The authentic flavours of Puglia that you can catch at MOUSE – The ‘FINE Hiding’ Restaurant & Bar

Alongside the Seri 6 alleyway, there is a hidden spot, seemingly unassuming from the outside, but it carries great intrigue, storytelling, and a fantasy theme beyond the facade. Just like its namesake, MOUSE – The ‘FINE Hiding’ Restaurant & Bar makes you pass through a tunnel to discover the treasure past the hole.

The treasure in this case would be the setting of a paradoxical space that is both beautiful and gloomy, which puts you in the mood for a nice dinner and a good drink. Fusion food is the name of the game, and here is where you’ll find it.

Better yet, until April 30, the selection of wine, hailing from the eastern Italian region of Puglia, the heel of Italy, which is also known for its weather and beautiful coast, is the perfect setting for making amazing olive oil and wine.

What you will find at MOUSE – The ‘FINE Hiding’ Restaurant & Bar

The wine of Puglia Night

Like the name suggests, Puglia Night will give you a selection of wine that originates from the grapes of Puglia. What you will find are some of the most exquisite but affordable wines for a discount of 20% off.

The selections are:

Nero di Troia Maioliche: From Tenuta Viglione, this wine alludes to the village in Puglia where the grapes are from, Troia, in which the name already alludes to being Black of Troy Maioliche. The taste profile of the wine is something I can only describe as being bold with perfect acidity and refined tannins (tannins are responsible for the bitter taste), with an aroma of a rich bouquet of floral aromas with hints of cherry, violet, and black olive. This wine is a perfect pairing for meat dishes.

Verdeca Maioliche: Another wine from Tenuta Viglione, this wine is named after another grape variety found in Puglia, and it is relatively rare. This is a white wine where the taste is more harmonious and flavourful, without being too dominant, which makes it a great pairing with seafood and fish. The intense part of the wine you will find is the intense aromas of wild herbs, citrus, and peach.

Polvanera 17: Native to Cantine Polvanera, the name of which translates to Black Dust, alluding to the black charcoal skin of those who worked in the house. Polvanera 17 is yet another wine from Puglia which will leave an everlasting taste in your mouth. The wine itself has a bouquet that is derived from dark fruits such as blackberries and other wild berries. However, it is smooth with tannins that do not overdo its acidity while offering a bit of a punch. It is perfectly paired with red meat.

M Maresco: A white wine offering that is coming from Cantine Polvanera, this wine also originates from Puglia, and the name refers to the Maresco grapes from which the wine is made. M Maresco contains aromas of green apple and lime, relating to the greenish colour of the wine, which has a smooth but bubbly taste. This is sparkling wine, so it pairs well with seafood, cheese, and some fried food.

The Puglia Night does not mean that the wine is exclusive to these nights, but the discount is given to this selection. If you miss the dates, don’t worry, as they still will be there for you to taste.

The food at MOUSE – The ‘FINE Hiding’ Restaurant & Bar

Wine is cool and all, but we can’t necessarily make the whole night about the drinking at a fine restaurant like this, unless that’s your thing.

Food at MOUSE is fusion cuisine, where you will find the best of all worlds. Some of the food that I had the pleasure of trying was the mussels offering they had in which was covered in tomato sauce, and I believe it was my favourite appetiser, which was followed by some tender medium rare steak in spicy salad sauce (nam yum). Very tender but with that taste which gives me a hint of Isaan in some way.

Continuing on the theme of the Isaan taste, I also had the Glass Noodle Seafood Salad, which could only be described as delicious. I see it as a concept of seafood pasta, but with a Thai twist. However, this was a setup for German Pork Knuckle, which was really tender despite how crispy it looked.

All in all, the food that they offer is great, and I believe that it pairs nicely with the wine that they offer, especially on the Puglia Night.

Overall vibe of the restaurant and bar

The vibe of MOUSE is something I would say is something that you must experience firsthand. The magic of the place does not only come from just knowing about it and seeing it through photos. The juxtaposition between outside and inside is the real magic here.

Unassuming from the outside, you are dared to venture down a tunnel that spits you right into the fantastical theme of MOUSE. First off, you will be located in the outdoor bar area with seats and tables arranged on top of and around a big wooden patio facing a stage. Opposite the stage on the other end of the patio, there is the bar where the drinks are served.

Alongside the bar, you will find the restaurant itself, where you will sit inside an enclosed space for a more intimate dinner with a pool table in the centre of it all. Can also get drinks and enjoy yourself in this space, too.

I highly recommend anyone try out MOUSE – The ‘FINE Hiding’ Restaurant & Bar to experience a certain type of juxtaposed magic that I think is hard to find in a themed restaurant in Bangkok. It is not just a gimmick, as much as it’s just a great setting to have a great and jovial night out with good food and drinks.

Open every day from 5pm to midnight, you should party and eat there as soon as you can!