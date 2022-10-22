Bangkok Travel
Top 5 Cafes in Ari, Bangkok.
If you are looking for a cafe in the Ari area that meets everyone’s desire, whether they are coffee lovers or not, I will introduce you to five cafes in the Ari area.
Porcupine Cafe
As for the interior of Porcupine Café, if everyone looks from the outside, they might see that this cafe has a modern look. It looks like a community house or a small shop, but after everyone has tried to open the door, everyone will find a beautiful shop decorated with wood. It makes the environment look like a cave and gives a feeling of tranquility, which is suitable for working.
Chocolate Mint (non-coffee)
A non-coffee drink, which is perfect for people who do not like coffee. This drink is a mixture of chocolate and mint. The decoration of the menu of the restaurant should be elegant, from the container to the decoration. Chocolate doesn’t have a bitter taste. Overall, it tastes a bit sweeter to make it easier to drink. And the taste may be the same as the snacks you used to eat when you were young in Thailand. But I’m not going to tell you what it is, so I will let you try it yourself.
Sour Black (Coffee)
If you look at the picture, you may see that it does not seem like coffee. But this menu has a drink that has coffee as a mixture. This drink is suitable for those who want to try coffee. After drinking, you will feel as refreshed as if you had just drunk lemon tea, with a slight bitterness at the end.
Address : 48 Soi Aree 4 North Side, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai District, Bangkok 10400
Opening hours
- 11:00–20:00 (Monday-Friday).
- 11:00 -20:30 (Saturday-Sunday)
Laze
The natural minimalist style coffee shop, Lazebkk, the environment of the shop’s decoration is so minimal. The shop is designed in white and gray. And there is beautiful greenery from trees that can feel natural and modern. The special thing is the rooftop with a good view of the Ari area, which is worth taking a picture of and includes a variety of coffees that customers can choose. With a new and special experience that I’m sure will make you feel like sitting in an omakase restaurant.
Lazebkk has a wide variety of menus to choose from. But what can’t be missed or the signature of the shop, including this time that I went, is an Artist Series menu that brings the stories of world-famous artists to create a drink menu for us to drink.
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Halo Beriti G1
It is a coffee from Yirgacheffe, the city that grows the best coffee in the world. It has a flavor that is both complex and delicious.There is almost no bitterness, and it is very easy to drink for people who don’t drink coffee. which comes with a fragrant coffee aroma and is a little fruity.
Artist Series (Frida)
Frida is one of the Artist Series menus, which was designed by the restaurant with a concept based on the female artist Frida. with sweetness, beauty, and decorated with flowers on top. followed by the bitterness of the coffee, which gives this drink a variety of flavors but is perfectly balanced. Like Frida’s work, it is so beautiful, unlike her life experience.
Opera cake
Opera cake is a dessert menu item.Just like the name says, it has to be diverse, complex, and very rich. This menu uses very good ingredients in its making. Opera Cake has a variety of tastes but is very well balanced. It’s not too sweet and the coffee that comes with it doesn’t have any bitterness, so it’s perfect to be the combination with coffee at the shop.
Address-59-61 Sutthisan Winitchai Rd., Samsen Nai, Phayathai, Bangkok 10400
Tuesday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Some Time Blue
This is a small coffee shop, which is located within the office building of Sahamongkol Film Group. The interior of the shop is decorated in a vintage style. This place is perfect for working or sitting and reading a book. The owner of the shop has a degree in the National Thailand Brewers Cup Championship 2016 drip coffee competition. Real coffee lovers shouldn’t miss it.
The famous menu of Some Time Blue that coffee lovers should not miss is
Some Time White (Coffee) contains a mixture of coffee and milk. The highlight of this menu is the aroma of the coffee beans and the softness of the milk, which are perfectly blended. and another menu that can’t be missed as well.
Edamame bread is perfectly crispy bread with edamame.
Address : 55/5 Soi Phahonyothin 2, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai District, Bangkok 10400
Monday through Friday, 9:30 – 18:00
Saturday and Sunday, 10:00 – 17:00
Trust Cafe and studio
Another cafe in Ari that Korean lovers should not miss. There are many beautiful locations to take a photo. Because this place is more than just a cafe, Trust Cafe and Studio is both a cafe and a studio in one place. When buying a ticket at the front of the shop for 50 baht, you can take photos of everywhere in the shop, including the parking fee. And the ticket can also be used as a discount on drinks in the cafe zone. The outside of the shop is decorated with a pastel basketball court, and there is a playground with details and a Korean design that gives customers the feeling that they are in high school in Korea.
We would like to introduce a signature drink such as English Cookie Latte, a latte topped with cookie powder cream, and Pink Cello to eat with bakery such as Strawberry Shortcake. Or if customers don’t want to eat dessert, the shop offers snacks such as Jajangmyeon, soft noodles, and Corn Dog stretchy cheese, so customers can enjoy the food and also take photos of it.
Trust Cafe and Studio are located at Soi Chamnan Aksorn, Phahonyothin Road (Saphan Khwai Section), Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai District, Bangkok.
Opening hours: 11.00-19.00 (Tuesday-Sunday)
Sa-Ti Handcraft Coffee
The shop consists of several zones, which are suitable for people who will come to travel and take photos of many beautiful corners of the shop. If you look at the picture, you can see that the shop is beautiful. And if you read the name of the shop, it shows that this shop is a handcraft shop, meaning that customers can choose their own ingredients. But now we will try to recommend the signature menu that is suitable for those who do not know much about coffee. You can go in and order it now. I can tell you it’s very good.
A Peanut Butter Latte is a coffee latte that can be seen from the picture that has peanuts around the cup. In addition to coffee, it tastes good and smells good. And if combined with the peanut butter that the shop gave me, I can tell that they are the perfect match.
Cha Yen Dirty is an iced tea without added sugar. It is suitable for those who do not drink coffee. After drinking, it will have a very fragrant smell. including the wonderful taste and creamy taste. If you combine it with croissants, let me tell you that it’s delicious.
Adress : between Soi Aree Samphan 5 and 6, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok (The shop is located in the garden behind the shop “Made here on earth”) 800 meters from BTS Ari
Monday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
These are all the cafes in Ari that we gathered, but not all of them. Let me tell you that the Ari area has many more interesting cafes. If you guys want to know where we will show you again, don’t forget to follow our content. We would like to secretly tell you that we may have a promotion for you.
