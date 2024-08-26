Discover a slice of Italy in Bangkok’s Chinatown at UGO Ristorante Italiano

UGO Ristorante Italiano is one of those rare finds that remind you just how eclectic Bangkok truly is. Nestled in the heart of Bangkok’s Chinatown, where most come seeking the vibrant flavours of Thai-Chinese street food, this Italian restaurant surprises and delights. It’s a place where Bangkok’s love affair with Italian cuisine is celebrated in every dish.

Having opened its doors in July 2024, UGO Ristorante Italiano is still fresh on the scene. But with its chic ambience and authentic flavours, we wouldn’t be surprised if it soon becomes the hottest table in town.

It doesn’t get more Italian than UGO Ristorante Italiano

There’s no wrong order at UGO Ristorante Italiano. The menu is a thoughtful selection of authentic Italian classics, all made with top-quality ingredients and a deep respect for tradition. From the handmade pasta and wood-fired pizza to the fresh seafood, every bite captures the warmth and depth of Italian cooking. The desserts, too, are a delightful finale, making the entire dining experience something you’ll want to savour again and again.

What to order at UGO Ristorante Italiano

It can be hard to decide what to start with, but we recommend the Insalata Di Barbabietola Arrostita E Burrata. The earthiness of the roasted beetroot pairs wonderfully with the creaminess of the burrata, while a balsamic honey sauce adds a touch of sweetness that ties everything together. But if you’re in the mood for seafood, the Vongole Al Guazzetto is a must-try. The tender clams are cooked just right, swimming in a flavorful broth that’s infused with the warmth of garlic, the richness of butter, and the subtle heat of the chilli. With a side of toasted bread, it’s perfect for soaking up every last drop of that irresistible broth.

When it’s time for pasta, the Spaghetti Carbonara is a classic that never disappoints. However, the Penne Al Pesto E Salmone is where UGO Ristorante Italiano truly shines. The penne is perfectly al dente, coated in a creamy pesto sauce that’s rich but not overpowering. Aside from the pasta, another thing on the menu you shouldn’t miss is the pizza. There’s plenty to choose from, starting from the Margherita, which showcases the chef’s skill with its simplicity. Then there’s the signature UGO Pizza, a mouthwatering combination of Parma ham, spicy salami, sausage, and melted mozzarella that will stay in your mind long after your meal.

Now let’s talk about the main course. While there are a variety of delicious options, we think the Filetto Di Mazon is the star. The Argentine beef fillet is incredibly tender and comes with a colourful mix of baby carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, baked garlic, and roasted plum tomatoes. It’s all brought together with a rich red wine gravy that makes each bite unforgettable. They also have a selection of hamburgers, including the UGO Burger. You can choose between beef or pork, topped with gooey American cheese, pickled red onions, crunchy pickles, fresh tomato slices, and crisp lettuce. All of this goodness is slathered in their special UGO sauce and nestled inside a soft brioche bun.

And for dessert? You simply have to try the molten chocolate lava cake. As you slice into it, warm chocolate flows out like a dream. It creates a delightful contrast with the creamy vanilla ice cream on top.

Pair your meal with wine or cocktail

Drink-wise, UGO Ristorante Italiano offers a selection that is as refined as its culinary offerings. The wine list boasts a carefully curated selection, while the cocktail menu is a spectacle in itself. Take the 168 Signature Cocktail, for example. With its deep amber colour and velvety foam, it promises a smooth, creamy sip. It’s the perfect complement to the rich flavours of UGO’s dishes.

A destination for every occasion

The food is enough reason to visit UGO Ristorante Italiano alone. But it would be a disservice, not to mention the restaurant interiors. The restaurant pairs the nostalgic allure of Chinatown with classic Italian charm. The signage is minimalist but impossible to miss, and once you pass through the black double doors, it feels as though you’ve accidentally entered an elegant, hidden gem where time slows down. The rustic interior, with its warm lighting, exposed brick walls, and eye-catching artwork, promises a perfect escape from your busy work week and a peaceful retreat for the weekend.

The sleek, modern lines of the furniture is a study in understated elegance. Rich, dark wood and plush leather seating add a touch of luxury, while the layout is spacious enough to accommodate everything from intimate dinners to larger gatherings. It’s a place where you’ll feel equally comfortable lingering over a long meal or having quiet conversations over a drink.

The service deserves a mention as well. Attentive without being intrusive, the staff at UGO Ristorante Italiano offers genuine hospitality that makes every visit special – whether you’re celebrating a significant milestone, enjoying a casual meal with friends, or indulging in a romantic dinner.

UGO Ristorante Italiano is one of those restaurants that just feels right. The interior, the service, and, of course, the food all come together perfectly.

Open from Tuesday to Sunday from 5.00pm to 1.00am, UGO Ristorante Italiano is located on Charoen Krung Road, Talat Noi, just a quick 6 minute stroll from Wat Mangkon MRT Station.

