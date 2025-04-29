Pattana Pet Run 2025: Dogs and cats race for fun in Chon Buri

Pattana Sports Resort is stepping up its pet-friendly game with an exciting new event that’s sure to make tails wag! The Pattana Pet Run 2025 will take place in Chon Buri this June, offering pet parents a unique opportunity to run alongside their four-legged friends and create lasting memories together.

On Thursday, April 24, a press conference for the event was held at Pattana Sports Resort, Khao Khansong subdistrict, Sri Racha district, Chon Buri. The conference, led by Bodinthorn Jungrungreungkij, CEO of Pattana Sports Club, introduced this exciting and adorable running event for both dogs and cats.

It marks the fifth consecutive year of the Pattana Pet Run, following positive feedback from previous events in Chon Buri, Bangkok, and surrounding areas.

As the pet parent trend continues to rise, with many people treating their pets like family members, Pattana Sports Resort aims to bring both pets and their owners together in a fun and healthy way.

The event will not only provide a platform for pet owners to exchange ideas but also promote active lifestyles for both humans and their beloved dogs and cats.

“This is the perfect opportunity for pet parents to bond with their pets while promoting health and well-being,” said Bodinthorn.

The event is also designed to stimulate the economy in Chon Buri and nearby areas. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office is supporting the event with its Paw on the Go: Explore Chon Buri initiative, linking the competition with tourism promotion in the region.

Veterinary support has also been integrated into the event, with key industry players such as Thonglor Animal Hospital and various sponsors providing resources, including health check-ups for pets and booths with training tips, pet accessories, and products to keep pets healthy and happy.

This year’s Pattana Pet Run will be held on June 28-29, at Pattana Sports Resort, with two exciting race categories: 1km and 3km. The top three winners in each stage will receive prize money and exclusive prizes from leading pet brands, reported บ้านเมือง.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to enjoy a day out with your pet, the Pattana Pet Run promises to be a fun-filled event for all.

For more details, visit the official website or follow on social media to stay updated on the latest news.