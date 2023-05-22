Chinese Internet star dies after excessive alcohol drinking during livestream

Photo via Sing Tao

A Chinese Internet star died after drinking an excessive amount of Chinese alcohol during a livestreaming PK competition.

The 34 year old Wang Moufeng, also known as Brother Sanqian, is a popular Chinese celebrity from Jiangsu province in the northeastern part of China. He died on Tuesday, May 16 after he finished a livestreaming session with others in a competition drinking Baijiu.

PK is one feature in the Chinese livestreaming app where at least two streamers engage in a contest while viewers watch and act as voters.

According to the report, Wang put four bottles of Baijiu into a huge wine glass and drank the entire glass in one go. Baijiu is a colourless liquor typically ranging from 35% to 60% in alcohol content. His lifeless body was found the following day.

Wang’s cremation took place on Saturday, May 20. His close friend, Zhao, spoke to the media and expressed his deep shock and grief over the loss of his companion. Zhao said…

“I was very shocked by the death of my friend. We were close friends. I did not think he would die from this cause. He was an honest and good-natured person. I received the news on the night of May 19 and travelled to my hometown to see him for the last time. I could not sleep since yesterday.

“He died on May 16 after the livestream ended at 1am. His dead body was found dead at 1pm the next day. I don’t know how much he had been drinking before streaming, but I saw him drink nearly four giant glasses of alcohol in the video. He drank three bottles without vomiting and then continued with a fourth bottle.”

Additionally, Zhao posted a farewell video for his friend with a caption saying…

“I’ve come to see you for the last time. I wish you a safe journey. I hope there is no brutal PK competition in heaven and no Baijiu.”

Follow us on :













Wang’s death may have been due to alcohol poisoning which occurs when a person consumes a large amount of alcohol in a short period of time. The blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels can rise to toxic levels and impair vital functions of the body.

It is essential to seek immediate medical attention if anyone displays symptoms such as confusion, disorientation, vomiting, seizures, slow breathing, pale skin, low body temperature, unconsciousness, or a slow heartbeat.