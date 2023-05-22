Lottery winner fulfills promise to Thai shrine, celebrates with movie screening

Photo by Khaosod

A Thai woman paid respects to a spirit shrine after she won several hundred thousand baht in a lottery draw by offering a traditional dance and a movie screening. The tribute took place today, May 22, at Wat Pa Pradu, Kabin Buri District, in Thailand’s Prachin Buri Province.

The 46 year old woman, known as Srichan Sringarm, took a statue of an old man to accompany the existing old woman at the spirit shrine to show her gratitude for her lottery win.

Having previously prayed for prosperity and a successful business, Srichan returned to the shrine with offerings of food, fruit, and a traditional dance performance. She also set up an alfresco movie screening for the shrine as a further act of gratitude.

Srichan owns a motor repair shop and, after her recent lottery win, her business has seen significant growth. To fulfil her promise to the shrine, she brought a new statue to accompany the existing one and arranged a traditional dance ceremony known as ‘Likay.’ She welcomed local villagers, young and old alike, to join in the festivities, offering food, money and good cheer.

According to local village elders, the shrine has a long history in the community, with many residents paying respects and asking for blessings of good fortune, particularly ahead of lottery draw dates. The shrine originates in the northeastern region of Thailand and was established around 50 years ago in conjunction with Phra Ubosot, the ordination hall of the temple.

Spirit shrines and statues like these are an integral part of Thai culture, where people seek blessings and good fortune. Moreover, the shrine is believed to hold a strong connection with the revered monk Luang Pu Boon Tan Thitpanyo, who passed away several decades ago.

Surprisingly, at the beginning of the month before the lottery draw, an unusual event took place. One local villager failed to light a candle offering and left the premises abruptly, only to have a car accident moments later, damaging the temple’s surroundings.

This incident is considered a sign of the shrine’s power, and it has since captured the attention of even more villagers seeking blessings and prosperity.