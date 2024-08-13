Top 5 luxury villas in Thailand with jaw-dropping ocean views

Sunset views from Villa Amarelo. Image via Thailand Villas

Thailand is an easy pick for anyone dreaming of tropical sun, crystal-clear waters, and island adventures. And if you want to wake up to the sound of waves crashing against the shore and stepping out onto your own private terrace overlooking the blue waters, consider renting out a luxury oceanfront villa. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy undisturbed seclusion, plenty of space for your whole group, plus the freedom to do whatever you please whenever you like.

We’ve rounded up the dreamiest luxury Thai villas for rent, each hand-picked for its breathtaking ocean views, awe-inspiring design, and top-notch services—all approved by experts at Thailand Villas.

Where to stay in Thailand if you’re looking for a blend of privacy and ocean views

Baan Wanora, Koh Samui

No. of rooms: 6 bedrooms

Imagine your dream luxury Thailand villas, and it will probably look something like Baan Wanora. As you enter the gates, you’ll find beautiful butterfly ponds filled with lotus flowers and stepping stones that lead to the stunning living area at the heart of the property. Inside, the decor features a simple natural colour scheme with pops of warm hues and exquisite antique pieces from the Far East that are over 100 years old. Moreover, the large sliding doors open up in a unique way, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces.

This family-owned villa is right by the beach in Laem Sor, Koh Samui, so you’ll enjoy the azure blue from every corner. But while all eyes are drawn to the ocean first, there’s plenty of tropical greenery to explore. The perfectly manicured garden is adorned with live orchids on every palm tree, creating a serene atmosphere for you to relax and your kids to play. You can also take a dip in the 20-metre salt-water swimming pool with ebony tiles to cool off, or lounge on the large covered terrace and soak in the views. If you’re a sun lover, there are cosy sun loungers by the pool, or just take a few steps to reach the sandy beach.

And the cherry on top? Baan Wanora comes with highly trained in-villa staff to handle everything from cooking to cleaning and maintenance. You can indulge in delectable meals prepared by their talented private chef and her crew at the 16-seater dining table, the 8-seater terrace table, or in the charming poolside sala.

Laemsingh Villa 3, Phuket

No. of rooms: 4 bedrooms

A 15-minute walk from Surin Beach leads you to Lamesingh Villa 3, a sun-drenched villa set on a scenic clifftop. Combining contemporary design in the interior and traditional charm in the exterior, the villa boasts spacious rooms with large windows that offer mesmerising views of the Andaman Sea. Whether you’re dining indoors, lounging in the living room, lazying around in your bedroom, or relaxing in the bathtub of your ensuite bathroom, you’ll always have a perfect view of the serene blue waters.

The word “bored” will disappear from your vocabulary when you stay here. Entertainment is plenty, with Wi-Fi throughout, DVD, and Nintendo Wii. On the other hand, those who love to stay active will love the mini gym with Life Fitness. Outside, there’s a ton to keep you busy. As well as the sparkling infinity pool overlooking Surin Bay, there’s a shallow kid-safe pool with a Jacuzzi. In addition, you can unwind in sunken lounges or enjoy a poolside massage in the Thai Sala during sunset.

Staying at this luxury Thailand villas means enjoying a concierge service that will cater to your every whim, from booking excursions to arranging transportation. There’s also a maid to keep everything spick and span for you, along with a private chef on standby to delight your taste buds.

Villa Beyond, Phuket

No. of rooms: 7 bedrooms

Boasting seven well-appointed en-suite bedrooms, Villa Beyond is one of the Thailand villas big enough for your whole crew. Each bedroom is beautifully appointed, offering a lavish retreat for some well-deserved R&R after a long day of exploring Phuket.

With plenty of natural light streaming in through large windows and doors, every corner of the villa feels bright and airy. The spacious open-plan living area features folding doors to let the refreshing ocean breezes in, while the outdoor dining area is the perfect space to dine under the stars. In addition, a Sonos audio network and music entertainment system, along with media players are available throughout the entire property. Therefore, you can indulge in high-quality movie screenings at any time.

Perched on a hilltop just above Bang Tao Beach on the west coast of Phuket, Villa Beyond provides breathtaking views that change with the gentle movements of the day. The swimming pool stares across the hill and out to the sea, and the sunbeds by its side are ideal for soaking up the sun with a cocktail in one hand and a book in the other. On the uppermost level, a 200-square-metre rooftop party space awaits, split evenly between a patio and garden for your enjoyment.

Villa Mia, Koh Samui

No. of rooms: 6 bedrooms

Villa Mia is a breezy villa located on the northern tip of Chaweng Beach. Despite being a stone’s throw away from a range of restaurants, bars, boutiques, and entertainment venues in Chaweng, the villa offers a serene oasis where time seems to slow down, and the bustle of the outside world fades away beyond its walls.

With natural materials, earthy tones, and thoughtful details, Villa Mia is designed around a 23-metre lap pool tiled in Balinese green stone. Therefore, each room offers direct access to this stunning pool, which extends an additional 5 meters to encompass a spacious sunken lounge sala and culminates in a playful children’s wading pool at the opposite end.

Pool Sala at Villa Mia. Image via Thailand Villas

Aside from the swimming pool, there’s a multitude of other spots to lounge in the sun. You’ll find expansive verandas with cosy outdoor seating areas and a charming dining table. There’s also a lush green lawn dotted with swaying coconut palms and adorned with comfortable loungers and stylish parasols. Not to mention, the stunning beach is just steps away, complete with luxurious double-day beds for ultimate relaxation.

Inside, natural light floods the tastefully decorated living room, illuminating a cosy sofa, chaise lounge, and rocking chair encircling a central coffee table and a large LCD TV with a DVD player. If pampering is on your mind, there’s a spacious Jacuzzi and plush double massage bed waiting for you. And when it comes to dining and cleaning, let the team of staff (including a designated gourmet chef) help you. All you have to do in this Thai villas for rent is sit back and relax.

Villa Amarelo, Phuket

No. of rooms: 6 bedrooms

From the minimalist aesthetics with clean lines to the floor-to-ceiling windows and seamless indoor-outdoor flow, this beautiful villa blends modern luxury with the serene beauty of Phuket. Designed to merge the inside and outside, you can soak in the gorgeous views of the pool and gardens from pretty much every room, including the six spacious bedrooms.

The heart of the villa is the spacious living space. It’s thoughtfully arranged with a family room on one side and a modern kitchen and bright dining area on the other. The ground floor leads to an impressive 25-metre infinity pool and sunbathing deck featuring luxurious loungers perfect for basking in the warm tropical rays. Additionally, there is a charming beachfront pavilion for relaxing at sunset. Plus, the spacious garden by the beach includes a covered outdoor dining spot with a circular table and a built-in barbecue station for delightful meals under the stars.

Villa Amarelo is surrounded by various restaurants. However, the irresistible in-villa menu offers a delightful selection of dishes. Thus, you will likely want to dine on the premises, even during a longer stay.

A stay at these luxury Thailand villas is like experiencing a slice of heaven. Each of these exquisite accomodations can be reserved through Thailand Villas, a trusted platform offering a wide selection of Thai villa rentals.

