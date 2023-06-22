Bangkok Airways triumphs at World Airline Awards for 7th consecutive year

Photo courtesy of Dennis HKG, Flickr

The World Airline Awards 2023 ceremony saw Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited retaining its resplendent position under the spotlight. The prestigious accolades of ‘The World’s Best Regional Airline’ and ‘The Best Regional Airline in Asia’ were pinned on this airline, marking its seventh year of triumph.

The presentation took place today at the Paris Air Show, where Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, the airline’s president, and other management personnel, graciously received the honours.

These esteemed awards, also known as the Oscars of the aviation industry, paint a mirror image of the satisfaction of millions of passengers worldwide. These patrons cast their decisive verdict based on their personal experiences. The success of Bangkok Airways as the best regional airline in the world and in Asia has been unfailingly echoed for seven consecutive years in this customer satisfaction survey, reported The Pattaya News.

“In the most challenging times in aviation history, Bangkok Airways has unwaveringly striven forward, refining the quality of our products and services,” said the President of Bangkok Airways PLC. “We harbour an unwavering hope of being counted amongst the world’s top-tier regional airline brands. Bestowed upon us today are awards that represent our stride towards this goal, as they stem from the appreciation of our customers worldwide.”

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth went on to reveal the airline’s pride in being ranked 29 among the ‘Top 100 World’s Best Airlines’ category in 2023. The thrill of receiving such prestigious accolades from Skytrax resonated with a note of heartfelt gratitude towards every steadfast customer that has built their journey with Bangkok Airways.

“For seven straight years, from 2016, we’ve felt honoured with the title of ‘World’s Best Airline’ and ‘Best Airline in Asia’,” the Bangkok Airways’ President added. “These recognitions are not just remarkable achievements but an assurance of our emphasis on quality in the services we offer throughout these years. They urge us to build upon the unique journeys we offer our patrons, reinforcing the highest safety and hygiene benchmarks.”

Marking its 55th anniversary in an industry that remains ever-competitive and challenging, Bangkok Airways promises a commitment to ensuring each journey with them stands out as special. As ‘Asia’s Boutique Airline’, they aim to elevate Thailand’s aviation industry to global standards while embarking on sustainable approaches towards progress.