If you’re exploring healthcare services abroad, you’ve likely come across Thailand more than once. This Southeast Asian country has become top-of-mind as a medical tourism destination, attracting people from all around the globe seeking various medical treatments, from complex orthopaedic surgeries to cosmetic procedures and dental care.

With the country’s medical tourism industry projected to hit USD 16 billion by 2030, it’s worth asking—what exactly makes Thailand such a popular choice? And why should you fly all the way there to get your medical treatment? We spoke with Lt. Col. Chokchai Suwanakijboriharn M.D., Allied Health (Thailand), a doctor-led medical and wellness tourism agency, to break down the top reasons to choose Thailand for your healthcare services.

Why choose Thailand as your medical tourism destination

1. One of the best healthcare in Asia with world-class medical facilities

Thailand boasts some of the most advanced medical facilities in Asia, and the government has invested heavily in its healthcare infrastructure. It’s home to the first hospital in the continent to receive accreditation from the US-based Joint Commission International (JCI). Today, the country boasts 62 JCI-accredited medical facilities.

Across the country, you’ll find a range of medical facilities equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly trained professionals. Leading hospitals like Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Hospital, Bangkok Phuket Hospital, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, and Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital are internationally recognised for their advanced treatments and expert medical care. They are equipped with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, such as robotic surgery, advanced imaging techniques, and minimally invasive procedures. This allows for more accurate diagnoses, shorter recovery times, and better overall outcomes for patients. Moreover, some of these institutions also offer amenities designed to enhance patient comfort to make your experience as smooth and stress-free as possible.

2. Highly qualified medical professionals

Thailand boasts a vast network of highly skilled and experienced medical professionals, many of whom have received their training from prestigious medical schools in the United States, Europe, and Australia. These top doctors also collaborate with leading research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and international universities to make sure they’re up-to-date with the latest medical advancements. Plus, a lot of them hold international board certifications. This means that you can expect the same level of care and professionalism you would receive in Western countries, but at a significantly lower cost.

In addition, many of these doctors are proficient in English and other foreign languages and hold board certifications from countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, Australia, and Germany. To further assist international patients, Allied Health (Thailand) offers medical interpretation services to address any language barriers that may arise.

3. Affordability without compromise

One of the primary reasons many people choose to travel to Thailand for medical treatments is the remarkable cost savings. Accessing world-class medical facilities and highly qualified professionals in Thailand is significantly more affordable than in most Western countries. In fact, medical treatments in Thailand can be up to 75% cheaper than those in the United States or Europe, all without compromising on quality. This considerable cost difference is attributed to factors such as the lower cost of living, efficient healthcare systems, and government support for the medical tourism industry.

From cardiovascular treatments and bariatric surgeries to cosmetic procedures, dental treatments, and wellness programs, everything is offered at a fraction of the cost compared to Western countries.

For instance, a single cycle of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) that can cost around US$30,000 or more in the US is available in Thailand starting from ฿460,000 (approximately US$13,500). When you partner with a trusted medical tourism facilitator like Allied Health (Thailand), these costs typically cover all necessary procedures, from infertility check-ups and ovarian stimulation all the way to embryo transfer. Additionally, the package may also include free initial consultations, customised treatment plans to help you select the healthcare provider that best meets your needs and even a medical interpreter.

This makes Thailand a highly attractive destination for those seeking top-quality care at a more accessible price.

4. Short waiting times to see a specialist

In many countries, it can take months to see a specialist unless it’s a genuinely life-threatening situation. This often leads to prolonged suffering for those with serious but non-life-threatening conditions, severely impacting their quality of life. In contrast, Thailand offers significantly shorter waiting times for medical consultations, diagnostics, and treatments.

According to Allied Health (Thailand), medical tourists can streamline their experience by obtaining a second medical opinion, choosing their treatment plan, and scheduling appointments before arriving in the country. This means you can begin your treatment as soon as you arrive without unnecessary delays.

5. A comprehensive range of services

If you’ve been exploring stories about medical treatments in Thailand, you might have noticed the country’s reputation for having a specialist for nearly every medical need. From rhinoplasties to complex cardiac surgeries, Thailand offers a wide range of medical services.

According to data from Allied Health (Thailand), many patients seek treatment for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and gynaecological issues. The country is also a sought-after destination for specialised care in gender reassignment surgery, IVF, and gastrointestinal and hepatological treatments. Additionally, a lot of medical tourists also come to Thailand for cosmetic surgery, dental care, orthopaedic disorders, and cancer treatments.

In addition to conventional medical treatments, Thailand is also a hub for holistic and alternative medicine. You can find numerous wellness centres that offer integrative healthcare programmes. These programmes combine traditional Thai healing practices with modern medical care, including yoga, meditation, acupuncture, and herbal therapies.

6. Recover amidst natural beauty

Recovering from medical treatments can be a challenging time, but in Thailand, you have the opportunity to heal amidst stunning natural beauty and rich culture. The Kingdom is one of the most visited countries in the world for a reason. The serene beaches, lush jungles, glistening temples, and vibrant markets create a unique backdrop for you to spend your recovery time.

It’s essential to consult with your healthcare provider about any activity restrictions or recommendations specific to your recovery. However, as long as you follow your doctor’s advice, you can safely take advantage of Thailand’s beauty while recovering from your treatment.

7. Warm hospitality

Another reason to choose Thailand for your healthcare services is the exceptional level of hospitality provided by the healthcare staff. The country’s healthcare facilities are renowned for their warm and attentive service, so you’ll feel comfortable and well cared for throughout your procedure.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll experience a level of care and comfort that goes above and beyond. Many hospitals in Thailand have dedicated international patient departments staffed with professionals who are available 24/7.

Find top-quality healthcare in Thailand with Allied Health (Thailand)

Like anywhere else in the world, the quality of care in Thailand can vary between facilities. That’s why it’s important to make informed choices when seeking medical treatment. Led by experienced doctor Lt. Col. Chokchai Suwanakijboriharn M.D., Allied Health (Thailand) can help guide you through this process by connecting you with trusted hospitals and clinics that have been vetted for their adherence to international standards of patient safety and clinical care.

While the team at Allied Health (Thailand) provides expert recommendations, you retain the freedom to choose the healthcare provider that best suits your needs. Once you’ve made your choice, they’ll introduce you to the recommended doctor at your selected facility.

In addition to helping you find the best medical facility and specialist for your specific condition, Allied Health (Thailand)’s service also includes free second medical opinion, treatment planning, appointment scheduling, interpreter services, and follow-up reminders. They can also arrange for a professional to accompany you throughout the entire process.

For more information and enquiries, contact Allied Health (Thailand) via WhatsApp +66 64-141-6198 and email info@alliedhealth.co.th or visit their website.

