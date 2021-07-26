Best of
Top 5 best island tours in Phuket
Phuket is surrounded by numerous islands waiting to be explored. Some destinations can be reached easily by boat, but others need a little planning and effort. Therefore, taking part in the best Phuket island tours will undoubtedly make your vacation more memorable and easier.
With so many places to explore and activities to do, it can be hard to decide which tour will be worth it. So, to help you out, we list here 5 of the most popular island tours in Phuket you should consider.
The Best Island-Tours in Phuket
1. Sea Kayaking in Phang Nga Bay
Visiting the beautiful Phang Nga Bay is a must when in Phuket, and the best way to explore it is by kayaking. Phang Nga Bay is known for its cliffs and caves, which you can only see up close by using a small sea kayak. You’ll be able to get through the smallest channels and into emerald lagoons that larger boats cannot access. Therefore, this tour will give you a fantastic experience and a unique perspective of this striking limestone island.
What makes this tour special is that you get the opportunity to experience Phang Nga Bay at different lights – during the day, at sunset, and by moonlight. The tour starts at midday, where you’ll board a wooden boat to the first location. You’ll board your kayak with a guide and one other person. While you paddle your kayak, make sure to keep an eye out for egrets, sea eagles, and other wildlife. You’ll travel to several different locations, and the tour will end at nighttime.
Pricing: Start from 4,052 Baht.
Hotel Pick Up: Yes.
Operated by: John Gray.
2. Phi Phi Islands Early Bird & View Point Hike
Tour to Phi Phi seems to be the most popular among all types of travellers, and it’s easy to see why. The islands are stunning, with two bays surrounded by vertical limestone cliffs and numerous snorkelling spots. With the Early Bird & View Point Hike tour, you’ll get to see the best spots on the two islands for both sightseeing and snorkelling.
The first destination will be catching a glimpse of the closed Maya Bay from the bay’s entrance. Then the tour will take you to Pileh Lagoon, where you can swim in the crystal clear water. The next destination is Koh Phi Phi Viewpoint, but there will be two quick stops at Viking Cave and the Monkey Beach. In Koh Phi Phi Viewpoint, you can choose to hike up the viewpoint to get incredible panoramic views or stay on the beach to relax. Then, the tour will move to Ko Phi Phi Lea, where you can enjoy two snorkelling breaks. The last destination is Bamboo Island, where lunch will be served on the beach, and you can enjoy some free time to swim or relax.
Pricing: Start from 3,885 Baht.
Hotel Pick Up: Yes.
Operated by: Siam Adventure World Co., Ltd.
3. James Bond Island
James Bond Island is one of the most popular destinations in Phuket. It’s known as James Bond Island because it appeared in 1974’s The Man with the Golden Gun. However, this small needle-shaped island does have an official name: Koh Tapu. Visiting this island is usually a part of any Phang Nga Bay tour, but you can take a separate tour if you want to really explore the island.
Although James Bond Island is the main destination, the tour will also take you to Hong Island, where you can canoe and take in the fantastic scenery. You’ll also visit Panak Island and explore the Ice Cream Cave. At lunchtime, the tour will stop at Panyee Island, where you can enjoy delicious local food. After lunch, you’ll visit James Bond Island and explore the movie locations. Naka Island will be the last stop, where you can swim or simply relax on the beach.
Pricing: Start from 1.973 Baht.
Hotel Pick Up: Yes.
Operated by: Oh-Hoo.
4. Koh Yao Noi Full-Day Bike Tour
Koh Yao Naoi is a stunning island known for its incredible shoreline. However, not a lot of tourists actually explore its beautiful interior. If you are intrigued to see what the interior of Koh Yao Nai has to offer, this full-day bike tour can be a good option. During this tour, you’ll ride through the island’s traditional fishing villages, unique mosques, rice paddies, and lush tropical jungles. You can get a closer look at the island’s beautiful nature and the local culture.
Since the distance travelled during this full-day bike tour is not excessive, everyone with a reasonable level of fitness will be able to enjoy the tour without any trouble.
Pricing: Start from 3,786 Baht.
Hotel Pick Up: Yes.
Operated by: I Asia Thailand.
5. Snorkelling Tour to Phi Phi Lay, Phi Phi Don, Khai Nok, and Khai Nui Islands
Do you want to discover the beautiful marine life of Phi Phi and Khai Islands? Then this tour is for you. You’ll get an unforgettable experience of swimming in clear blue waters, among colourful fishes and coral reefs. Not only will you snorkel around Khai Island and Phi Phi Island, but you will also be given a chance to snorkel at Loh Samah Bay and Pileh Bay.
The tour also includes exploring and sightseeing at Monkey Beach, where you can relax and encounter wild monkeys. In addition, you’ll also get to explore the Viking Cave and enjoy a delicious buffet lunch at Phi Phi Don restaurant.
Pricing: Start from 1,644 Baht.
Hotel Pick Up: Yes.
Operated by: Oh-Hoo.
There are, of course, many other fun-filled island tours you can choose for your vacation in Phuket. If you’re looking for more ideas to prepare for your next holiday in Phuket, check out our article on the top 8 things to do in Phuket.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 best island tours in Phuket
Hotels hope for increase in foreign tourists to offset slump in domestic demand
Health Ministry insists donated Pfizer doses will go to medical workers first, not VIPs
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Thai government could learn a thing or two from other countries, say Thais abroad
Monday Covid report, world situation and news briefs
Monday Covid Update: 15,376 new cases and 87 deaths
Thai Red Cross order of 5 million Moderna vaccines in proccess
Peaceful pro-democracy protests in Bangkok by Taloo-Fah
Kanchanaburi prison builds field hospital for 379 Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
Covid-19 Poll: People trust doctors, social media, 85% confused.
Record high as Chon Buri hits nearly 800 Covid-19 infections
Covid outbreak closes Nakhon Si Thammarat rubberwood processing factory
Nearly 600 temples now offering free cremation services
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 hour ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Thailand3 days ago
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
- Thailand3 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients