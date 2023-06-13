Thailand investigates activists seeking Muslim Patani State referendum

Townsquare in Sai Buri, Patani. Photo | Youtube snap.

Security agencies in Thailand are investigating a group of activists advocating for a public referendum on the creation of an independent Muslim “Patani State” in the country’s southern region. The National Security Council (NSC) stated that the Internal Security Operation Command (Isoc) Region 4 Forward Office and Provincial Police Region 9 are examining the group’s activities and monitoring its social media presence.

The investigation aims to determine whether the group has connections to separatist movements, which would violate the constitution and other related laws. The Isoc will lead the probe, which is expected to take some time to conclude. Authorities are also looking into whether any political parties are involved in the group’s activities, and will take appropriate action based on the evidence found, Bangkok Post reported.

NSC secretary-general Supoj Malaniyom emphasised that calls for a public referendum on the establishment of an independent Muslim state are not permitted under the constitution. Lt. Gen. Santi Sakultanak, commander of the 4th Army, also criticised the referendum proposal, labelling it unconstitutional and a threat to Thailand’s territorial integrity and national security.

The group in question, Pelajar Bangsa (“National Students”), was established during a seminar at Prince of Songkla University’s Pattani campus last week. It represents students from Thailand’s three southernmost provinces and is believed to be the latest iteration of the Federation of Patani Students and Youth (PerMas), which was disbanded in November 2021.

The seminar, titled “Self-Determination and Patani Peace”, featured speakers Worawit Baru, deputy leader of the Prachachat Party and MP-elect for Pattani, and Hakim Pongtigor, deputy secretary-general of the FAIR Party. Both parties are part of the prospective coalition led by the Move Forward Party, which is currently attempting to form the next government. During the seminar, attendees were given ballot papers and asked to vote for a referendum on an independent Patani state.