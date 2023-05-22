The best coffee shops in Chiang Mai you should swing by

Photo via Freepik

Craving an irresistible caffeine fix in a mesmerizing locale? The best coffee shops in Chiang Mai are the perfect destinations for your coffee adventures. From cosy hideaways to buzzing hotspots, each cafe has its own charm. So, whether you want to relax, work, or chat with fellow caffeine lovers, Chiang Mai’s top cafes have you covered. Enjoy the perfect cup of coffee surrounded by captivating scenery and vibrant local culture. Let’s dive right into the best coffee spots Chiang Mai has to offer!

8 best coffee shops in Chiang Mai

Akha Ama Coffee

Akha Ama Cafe is undoubtedly one of the best coffee shops in Chiang Mai. Akha Ama Cafe takes immense pride in serving high-quality, ethically sourced, and locally grown beans. They collaborate closely with the hill tribes of Northern Thailand, ensuring a sustainable and fair trade system. Consequently, every cup brewed here has a rich and distinct flavour that sets it apart from other coffee shops in the area.

What sets Akha Ama Cafe apart from other best coffee shops in Chiang Mai is its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. A portion of their profits goes back to supporting the local communities they work with, making each cup you enjoy a meaningful contribution. Aesthetically, Akha Ama Cafe is a haven for the trendy crowd, featuring coffee merchandise and ample seating both indoors and outdoors.

Ristr8to Coffee

Ristr8to Coffee is a standout among the best coffee shops in Chiang Mai, known for its unique and artistic concept. This lively cafe brings world-class speciality coffee to the city, drawing inspiration from the Australian coffee culture, as well as various global influences. At Ristr8to, skilled baristas put their hearts into their craft, producing eye-catching latte art and trying new brewing techniques. As a result, you can enjoy an impressive selection of coffee drinks, from classic espressos to inventive creations that cater to all coffee enthusiasts.

The atmosphere in Ristr8to Coffee is lively and contemporary, featuring a strong artistic touch. With a stylish interior and passionate staff, it’s the perfect place to socialize with friends or relax after a busy day exploring Chiang Mai. So, why not kick off your day at this fantastic Chiang Mai coffee shop and indulge in its delightful offerings?

The Baristro at Ping River

The Baristro at Ping River, which opened its doors in January 2018, is a creation of the visionary Thanit Suvanish, who has been transforming Thailand’s coffee scene one café at a time. As the founder of over five esteemed coffee shops in Chiang Mai, Thanit is devoted to sharing his passion for exquisite design and exceptional coffee across the country. His remarkable contribution to the best coffee shops in Chiang Mai is evident in his unique approach to flavour combinations and inventive interior concepts, showcased through an extensive signature drink menu available in all his establishments.

Located by the river, The Baristro provides a tranquil setting for a delightful coffee break, whether you prefer to enjoy your beverage indoors or indulge in the serene outdoor garden.

Ponganes Espresso

Ponganes Espresso is a hidden gem among the best coffee shops in Chiang Mai, offering an authentic and exceptional coffee experience to both locals and visitors. This cosy café is situated in a quaint corner of the city. Although the space may be limited, it more than compensates with its masterfully crafted espresso. The knowledgeable staff are always ready to assist, and if you’re uncertain about your choice, they offer samples of the available blends for you to try first. Make Ponganes Coffee Roasters your first stop for a morning caffeine boost before exploring the surrounding area, as it is conveniently located near the historic temples of Chiang Mai.

Fahtara Coffee

Fahtara Coffee is a charming and inviting establishment that holds a prominent spot among the best coffee shops in Chiang Mai. Situated in Chiang Mai’s Old Town, this quaint café offers a delightful ambience where patrons can enjoy a refreshing iced coffee under the canopy of trees. As they relax, they can observe the mesmerizing waterwheels gently filtering a nearby stream. In addition to coffee, Fahtara also offers a range of soups, sandwiches, and other international dishes. If you’re seeking a Chiang Mai café with a charming atmosphere and remarkable coffee, this serene location is highly recommended.

Chom Cafe and Restaurant

Chom Cafe and Restaurant is a delightful fusion of culinary excellence and an inviting ambience, making it one of the best coffee shops in Chiang Mai. As a versatile establishment that caters to both coffee enthusiasts and food lovers, it attracts a diverse crowd of locals and tourists alike. The beautifully designed interior, combined with lush outdoor seating, creates an idyllic setting for memorable gatherings with friends or family.

Versailles de Flore

Versailles de Flore is a captivating, French-inspired café that has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the best coffee shops in Chiang Mai. Combining elegance and charm, this enchanting café transports its patrons to a quaint Parisian setting right in the heart of Chiang Mai. Featuring a delightful selection of high-quality coffee, Versailles de Flore ensures that each cup is expertly crafted to impress even the most discerning coffee connoisseurs. The dedication to providing excellent service and exceptional coffee quality sets this café apart from the rest.

The ambience at Versailles de Flore is undeniably enchanting, adorned with elegant chandeliers and intricate French décor, creating a sophisticated and timeless atmosphere. Whether you decide to sit inside and admire the lavish furnishings or sip your coffee al fresco on the charming outdoor patio, you will be enamoured with the stylish surroundings. The architecture of the building is truly remarkable as well, featuring columns, arches, and elaborate gold accents that add to its allure.

Gateway Coffee Roaster

As a top contender among the best coffee shops in Chiang Mai, Gateway Coffee Roaster delivers an outstanding coffee experience that is both enjoyable and memorable. The modern, industrial-inspired setting further elevates Gateway Coffee Roaster from its competitors. The thoughtfully designed space presents a comfortable environment, where guests can unwind and enjoy their perfectly brewed coffee.

