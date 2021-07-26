Phuket is surrounded by numerous islands waiting to be explored. Some destinations can be reached easily by boat, but others need a little planning and effort. Therefore, taking part in the best Phuket island tours will undoubtedly make your vacation more memorable and easier.

With so many places to explore and activities to do, it can be hard to decide which tour will be worth it. So, to help you out, we list here 5 of the most popular island tours in Phuket you should consider.

The Best Island-Tours in Phuket

1. Sea Kayaking in Phang Nga Bay

Visiting the beautiful Phang Nga Bay is a must when in Phuket, and the best way to explore it is by kayaking. Phang Nga Bay is known for its cliffs and caves, which you can only see up close by using a small sea kayak. You’ll be able to get through the smallest channels and into emerald lagoons that larger boats cannot access. Therefore, this tour will give you a fantastic experience and a unique perspective of this striking limestone island.

What makes this tour special is that you get the opportunity to experience Phang Nga Bay at different lights – during the day, at sunset, and by moonlight. The tour starts at midday, where you’ll board a wooden boat to the first location. You’ll board your kayak with a guide and one other person. While you paddle your kayak, make sure to keep an eye out for egrets, sea eagles, and other wildlife. You’ll travel to several different locations, and the tour will end at nighttime.

Pricing: Start from 4,052 Baht.

Hotel Pick Up: Yes.

Operated by: John Gray.

2. Phi Phi Islands Early Bird & View Point Hike

Tour to Phi Phi seems to be the most popular among all types of travellers, and it’s easy to see why. The islands are stunning, with two bays surrounded by vertical limestone cliffs and numerous snorkelling spots. With the Early Bird & View Point Hike tour, you’ll get to see the best spots on the two islands for both sightseeing and snorkelling.

The first destination will be catching a glimpse of the closed Maya Bay from the bay’s entrance. Then the tour will take you to Pileh Lagoon, where you can swim in the crystal clear water. The next destination is Koh Phi Phi Viewpoint, but there will be two quick stops at Viking Cave and the Monkey Beach. In Koh Phi Phi Viewpoint, you can choose to hike up the viewpoint to get incredible panoramic views or stay on the beach to relax. Then, the tour will move to Ko Phi Phi Lea, where you can enjoy two snorkelling breaks. The last destination is Bamboo Island, where lunch will be served on the beach, and you can enjoy some free time to swim or relax.

Pricing: Start from 3,885 Baht.

Hotel Pick Up: Yes.

Operated by: Siam Adventure World Co., Ltd.

3. James Bond Island

James Bond Island is one of the most popular destinations in Phuket. It’s known as James Bond Island because it appeared in 1974’s The Man with the Golden Gun. However, this small needle-shaped island does have an official name: Koh Tapu. Visiting this island is usually a part of any Phang Nga Bay tour, but you can take a separate tour if you want to really explore the island.

Although James Bond Island is the main destination, the tour will also take you to Hong Island, where you can canoe and take in the fantastic scenery. You’ll also visit Panak Island and explore the Ice Cream Cave. At lunchtime, the tour will stop at Panyee Island, where you can enjoy delicious local food. After lunch, you’ll visit James Bond Island and explore the movie locations. Naka Island will be the last stop, where you can swim or simply relax on the beach.

Pricing: Start from 1.973 Baht.

Hotel Pick Up: Yes.

Operated by: Oh-Hoo.

4. Koh Yao Noi Full-Day Bike Tour

Koh Yao Naoi is a stunning island known for its incredible shoreline. However, not a lot of tourists actually explore its beautiful interior. If you are intrigued to see what the interior of Koh Yao Nai has to offer, this full-day bike tour can be a good option. During this tour, you’ll ride through the island’s traditional fishing villages, unique mosques, rice paddies, and lush tropical jungles. You can get a closer look at the island’s beautiful nature and the local culture.

Since the distance travelled during this full-day bike tour is not excessive, everyone with a reasonable level of fitness will be able to enjoy the tour without any trouble.

Pricing: Start from 3,786 Baht.

Hotel Pick Up: Yes.

Operated by: I Asia Thailand.

5. Snorkelling Tour to Phi Phi Lay, Phi Phi Don, Khai Nok, and Khai Nui Islands

Do you want to discover the beautiful marine life of Phi Phi and Khai Islands? Then this tour is for you. You’ll get an unforgettable experience of swimming in clear blue waters, among colourful fishes and coral reefs. Not only will you snorkel around Khai Island and Phi Phi Island, but you will also be given a chance to snorkel at Loh Samah Bay and Pileh Bay.

The tour also includes exploring and sightseeing at Monkey Beach, where you can relax and encounter wild monkeys. In addition, you’ll also get to explore the Viking Cave and enjoy a delicious buffet lunch at Phi Phi Don restaurant.

Pricing: Start from 1,644 Baht.

Hotel Pick Up: Yes.

Operated by: Oh-Hoo.

There are, of course, many other fun-filled island tours you can choose for your vacation in Phuket. If you’re looking for more ideas to prepare for your next holiday in Phuket, check out our article on the top 8 things to do in Phuket.

