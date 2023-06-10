5 restaurants in Ekkamai you shouldn’t miss

PHOTO: Mexicano Restaurante Autentico

Ekkamai is the sparkling gem of Bangkok’s eastern side that never ceases to amaze both locals and visitors alike. With its enchanting fusion of cultures and characterful food finds, Ekkamai is undoubtedly a dream come true for every foodie who dares to explore its vibrant landscape. Picture yourself strolling down bustling streets, surrounded by the heady aroma of delectable dishes, and sporting an insatiable appetite that yearns only for the best flavours. And below, we’ve compiled the 5 best restaurants in Ekkamai you need to try as soon as you can!

Pizzeria Mazzie

Opening hours: Wednesday – Friday, 17:30 – 21:30; Saturday – Sunday, 12:00 – 14:30 and 17:30 – 21:30

Location: 17 Park Lane Soi Sukhumvit 63 Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

If you’ve got a hankering for some authentic New York-style pizza with a twist, then Pizzeria Mazzie is for you. Inspired by traditional bakeries and boulangers, this pizzeria prides itself on using 100% natural levain in their hand-made pizza crusts and breads. Thus, setting the perfect foundation for a lip-smacking good time.

The stunning, marble-adorned interiors exude masculine chic vibes with a touch of elegance. It truly echoes the charm of pizza shops across the Big Apple. At Mazzie’s heart, however, lies the Acunto oven, imported straight from Naples, Italy. This wood-fired baking masterpiece utilizes locally sourced hardwood, giving its dough creations a unique and unbeatable flavour that can’t be replicated in a gas or electric-powered oven.

The eclectic pizza menu features both the classics, like Brooklyn Classic Cheese with house-made tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmesan, and oregano, as well as playful twists like No.3 with cooked coppa di parma and truffle oil. For the daring, try the Hot Hipster, which combines spice-infused wildflower honey and spicy Calabria salami. Beyond pizzas, starters such as the roasted carrot and juicy meatballs are sure to impress.

Fatboy Izakaya

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 15:00 and 17:00 – 00:00

Location: 56 2-3 Soi Sukhumvit 63, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Feeling peckish and in the mood for a light-hearted night out? Fatboy Izakaya, a delightfully quirky new hotspot in Ekkamai, will have you practically singing in Japanese (and possibly with a drink in hand). Featuring a vivid blend of modern Japanese culinary art and an inviting atmosphere of youthful nostalgia, the two-storey eatery is sure to satisfy both your hunger and your quirky spirit.

Stepping inside Fatboy Izakaya is like taking a trip down memory lane. The walls are adorned with classic manga and charming pixel-art of sumo wrestlers. Moreover, Chef Arnie Marcella showcases his dazzling skills with a delicious assortment of sharing plates, ranging from crispy shisamo and salmon yukke maki to a cheeky twist on the Japanese sando. They clearly have a sense of humour, and as a result, so does their menu.

Of course, no trip to Fatboy Izakaya is complete without exploring their impressive alcohol list. The Japanese highball may be an obvious choice, but dare to be adventurous with their creatively crafted cocktails. It features the likes of nori gin, sake umeshu, and the intriguingly titled ‘Let That Man-Go,’ a cheeky blend of wasabi tequila, mezcal, and Cointreau.

Those seeking a more private experience (or perhaps just a break from all the laughter downstairs) can venture up to the second floor. There, a cool kitchen and sushi bar await. And with 24 seats available, whether you’re going solo, with friends or a gaggle of coworkers, Fatboy Izakaya is a prime spot for an entertaining, unforgettable night.

Khao

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30 and 18:00 – 22:00

Location: 15 Ekkamai 10 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khlongtun Nua, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

If you’re seeking a gastronomic adventure worthy of a top-tier bucket list, then Ekkamai’s very own star-studded haunt, Khao is the best place to go. Garnering the prestigious One-Michelin Star recognition for its high-quality cooking, Khao is truly a showstopper in the local culinary scene.

Taking inspiration from traditional Thai rice barns, Khao’s dining room boasts a haven of wooden frames and natural lighting that comes alive during the day. As the name suggests – ‘Khao’ means ‘rice’ in Thai – this restaurant has a flair for the communal, with over 90 delightful dishes on its menu.

Prepare yourself (and your taste buds) for an explosion of flavours and spices. All thanks to the finest ingredients used to prepare Khao’s signature dishes. These include the rich and mouth-watering crab roe chilli paste, to be relished alongside mackerel, eggs, and veggies. And don’t forget to save room for their must-try dessert: tapioca pearls stuffed with strawberries, reminiscent of the ever-popular Daifuku.

As you tuck into your culinary journey at Khao, marvel at the impeccable service. Led by the ever-attentive Jone and his colleagues, the staff here are always on hand to offer recommendations. They’ll even teach you the best way to enjoy your meal. It’s the charming little gestures like portioning your food that make the experience all the more memorable.

Mexicano Restaurante Autentico

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00

Location: Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok, 19 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Get ready to shout “¡Arriba!” as we introduce you to the delicious treasure that is Mexicano Restaurante Autentico. From freshly prepared guacamole to mouth-watering rib-eye beef tacos and ceviche, the eclectic menu at Mexicano delights taste buds with house-original and traditional Mexican dishes. As if that wasn’t enough, the fully stocked bar serves a refreshing selection of sangria and margaritas, perfect for washing down these delectable treats.

But it’s not just about the scrumptious fare; Mexicano Restaurante Autentico charms its guests with a buzzing atmosphere, brought to life by live Latin music and a lively, welcoming vibe. Whether it’s your first visit or a regular haunt, you’ll find the open-air area a delightful spot for a fun and laid-back meal with friends and family.

Restaurant Stage

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 00:00

Location: 359/2-3 1st Floor, Ekkamai Rd, Khlong Tan, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Stage (pronounced ‘Sa-Targe’, meaning ‘apprentice’ in French) is a casual fine dining haven. It showcases a delightful fusion of innovative French cuisine with global inspirations. This culinary gem is led by the passionate Chef Jay Sangsingkeaw. He’s a gastronomy enthusiast with an impressive background in French cookery. Moreover, he was part of the opening team for the highly acclaimed L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Bangkok.

With a flair for the creative, Stage’s culinary team presents their vibrant new menu, ‘Stage 11.0′. It features irresistibly fresh summer flavours and ingredients. Highlights include the delicate Ayu fish, tender white asparagus, buttery black cod, and a luscious, summer-inspired dessert of Mango Riz au Laities.

Guests may choose between two immersive tasting menus, a 7-course or a 10-course journey. Each offering a unique blend of ingenuity and expertise. The menu evolves constantly based on seasonal ingredients and the chefs’ current inspirations. Thus, promising an ever-changing and memorable dining experience.

Stage’s beverage offerings are no less impressive. The expertly curated wine list features both natural and rare Old World vintages, predominantly with a French focus. Enjoy an exquisite cocktail or relish in the indulgent world of fine whiskies, served tableside to start or to conclude your meal.

The next time you find yourself wandering down Ekamai Road, do take a moment to indulge in these five hidden gems – trust us, your taste buds will thank you!

