teeth.

Allied Health (Thailand) also works with both expats, and according to their data, most expats in Thailand come to them for assistance in finding dentists for routine checkups, cleanings, and preventive care.

How does Allied Health (Thailand) help dental tourists?

Dental procedures can be intimidating, especially when undertaken abroad. Allied Health (Thailand) steps in to remove the guesswork. “For dental treatments, normally patients need to provide pictures, maybe x-rays,” Dr Chockchai explains.

Once the materials are submitted, the process is swift and efficient. “We will send that information to a specialist first to get their opinion,” Dr Chockchai continues. “After that, we select the hospital or centre that is most suitable for the patient. Then we estimate the treatment plan, including costs, but the final plan depends on the patient meeting the doctor for accurate planning.” This way, patients can get accurate information before they even fly to Thailand.

Asst. Prof. Dr Pakawat adds that the process saves valuable time. “Normally, if you send information to the hospital directly, you have to wait a week or two to get feedback because of the hospital’s processes. But with Allied Health (Thailand), we can help send it directly to the doctor, cutting down the wait.”

Allied Health (Thailand) is clear about its goals: they aim to deliver a full assessment within 48 hours. This allows you to receive treatment plans, cost estimates, and other insights far more quickly than contacting hospitals in the country directly.

When you’re ready and confident about the treatment and the doctor, Allied Health (Thailand) takes care of everything. They organise a full itinerary, including activities and transport. Throughout the process, specialists ensure your plans don’t conflict with your operations, treatments, or mandatory hospital stays. They can even arrange translators and provide someone to accompany you during the procedure.

For more information about Allied Health (Thailand) and their services, visit their website or schedule a free consultation.

Sponsored

HealthSponsored
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

