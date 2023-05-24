Best restaurants to try in Siam Paragon

Heads up! For all the foodies, here are the Best Restaurants in Siam Paragon. We’ve got you covered with an updated 2023 list of 10 delicious dining restaurants all in one place. Have you ever gone for a walk aimlessly, not knowing where to eat? We’ve picked 10 welcoming restaurants, serving dishes from around the world (Japanese, Thai, Northeastern, BBQ, Chinese, and more) Choose one and give it a try!

Top 10 Siam Paragon’s best restaurants

1. ThongSmith

We would like to introduce you to ThongSmith, the premium boat noodle haven. ThongSmith’s renowned boat noodles boast an unparalleled flavor profile, adorned with succulent, top-tier meat that effortlessly tantalizes your taste buds, evoking a delightful Thai culinary experience. Within their delightful selection, savor the divine offerings of Kurobuta pork and delectable pork knuckle delicacies, ensuring a gratifying crunch that is sure to leave you coming back for more.

Cuisine: Thai

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: G Floor, Siam Paragon

2. Maisen

Embark in the exquisite flavors of a premium Tonkatsu restaurant, directly sourced from an authentic Japanese brand. You don’t have to go all the way to Japan to taste the delicious food there. The restaurant offers a wide variety of rice dishes, including grilled saba fish with soy sauce and salt-grilled salmon. But the absolute must-try highlight is their incomparable premium tonkatsu. The signature feature is the dipping sauce that will keep you hooked.

Cuisine: Japanese

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: G Floor, Siam Paragon

3. Saboten

Saboten is a legendary ramen restaurant that has been serving since 1966, originating from Nishi Shinjuku, Japan. They take their time picking out fresh, premium ingredients prior to use their solid skills in the kitchen to create delicious dishes, creating an extraordinary and unparalleled dining experience. Also, each branch offers a variety of tempting deals, so there’s plenty to look forward to.



Cuisine: Japanese

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: 4th Floor, Siam Paragon

4. Another Hound Cafe

Another Hound Cafe is a trendy restaurant that skillfully blends the flavors of Italy and Asia, offering a menu that is visually appealing. The warm and welcoming atmosphere of the establishment makes it an irresistible destination for dining. Enjoy delicious dishes like Spaghetti Cha Cha Cha. Black pasta is sautéed with succulent prawns and clams, seasoned with a variety of seafood ingredients. Fried Sun-dried Lamb with sticky rice, papaya salad, and an Asian-inspired dipping sauce is another delicious option.

Cuisine: Italian – Asian

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: G Floor, Siam Paragon

5. LukKaiThong Royal Cooking

LukKaiThong is known for its wide selection of exceptional Thai and Chinese dishes that cater to the preferences of all. One of the standout dishes is the popular Golden Flake Shrimp. Another highlight on the menu is the heavenly Spicy Fish Curry, a culinary masterpiece with deep and flavorful notes, originating from the Southern region. Don’t forget to try some Pang Cha, a Thai tea shaved ice served with bread, and also a Michelin recommended. LukKaiThong is undoubtedly a haven for Thai cuisine enthusiasts, promising an unforgettable culinary journey.

Cuisine: Thai

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: 4th Floor, Siam Paragon

6. Co Limited

This restaurant specializes in Thai fusion cuisine, boasting a stunning ambiance and exceptionally delightful flavors. They offer a diverse menu that includes dishes from both Central Thai cuisine and the Northeastern region of Isaan. The dishes are impeccably presented, with flavors that are truly outstanding. It’s an ideal place to gather with friends and enjoy a memorable dining experience.

Cuisine: Thai

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: G Floor, Siam Paragon

7. Sushi Den

Sushi Den is another premium Japanese restaurant that many people are familiar with. What sets them apart is that they have multiple branches nationwide. Here, you can get a taste of real, authentic Japanese cuisine. Skilled Thai chefs, who are also proficient at making authentic Japanese food, diligently craft the menus. The prices are not as high as you might expect, which is the best part.

Cuisine: Japanese

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: 4th Floor, Siam Paragon

8. Laem Charoen Seafood

One more great seafood spot that’s great for the whole family is Laem Charoen Seafood. They have a broad menu with dishes from many different cuisines and preparation methods. The seafood is delivered straight from the sea, and the Deep-Fried Snapper with Fish Sauce is a must-try at every table. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, this fish has a flavour that will have your mouth watering.

Cuisine: Seafood

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: 4th Floor, Siam Paragon

9. Ros’niyom

Ros’niyom is a popular Thai restaurant serving authentic and hard-to-find local dishes. They’re nationwide and have numerousbranches. Different kinds of curries, tasty Southern dishes, and noodle dishes are just some of the many options available. They offer a diverse selection of Central, Southern, and Northeastern Thai cuisine, all bursting with rich and intense flavours.

Cuisine: Thai

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: G Floor, Siam Paragon

10. Wisdom International Buffet

Wisdom International Buffet is a premium and very popular buffet restaurant. The restaurant is packed every day because they serve a lot of wonderful food. Their menu has dishes from Thailand, China, Japan, and the West. Everyone agrees that the food here is not only delicious but also of very high quality. If you happen to be in or near Siam, you should definitely go and indulge in this incredibly worthwhile dining experience.

Cuisine: International

Service hour: 10.00 – 22.00

Location: 4th Floor, Siam Paragon

Our treasure map of the best restaurants in Bangkok’s foodie haven is your guide to mouthwatering delights. You’re about to experience a gastronomic adventure unlike any other. Happy eating!

