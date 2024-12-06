What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)
Image via Bangkok Illustration Fair 2024 (modified)

Bangkok is buzzing this weekend with art festivals, parties, and pop-up markets happening all over the city. There’s so much going on that the hardest part is deciding where to start. To make it easier, we’ve put together a list of the top events you won’t want to miss. If you’re into live music, cool shopping spots, or just want a fun way to spend your weekend, there’s plenty to choose from!

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 9)

Bangkok Illustration Fair 2024 at centralwOrld

Bangkok Illustration Fair 2024
Image via Bangkok Illustration Fair 2024

Date & time: Thursday to Sunday, December 5 to 8

Location: centralwOrld Live, 8th floor, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: 150 THB (online) / 200 THB (at the door) for one day pass

Bangkok Illustration Fair 2024, Thailand’s largest platform for art and illustration, returns this weekend at centralwOrld LIVE. The fair welcomes international collaborators from seven countries, including festivals in China, Taiwan, and Italy, alongside over 160 artists showcasing their work.

From exclusive exhibitions like “The Master of Thai Cartoons” to live performances by renowned creators such as Lucia Choi and Maitoparta Kuma, it’s the perfect place to go if you want to immerse yourself in some art on your day off.

Pop-up Market at Rangoon Tea House

Pop-up Market at Rangoon Tea House Bangkok
Image via Pop-up Market at Rangoon Tea House

Date & Time: Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, from 11.00am to 8.00pm

Location: Rangoon Tea House, 6 Soi Sangchai, Khwaeng Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price: Free entry

Rangoon Tea House Bangkok is hosting a pop-up market this Saturday and Sunday. It features Rangoon Shaved Ice and A-Sone-Thoke Rainbow Salad stations, alongside stalls like Usage Store Thrift Shop for unique areas. Burman Barbershop will be there as well, perfect if you’re looking for a fresh new cut. Plus, you can bring your four-legged friends along since the outdoor area is pet friendly.

Transport: Heels & Souls, James Falco at BLAQ LYTE ROVER

Transport: Heels &amp; Souls, James Falco at BLAQ LYTE ROVER, things to do Bangkok
Image via Transport: Heels & Souls, James Falco at BLAQ LYTE ROVER

Date & Time: Saturday, December 7, from 3.00pm

Location: BLAQ LYTE ROVER, 171 Soi Ekkamai 5, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Transport returns this Saturday for its final event of 2024, featuring a stellar lineup of Heels and Souls from the UK, James Falco from Italy, and local talents Pam Anantr and the Transport collective. The night kicks off at Monkey Pod with a laid-back pre-party from 3.00pm before shifting to Blaqlyte for the main event

Danish Christmas Bazaar in Bangok 2024 at Gaysorn Urban Resort

Danish Christmas Bazaar in Bangok 2024 at Gaysorn Urban Resort, things to do
Image via Danish Christmas Bazaar in Bangok 2024 at Gaysorn Urban Resort

Date & Time: Sunday, December 8, from 11.00am

Location: Gaysorn Urban Resort, 127 Gaysorn Tower, 19th-20th Floor, Ratchaprasong Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

How about some festive cheers this weekend? The Danish Christmas Bazaar offers a family-friendly day filled with Christmas spirit at the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel. Expect a cosy Kids’ Room with crafts and games, a special visit from Santa Claus, and the enchanting children’s Lucia parade.

There’ll be plenty of food, too, such as Danish hotdogs, Indian vegetarian dishes, craft beers from Mikkeller Bangkok, and sweet treats like chocolate and French desserts. In addition, you can shop for jewellery, Christmas ornaments, candles, and more while enjoying the lively atmosphere.

A Good Song is (Still) a Good Song at Llyod’s Club

A Good Song is (Still) a Good Song at Llyod's Club, things to do Bangkok
Image via A Good Song is (Still) a Good Song at Llyod’s Club

Date & Time: Saturday, December 7

Location: Llyod’s Club, Skhumvit 55 Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Lloyd’s Club is hosting A Good Song is (Still) A Good Song, an exhibition that mixes music and art in a unique way. It features Ardneks, an artist from Indonesia, and Juli Baker and Summer, a Thai illustrator. They swapped 14 playlists and turned them into artworks that show how music inspires their styles. The exhibition is on until February 7, so you can drop by another day if this weekend doesn’t work.

A quick overview of things to do in Bangkok this weekend (Dcember 6 to 9)

Event Name Location Date & Time Price
Bangkok Illustration Fair 2024 centralwOrld Live, 8th floor, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Thursday to Sunday, December 5 to 8 150 THB (online) / 200 THB (door)
Pop-up Market at Rangoon Tea House Rangoon Tea House, 6 Soi Sangchai, Khwaeng Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110 Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Free entry
Transport: Heels & Souls, James Falco BLAQ LYTE ROVER, 171 Soi Ekkamai 5, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Saturday, December 7, from 3:00 PM Check venue for details
Danish Christmas Bazaar in Bangkok 2024 Gaysorn Urban Resort, 127 Gaysorn Tower, Ratchaprasong Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Sunday, December 8, from 11:00 AM Check venue for details
A Good Song is (Still) a Good Song Llyod’s Club, Sukhumvit 55, Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Saturday, December 7 Check venue for details

So, are you ready to have fun this weekend? If you want to see your favourite international musicians, plenty are performing in Bangkok this December. Check out our updated list of concerts to look forward to this 2024.

